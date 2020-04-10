“The likelihood of recidivism is significantly reduced when returning citizens are able to reintegrate into their home community and renew roots with friends and family,” the letter said. “It is essential that [residential reentry center] or similar entity in the District be provided during the coronavirus.”

In an email, Raven Reeder, a spokeswoman for Norton, said it was not clear what will happen when Hope Village closes its doors.

“As far as we know, another facility has not been awarded the contract and the RFP [request for proposal] is still pending,” she wrote.

Federal Bureau of Prison spokesman Justin Long said in a statement that Hope Village’s contract expires April 30 and the agency “continues to explore options” for a facility that would provide similar services in the Washington area.

Officials at Hope Village didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Hope Village became the target of a federal class-action lawsuit this month after residents alleged that social distancing to protect themselves from the coronavirus is not possible in the facility.

Jonathan Smith of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee, which represents residents of Hope Village in the suit, said a lack of areas for quarantining could help the virus spread.

“These are all men who are very close to release,” Smith said. “We believe Hope Village is a place that is troubled, that it’s not appropriate to confine people under these circumstances.”

Norton’s letter followed another she wrote to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Sunday, when she asked that “as many individuals as possible” be released from Hope Village after two deaths earlier this month. Officials said the deaths were not coronavirus-related.