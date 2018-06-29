Rob Hiaasen was 59 and had been in the news business for more than two decades.

Gerald Fischman was 61, an editor and wore an old cardigan sweater with holes in the elbows.

Wendi Winters was 65 and wrote a column called “Teen of the Week.”

They were old-school, veteran newspaper people, gunned down Thursday working at the business they loved.

John McNamara had worked at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis for 20 years and was a die-hard “pen and paper guy,” a friend said.

Rob Hiaasen “had dedicated his whole life to journalism,” said his brother, the author Carl Hiaasen. “And he loved that paper. He loved that newsroom. And he loved the idea of hometown, old-fashioned journalism.”

Rebecca Smith, at 34, was the youngest killed, a recent hire for the Capital Gazette, according to the Baltimore Sun. She worked in sales — not the newsroom — and was known for her good cheer, sympathetic ear and solid work ethic.

Rebecca Smith (Courtesy of Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Yet four of the five were notable for their years of devotion in an industry famous for speed and endless change.

Hiaasen was known for two decades of rooting out quirky stories in his community.

He wrote about his bat house: “Bats can eat as many as 1,200 insects an hour . . . And I want to meet the person who tallied some bat’s hourly chow.”

He wrote about a conversation with his dog, Earle.

Hiaasen had been a feature writer at the Sun for 15 years before moving to the Capital in 2010 as an assistant editor.

Lately, he had been the author of a regular Sunday column.

A native of Fort Lauderdale and a graduate of the University of Florida, he had been a reporter for the Palm Beach Post and an anchor and reporter at news-talk radio stations in the South.

“I just want people to know what an in­cred­ibly gentle, generous and gifted guy my brother was,” Carl Hiaasen said in a telephone interview Thursday night.

“He was an unforgettably warm and uplifting presence as a father and brother,” he said.



Rob Hiaasen

Rob was a Floridian and a Marylander, a 6-foot-5 cynic and a softy.

In one recent column he wrote about a lost cat:

First, leveled at me have been long-standing accusations that I’m a romantic and sentimentalist (guilty, guilty). So what if I can’t pass a missing cat/but mainly missing dog poster and not blink? So what if I always stop in my tracks and spin stories for missing cats but mainly dogs?

Haven’t we all gone missing at one time or another?

In another column, he mourned the passing of rock star and fellow Florida native Tom Petty:

What is good music? Good music is the music you put on when you’re alone or you don’t want to be alone, and either way the music makes you feel something in your day-job guts. And if it ain’t love or heartache or defiance or hope, then it’s close enough.

Last Mother’s Day he wrote of his late mother:

Like a neutral biographer, she stowed the chapters of my life in all their messy hope. She logged my job changes, relationship changes, address changes, mood changes, hair color changes — her youngest getting gray at 28?! Well, dear, it looks good on you, she would say.

And in the grip of last winter, he wrote about snow snorkeling, in which he donned fins, mask and snorkel and plunged his face into a backyard mound of snow. “No marine life was visible,” he observed.

“He was a great colleague and a real craftsman when it came to writing,” his former editor at the Sun, William K. Marimow, said. “He really treasured good writing and labored over every sentence and every word in his stories.”

Regarding his famous brother, Carl, Marimow said: “I think [Rob] really admired his brother, but he wanted to make sure that he carved out his own niche. And he did it with great success.”

Carl Hiaasen, 65, said: “He was my little brother, but he was in so many ways larger than I am as a person.”

“I’ve been in this business for 42 years and . . . watching the horror unfold on cable news and writing my columns about it and all.

“And yet this is a horror that unfolds in this country, it seems like every few weeks,” he said.

Rob was also an adjunct lecturer at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

He was the youngest of four children and is survived by his wife, Maria, a son and two daughters, his brother said.

Thursday night, as fears for his welfare grew, friends posted their concerns on his Facebook page.

“So worried Rob Hiaasen,” one wrote. “Want to hear your voice and know you’re okay.”

“Rob, hoping and praying you are safe,” said another.

“Rob would get uncomfortable with me saying this out loud, but Rob, I love you,” a third friend wrote.

In April, he updated his Facebook cover photo.

He stands on a beach with his back to the camera looking out over turquoise water with dark clouds over head. He’s wearing a blue T-shirt and white cap, and he’s carrying his shoes.

Devoted to their craft

Fischman, the editorial page editor, was an award-winning writer and editor who worked at the Gazette for 26 years. He was known in the newsroom for his shy demeanor, smart writing, wry wit and the cardigan with holes in the elbows that he always seemed to be wearing.

He was also known for being in the office at all hours.



Gerald Fischman (Courtesy of Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“It didn’t matter if you were working late at night or early on a Saturday, he was there,” said Elisha Sauers, a reporter at the Virginian-Pilot who worked with Fischman at the Capital Gazette for eight years. “I just remember that if we were all having a conversation around him, he might be very quiet and you might even forget he was there. And then out of the blue, he would have some very funny remark and chime in. He always had the perfect aside.”

Fischman won first- and second-place awards from the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association this year for his editorials about a noose that was left at a local middle school and about a county council member’s effort to censor public speakers at a council meeting.

“He had a much louder voice in his writing than he did in person,” Sauers said. “He was so shy and avoided eye contact, but he was a lot more confident in his writing voice.”

Winters, of Edgewater, Md., was an editor and community reporter for the Gazette, covering local arts and events in the Annapolis area since 2013.

The mother of four dedicated more than two decades of her career to community journalism, spotlighting local youth in her “Teen of the Week” columns, pointing out little-known but charming attractions in Maryland in her “Off Limits” series and covering the arts scene in Anne Arundel County and beyond.



Wendi Winters (Courtesy of Baltimore Sun Media Group)

No matter was too provincial, no event too pedestrian and no neighbor too ordinary for Winters to notice in her weekly dispatches. She featured an elderly couple retiring after a ­half-century of running a local diner and made an abandoned missile site sound like a worthy Saturday afternoon jaunt.

Winters made the mundane marvelous. It was all important because it was her community.

John McNamara was the “pen and paper guy,” said friend David Elfin, who co-wrote a book on University of Maryland basketball with McNamara.

“He didn’t wear a fedora, but maybe he should have.”



John McNamara (Courtesy of Baltimore Sun Media Group)

McNamara worked at the Capital Gazette for more than 20 years, covering everything from local politics to professional sports. Friends, colleagues and young journalists he mentored remember him as a kind person and diligent reporter — someone who earned the trust and respect of his co-workers and sources alike.

When David Deutsch, the city manager in Bowie, Md., retired in 2016, McNamara wrote about his legacy. Two years later, Deutsch remembered him as a “genuinely good guy.”

The two stayed friends and had talked on the phone just hours before McNamara was shot. They made plans for a dinner date in July, the men and their wives.

Elfin, who knew McNamara for more than 30 years, said the two met as young, part-time reporters covering high school sports for The Washington Post. The two formed a bond during the 1983 blizzard.

McNamara, who also wrote a book about University of Maryland football, loved what he did, Elfin said.

“He cares passionately about the D.C. area and, specifically, about the University of Maryland,” he said.

McNamara is survived by his wife, Andrea Chamblee.

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.