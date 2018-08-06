The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
7-4-8
(seven, four, eight)
09-14-21-22-37
(nine, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven)
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
6-8-1
(six, eight, one)
1-1-7-6
(one, one, seven, six)
9-8-8-6
(nine, eight, eight, six)
05-17-26-30-38
(five, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
0-7-7
(zero, seven, seven)
0-9-8-1
(zero, nine, eight, one)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:40.13
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 40.13)
Estimated jackpot: $197,000
11-29-32-38-39
(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
01-04-12-24-26
(one, four, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
02-04-12-22-29
(two, four, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
03-06-07-10-11-14-19-22
(three, six, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
01-04-06-09-15-16-17-22
(one, four, six, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
0-7-6
(zero, seven, six)
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
0-2-6-5
(zero, two, six, five)
1-8-6-8
(one, eight, six, eight)
02-07-08-11-17-20
(two, seven, eight, eleven, seventeen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
1-0-7
(one, zero, seven)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
9-5-5-3
(nine, five, five, three)
2-1-7-7
(two, one, seven, seven)
9-0
(nine, zero)
7-6
(seven, six)
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
9-5-6-8
(nine, five, six, eight)
7-1-4-2
(seven, one, four, two)
4-2-0-0-9
(four, two, zero, zero, nine)
2-3-2-6-4
(two, three, two, six, four)
9-1
(nine, one)
4-2
(four, two)
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
5-5-1-8
(five, five, one, eight)
5-7-5-1
(five, seven, five, one)
1-5-8-6-3
(one, five, eight, six, three)
6-3-3-8-3
(six, three, three, eight, three)
AS-2H-7H-8H-5S
(AS, 2H, 7H, 8H, 5S)
03-06-09-12-13-14-15-17-18-20-22-24
(three, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
04-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-20-21-22-23
(four, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-04-09-12-17-18-19-20-22-23-24
(one, two, four, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-05-06-07-09-10-16-17-18-21-22
(two, three, five, six, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
8-6-9-7
(eight, six, nine, seven)
4-1-7-5
(four, one, seven, five)
5-6-3-8-9
(five, six, three, eight, nine)
2-9-1-8-3
(two, nine, one, eight, three)
10-11-12-35-36-44
(ten, eleven, twelve, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
04-10-29-31-36-37, Extra Shot: 24
(four, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-four)
03-19-32-38-41
(three, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)
13-15-21-23-26
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)
02-06-09-13-22-30-34-37-39-43-48-49-55-60-62-65-68-70-76-77, BE: 68
(two, six, nine, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-eight)
6-7-5, SB: 1
(six, seven, five; SB: one)
0-9-2-1, SB: 1
(zero, nine, two, one; SB: one)
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
0-9-2-1
(zero, nine, two, one)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
10-14-19-27-30, Cash Ball: 5
(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty; Cash Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.98 million
AC-JH-QS-KS-2S
(AC, JH, QS, KS, 2S)
01-03-08-27, Cash Ball: 5
(one, three, eight, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: five)
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
7-7-5-4
(seven, seven, five, four)
9-3-0-4
(nine, three, zero, four)
0-3-9
(zero, three, nine)
2-4-9-0
(two, four, nine, zero)
AH-JS-8C-3D-10D
(AH, JS, 8C, 3D, 10D)
5C-7H-8H-10H-4S
(5C, 7H, 8H, 10H, 4S)
08-12-15-17-25, Bonus: 24
(eight, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five; Bonus: twenty-four)
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
3-5-2
(three, five, two)
4-3-7-1
(four, three, seven, one)
6-8-6-9
(six, eight, six, nine)
7-1-7-4
(seven, one, seven, four)
7-4-1-5
(seven, four, one, five)
JD-AS-8D-8H-7S
(JD, AS, 8D, 8H, 7S)
7-0-8
(seven, zero, eight)
5-4-0-4
(five, four, zero, four)
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
5-5-5-0
(five, five, five, zero)
03-06-30-31-36
(three, six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
07-09-13-15-24-29-30-31-37-38-42-44-49-51-53-54-61-69-70-71-72-79
(seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-nine)
2-9-3
(two, nine, three)
07-14-17-30-32
(seven, fourteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $490,000
02-13-16-23-24
(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
7-7-6
(seven, seven, six)
3-8-5-3
(three, eight, five, three)
4-1-7-1
(four, one, seven, one)
01-07-16-33-39
(one, seven, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
06-07-21-22, Bonus: 11
(six, seven, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: eleven)
Month: 3, Day: 22, Year: 1
(Month: three; Day: twenty-two; Year: one)
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
10-15-22-30-32
(ten, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)
QC-AD-5D-5S-10S
(QC, AD, 5D, 5S, 10S)
4-6-5, Fireball: 7
(four, six, five; Fireball: seven)
5-0-2-2, Fireball: 7
(five, zero, two, two; Fireball: seven)
15-21-27-32-34, Xtra: 2
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $771,000
04-08-28-30-37-48, Xtra: 2
(four, eight, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $12.9 million
0-0-1, Fireball: 3
(zero, zero, one; Fireball: three)
9-6-8-0, Fireball: 3
(nine, six, eight, zero; Fireball: three)
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
5-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, three, three, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-5-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, five, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-1-5-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, one, five, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
01-09-10-13-18-22-26-32-36-38-39-40-44-45-49-60-63-65-68-76
(one, nine, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-six)
5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(five, one, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, five, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
07-08-16-30-39-48, Kicker: 5-7-5-2-2-0
(seven, eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Kicker: five, seven, five, two, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
6-0-1-7
(six, zero, one, seven)
5-2-7-2
(five, two, seven, two)
6-9-9-8-3
(six, nine, nine, eight, three)
9-0-4-8-5
(nine, zero, four, eight, five)
06-12-24-28-34
(six, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
01-06-11-17-19
(one, six, eleven, seventeen, nineteen)
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
03-08-09-15-FREE-17-24-25-31
(three, eight, nine, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
20-25-27-31-43-44
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-four)
3-4-9-7
(three, four, nine, seven)
4-6-9-3
(four, six, nine, three)
2-9-1-8
(two, nine, one, eight)
13-19-30-72
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty, seventy-two)
08-09-11-28-37
(eight, nine, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
05-08-17-20-40-48
(five, eight, seventeen, twenty, forty, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
5-2, Wild: 6
(five, two; Wild: six)
1-3, Wild: 3
(one, three; Wild: three)
6-5-7, Wild: 6
(six, five, seven; Wild: six)
5-3-1, Wild: 3
(five, three, one; Wild: three)
9-5-9-6, Wild: 6
(nine, five, nine, six; Wild: six)
9-1-2-3, Wild: 3
(nine, one, two, three; Wild: three)
8-0-5-7-7, Wild: 6
(eight, zero, five, seven, seven; Wild: six)
1-0-3-2-6, Wild: 3
(one, zero, three, two, six; Wild: three)
04-05-12-17-21
(four, five, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-6-8-6
(eight, six, eight, six)
1-2-7-6
(one, two, seven, six)
20-21-32-33-37, Power-Up: 3
(twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
5-0-6-3
(five, zero, six, three)
6-4-0-8
(six, four, zero, eight)
2-6-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, six, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-1-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, one, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-6-2-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, six, two, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
0-8-1-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, eight, one, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-5-7-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, five, seven, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
06-24-26-32-33, Bonus: 1
(six, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three; Bonus: one)
02-03-04-06-09-10-12-15-18-19-21-23
(two, three, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-02-04-05-07-08-15-18-21-22-23-24
(one, two, four, five, seven, eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-05-06-07-08-10-12-15-18-21-22-23
(three, five, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
6-2-1-7, Sum It Up: 16
(six, two, one, seven; Sum It Up: sixteen)
6-5-8-9, Sum It Up: 28
(six, five, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)
1-6-0-7, Sum It Up: 14
(one, six, zero, seven; Sum It Up: fourteen)
5-6-7, Sum It Up: 18
(five, six, seven; Sum It Up: eighteen)
0-4-5, Sum It Up: 9
(zero, four, five; Sum It Up: nine)
6-9-6, Sum It Up: 21
(six, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
14-15-22-26-30
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)
02-03-15-20-22
(two, three, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
8-9-0-9
(eight, nine, zero, nine)
7-6-4-8
(seven, six, four, eight)
01-02-09-10-16-25
(one, two, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-five)
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
0-7-3-9
(zero, seven, three, nine)
JD-QS-AS-3H-4S
(JD, QS, AS, 3H, 4S)
08-17-27-31-34-35, Doubler: N
(eight, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
05-10-17-25-27
(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000
8-6-9
(eight, six, nine)
0-3-3-5
(zero, three, three, five)
