“Lost Doesn’t Mean Gone.”

That was the headline on a house ad in The Washington Post in 1917 touting the Lost and Found section of The Post’s classifieds.

The ad really laid it on thick:

“The ‘Lost and Found’ columns are a mighty means of successful search. A means by which a whole city may be notified of your loss within 24 hours.

“Countless readers of The Washington Post watch these columns constantly. A wonderful force, this vigilance, in the locating of that which is lost. A fact for you to remember, and possibly profit by, in the future.

“Another mental memorandum to be made is that no time should be wasted after a loss is discovered. Write the description of the missing article immediately, and leave it with The Washington Post.”



Lost and Found ads in The Washington Post in 1913. (The Washington Post)

I spent some time going through ads from the 1880s to the 1930s. The agate type painted a delightful picture of a different time. People lost things then that we don’t lose now, simply because we don’t use them: lorgnettes, pince-nez spectacles, chatelaine bags, fox tails, feather boas, auto starter cranks, pocket watches, watch fobs, watch keys . . .

This ad ran on Christmas Eve in 1880: “LOST — A single stone diamond pin, Dec. 21. A reward will be paid for its delivery to the sergeant at arms, United States Senate.”

Familiar things went missing, too, such as Belle (a black Newfoundland lost in 1880) and Rag (a setter — “white, with a few orange spots” — lost in 1881). The dog names in these and other ads sound to my ear like he canine equivalent of Bertha or Jedediah: Prince, Trix, Dotty Wee . . .

Missing cats occasionally showed up in the Lost and Found, but they were seldom named. Does any cat answer to its name?

Some ads were for things we’d probably just give up on today, like this one from 1882: “LOST — A gold sleeve button, initials carved I.G.E.”

Other ads struck me as hopelessly optimistic, like this one from 1909 about a costly loss on a public bus or streetcar: “WILL THE PARTY who found $10 bill Saturday evening on the 16th St. herdic or the Lincoln Park car communicate with BOX 389 this office?”

Good luck with that, lady.

Some people were quite specific about where they lost — or thought they lost — their items: “$20 reward, lost a pocketbook . . . either in Schafer & Clary’s store on La. Ave. near 9th St. or going to Morrison’s bookstore on Pa. Ave.”

Some ads pulled at the heart strings, like this one, which traced the route the bereft owner took: “PURSE — Small; brown; from Behrend’s millinery dept to police court, to criminal court, containing poor widow’s rent savings. Reward if returned.”

Some items weren’t lost at all. Here’s an ad from 1890: “STOLEN — DART SAFETY BICYCLE. DROP FRAME IN GOOD CONDITION, TAKEN FROM 1637 Park St., Mt. Pleasant. $10 reward.”

Some ads hinted at something dark and troubling, as in this one from 1904: “WILL PARTY WHO FOUND DOUBLE-snake ring, set with diamond and blue stone, at River View bowling alley, July 8, return same to 2026 12th St. NW, and avoid trouble, as they are known.”

As they are known. Yikes. Don’t mess with someone who wears a double-snake ring.

This ad from 1908 at least gave the miscreant the benefit of the doubt: “WILL PARTY WHO TOOK MY OVERCOAT BY mistake at euchre party, Grand Army Hall, Tuesday, please call at room 300 Mcgill bldg. and exchange same.”

I noticed a subset of ads that must have been placed by desperate men fearful their carelessness would cost them their jobs. This one is from 1907: “LOST — AN ENVELOPE CONTAINING BUSINESS papers and certificates, on White Lot driveway back of White House, at 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Suitable reward will be given for the return of same to FRAZEE-POTOMAC LAUNDRY Co. corner 15th and D sts. nw.”

This one’s even worse: “BADGE — Somewhere on the street. November 2, a police badge, No. 1276 on the back of it. Return to Station No. 1.”

You lose your badge again, O’Malley?

I just wanted to know the backstories of some ads, like this one: “LOST — WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, AN ENVELOPE containing two photos: one head and shoulders in Grecian costume leaning against a tree, and one taken with a camera of two girls with boys’ hats on lighting cigars.”

And this one: “BOX OF NOTES — Psychological and personal. Lost between Constitution and Pennsylvania on 15th St. NW.”

I’ve been concentrating on things that were lost, but of course the ads included things that were found, too. Here’s one from 1907: “FOUND — FOREIGN FOWL. PROBABLY A PHEASANT. Apply to Julius Estes, 35th and Albemarle sts. NW.”

Probably a pheasant. But maybe not.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.