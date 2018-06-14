The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
09-11-33-37-40
(nine, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
10-16-17-19-29-44
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $6.1 million
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
8-9-7-7
(eight, nine, seven, seven)
3-4-5-7
(three, four, five, seven)
08-21-31-33-38
(eight, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
7-6-0-1
(seven, six, zero, one)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.04
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.04)
Estimated jackpot: $273,000
01-09-12-21-36
(one, nine, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
08-38-40-44-47, Mega Ball: 4
(eight, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-seven; Mega Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
02-17-18-21-30
(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
12-13-17-18-23-25
(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
5-7-9
(five, seven, nine)
11-16-19-31-33
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
01-03-04-09-13-16-18-22
(one, three, four, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
01-03-05-11-16-17-19-20
(one, three, five, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
8-1-6-8
(eight, one, six, eight)
1-0-9-9
(one, zero, nine, nine)
01-03-06-09-21-23
(one, three, six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
5-7-6
(five, seven, six)
2-3-9-4
(two, three, nine, four)
1-5-8-4
(one, five, eight, four)
9-0
(nine, zero)
7-3
(seven, three)
2-3-0
(two, three, zero)
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
0-5-1-1
(zero, five, one, one)
2-4-9-0
(two, four, nine, zero)
3-7-8-2-1
(three, seven, eight, two, one)
9-7-2-3-9
(nine, seven, two, three, nine)
02-06-13-28-32
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
06-15-21-26-44-50
(six, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-four, fifty)
Estimated jackpot: $6 million
04
(four)
9-1
(nine, one)
2-6
(two, six)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
2-4-4
(two, four, four)
8-2-4-2
(eight, two, four, two)
9-4-7-1
(nine, four, seven, one)
1-3-9-4-4
(one, three, nine, four, four)
8-1-5-7-0
(eight, one, five, seven, zero)
4C-3D-7H-4S-8S
(4C, 3D, 7H, 4S, 8S)
01-02-03-04-05-07-09-12-15-16-17-23
(one, two, three, four, five, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
01-03-04-05-10-14-17-20-21-22-23-24
(one, three, four, five, ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-05-06-07-08-12-15-16-17-21-22-23
(three, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-06-08-09-10-11-12-14-18-19-21-22
(two, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
4-3-6
(four, three, six)
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
7-0-7
(seven, zero, seven)
1-3-4-7
(one, three, four, seven)
3-3-4-3
(three, three, four, three)
6-5-8-2
(six, five, eight, two)
14-28-29-34-40
(fourteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty)
3-5-5-4-1
(three, five, five, four, one)
5-6-9-9-5
(five, six, nine, nine, five)
02-12-20-38-39
(two, twelve, twenty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
09-28-29-30-32
(nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)
10-15-20-22-24
(ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
09-17-28-39-41
(nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
01-09-14-28-42
(one, nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, forty-two)
01-15-23-25-34-44
(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four)
4-2-7-2-2-7-1
(four, two, seven, two, two, seven, one)
10-12-13-15-21-24-27-29-32-41-48-49-60-62-63-67-70-73-77-79, BE: 29
(ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: twenty-nine)
0-4-4, SB: 1
(zero, four, four; SB: one)
8-1-8, SB: 8
(eight, one, eight; SB: eight)
7-3-8-5, SB: 1
(seven, three, eight, five; SB: one)
3-0-7-0, SB: 8
(three, zero, seven, zero; SB: eight)
02-03-09-10-18-29-32-37-40-43-49-54-57-59-63-64-66-74-77-78, BE: 74
(two, three, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-four)
01-06-13-19-20-33
(one, six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-three)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
3-0-7-0
(three, zero, seven, zero)
7-3-8-5
(seven, three, eight, five)
3-0-6
(three, zero, six)
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
01-06-09-12-30, Cash Ball: 20
(one, six, nine, twelve, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.32 million
QS-10C-10D-5S-6S
(QS, 10C, 10D, 5S, 6S)
10-16-21-26, Cash Ball: 4
(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six; Cash Ball: four)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
9-1-5-6
(nine, one, five, six)
2-1-8-9
(two, one, eight, nine)
11-12-15-21-32
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-10-12-27-30-39
(one, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $275,000
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
2-5-4-0
(two, five, four, zero)
AD-2C-9C-3D-7H
(AD, 2C, 9C, 3D, 7H)
7C-10C-8D-9H-10H
(7C, 10C, 8D, 9H, 10H)
02-09-13-26-28, Bonus: 36
(two, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirty-six)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
2-9-9-5
(two, nine, nine, five)
6-7-4-8
(six, seven, four, eight)
02-09-16-27-33
(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
14-21-26-27-39-47
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
6-3-2-3
(six, three, two, three)
3-2-8-7
(three, two, eight, seven)
07-14-17-26-42-46
(seven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
4C-5D-4H-5H-4S
(4C, 5D, 4H, 5H, 4S)
7-7-1
(seven, seven, one)
3-4-1-7
(three, four, one, seven)
2-2-9
(two, two, nine)
1-9-9-4
(one, nine, nine, four)
07-09-12-27-32
(seven, nine, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-03-13-16-19-23-31-42-44-51-52-53-54-58-60-67-69-70-72-73-77-79
(one, three, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
11-17-18-25-43
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $305,000
06-07-13-16-25
(six, seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
06-12-19-34-41-43
(six, twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
2-6-7-1
(two, six, seven, one)
8-4-4-0
(eight, four, four, zero)
02-14-22-32-34
(two, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
01-07-09-26, Bonus: 12
(one, seven, nine, twenty-six; Bonus: twelve)
23-31-32-38-43
(twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Month: 3, Day: 7, Year: 90
(Month: three; Day: seven; Year: ninety)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
01-08-29-32-38
(one, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $126,000
JS-AS-2H-2S-4S
(JS, AS, 2H, 2S, 4S)
2-5-2, Fireball: 2
(two, five, two; Fireball: two)
4-9-1-1, Fireball: 2
(four, nine, one, one; Fireball: two)
12-16-18-26-33, Xtra: 2
(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $373,000
7-2-7, Fireball: 1
(seven, two, seven; Fireball: one)
5-4-2-8, Fireball: 1
(five, four, two, eight; Fireball: one)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
6-1-9
(six, one, nine)
06-10-12-27-33
(six, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
6-6-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, six, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-1-2-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, one, two, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-6-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-2-0-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(six, two, zero, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
06-13-20-31-38
(six, thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
01-04-05-10-12-14-15-17-18-22-37-42-43-46-57-58-61-67-74-76
(one, four, five, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-six)
10-31-41-44-51-58, Bonus: 46
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Bonus: forty-six)
09-14-16-24-41
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $184,000
7-8-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(seven, eight, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, one, six; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-8-3-2, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, eight, three, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
5-9-2-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, nine, two, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
19-22-29-33-45-46, Kicker: 4-0-0-7-3-6
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six; Kicker: four, zero, zero, seven, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $7.5 million
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
2-3-3
(two, three, three)
6-0-1-4
(six, zero, one, four)
1-2-9-1
(one, two, nine, one)
6-1-6-0-4
(six, one, six, zero, four)
0-8-5-5-2
(zero, eight, five, five, two)
07-12-17-31-33
(seven, twelve, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
14-18-20-33-36
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-six)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
04-08-12-13-FREE-20-22-28-31
(four, eight, twelve, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
15-18-37-39-44-47
(fifteen, eighteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $7.2 million
8-3-9-1
(eight, three, nine, one)
2-0-1-5
(two, zero, one, five)
4-7-1-2
(four, seven, one, two)
4-1-7-0
(four, one, seven, zero)
34-38-56-76
(thirty-four, thirty-eight, fifty-six, seventy-six)
04-10-16-18-42
(four, ten, sixteen, eighteen, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
06-13-16-27-34-48
(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
0-0, Wild: 6
(zero, zero; Wild: six)
2-4, Wild: 4
(two, four; Wild: four)
2-2-3, Wild: 6
(two, two, three; Wild: six)
8-3-4, Wild: 4
(eight, three, four; Wild: four)
8-9-2-6, Wild: 6
(eight, nine, two, six; Wild: six)
0-7-2-2, Wild: 4
(zero, seven, two, two; Wild: four)
6-4-5-8-5, Wild: 6
(six, four, five, eight, five; Wild: six)
1-0-0-6-0, Wild: 4
(one, zero, zero, six, zero; Wild: four)
07-09-11-25-26
(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
0-2-5-2
(zero, two, five, two)
0-6-6-1
(zero, six, six, one)
09-10-30-35-38, Power-Up: 2
(nine, ten, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
6-9-9-4
(six, nine, nine, four)
0-9-3-6
(zero, nine, three, six)
04-05-11-20-28
(four, five, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000
0-8-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-4-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, four, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
0-6-5-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, six, five, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-2-8-4, Lucky Sum: 22
(eight, two, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
0-7-6-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(zero, seven, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
12-14-23-27-35, Bonus: 4
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
01-02-03-05-06-10-11-12-15-18-19-22
(one, two, three, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
04-07-08-10-11-13-14-17-18-21-22-24
(four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-04-07-08-09-17-18-19-21-22-23
(two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-04-05-11-12-13-14-19-21-24
(one, two, three, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
08-13-17-21-34
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-four)
2-0-5-3, Sum It Up: 10
(two, zero, five, three; Sum It Up: ten)
9-2-3-1, Sum It Up: 15
(nine, two, three, one; Sum It Up: fifteen)
6-3-7-9, Sum It Up: 25
(six, three, seven, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
0-4-3-9, Sum It Up: 16
(zero, four, three, nine; Sum It Up: sixteen)
05-06-11-26-32-53
(five, six, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two, fifty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $6.75 million
5-8-9, Sum It Up: 22
(five, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
4-9-8, Sum It Up: 21
(four, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
2-3-4, Sum It Up: 9
(two, three, four; Sum It Up: nine)
7-3-2, Sum It Up: 12
(seven, three, two; Sum It Up: twelve)
04-05-09-16-21-28-43-50-54-55
(four, five, nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-three, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five)
05-06-08-16-17-34, Bonus: 22
(five, six, eight, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-two)
03-07-18-32-33
(three, seven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)
02-05-17-18-28
(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
8-4-8-5
(eight, four, eight, five)
7-4-4-1
(seven, four, four, one)
5-1-7
(five, one, seven)
04-06-07-24-28
(four, six, seven, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-02-04-06-11-13-16-27-28-29-34-35-37-50-51-53-54-66-71-79
(one, two, four, six, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-nine)
03-05-33-45-46-48
(three, five, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million
02-08-10-14
(two, eight, ten, fourteen)
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
5-1-9-7
(five, one, nine, seven)
KC-AC-5C-7H-10H
(KC, AC, 5C, 7H, 10H)
01-19-34-35-37-47
(one, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
04-06-07-14-30-37, Doubler: N
(four, six, seven, fourteen, thirty, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
02-14-16-20-31
(two, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)
7-9-3-7
(seven, nine, three, seven)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.