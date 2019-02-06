MANASSAS, Va. — Virginia’s longest-serving prosecutor will retire at the end of the year.

The Washington Post reports that 81-year-old Paul B. Ebert announced Tuesday that his more than 50 years at the helm of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in Prince William County are drawing to a close.

Having served 13 terms, the Democrat says he “would keep on cracking” but health problems preclude another run.

During his time in office, he presided over high-profile prosecutions such as Beltway Sniper John Allen Muhammad and Lorena Bobbitt. He’s sent more defendants to death row than any other prosecutor in state history. In recent years, he was faulted for withholding evidence favorable to the defense, which resulted in the overturning of a death penalty conviction.

Ebert has yet to endorse a successor.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.