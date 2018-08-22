The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
7-8-3
(seven, eight, three)
10-11-17-18-19
(ten, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
10-11-12-27-40-44
(ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, forty, forty-four)
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
5-0-6-8
(five, zero, six, eight)
4-3-4-7
(four, three, four, seven)
10-13-14-17-26
(ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
0-6-0
(zero, six, zero)
4-6-4-6
(four, six, four, six)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.96
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 40.96)
Estimated jackpot: $304,000
03-11-12-20-23
(three, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
02-11-24-37-46, Mega Ball: 15
(two, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen)
08-09-12-25-32
(eight, nine, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
06-10-11-13-32-37
(six, ten, eleven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $6.3 million
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
04-15-24-29-33
(four, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
02-04-09-10-12-15-16-18
(two, four, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)
07-08-10-11-14-17-19-21
(seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
5-9-9-9
(five, nine, nine, nine)
1-9-7-9
(one, nine, seven, nine)
03-05-10-20-28-31
(three, five, ten, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
7-0-7
(seven, zero, seven)
1-4-0-7
(one, four, zero, seven)
3-4-5-0
(three, four, five, zero)
5-4
(five, four)
5-4
(five, four)
1-3-3
(one, three, three)
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
4-0-4-2
(four, zero, four, two)
2-1-3-9
(two, one, three, nine)
5-3-6-1-1
(five, three, six, one, one)
0-3-4-3-2
(zero, three, four, three, two)
9-4
(nine, four)
5-5
(five, five)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
2-8-0
(two, eight, zero)
7-6-6-7
(seven, six, six, seven)
0-9-8-4
(zero, nine, eight, four)
7-1-2-7-6
(seven, one, two, seven, six)
5-0-4-4-3
(five, zero, four, four, three)
QH-QS-5C-2H-6S
(QH, QS, 5C, 2H, 6S)
02-03-04-08-13-14-17-18-19-21-22-24
(two, three, four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-05-06-09-10-12-14-15-19-22-23-24
(one, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-05-07-08-09-12-13-14-16-18-22-23
(four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-04-05-06-07-10-12-13-14-19-22
(one, two, four, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
7-9-4-9
(seven, nine, four, nine)
1-7-6-4
(one, seven, six, four)
5-9-8-3-9
(five, nine, eight, three, nine)
2-5-4-0-7
(two, five, four, zero, seven)
01-06-07-36-40
(one, six, seven, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
1-2-0
(one, two, zero)
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
18-25-27-29-30
(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)
03-13-28-35-36
(three, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)
14-17-33-39-45
(fourteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-five)
05-06-11-18-22-23-24-31-35-39-49-52-61-65-66-67-72-73-79-80, BE: 67
(five, six, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-seven)
4-5-7, SB: 6
(four, five, seven; SB: six)
5-0-7, SB: 5
(five, zero, seven; SB: five)
4-3-1-4, SB: 6
(four, three, one, four; SB: six)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
4-3-1-4
(four, three, one, four)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
01-18-20-25-32, Cash Ball: 23
(one, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.22 million
QC-QD-9D-3H-5S
(QC, QD, 9D, 3H, 5S)
01-15-20-34, Cash Ball: 20
(one, fifteen, twenty, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
5-7-4-1
(five, seven, four, one)
9-3-3-4
(nine, three, three, four)
01-17-23-25-33
(one, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
03-06-09-19-22-40
(three, six, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, forty)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
4-5-5-3
(four, five, five, three)
AC-2D-6D-10D-9H
(AC, 2D, 6D, 10D, 9H)
QD-3C-8C-10C-3H
(QD, 3C, 8C, 10C, 3H)
04-13-23-30-37, Bonus: 38
(four, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-eight)
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
9-5-9-8
(nine, five, nine, eight)
7-6-7-6
(seven, six, seven, six)
6-2-5-6
(six, two, five, six)
9-8-8-3
(nine, eight, eight, three)
01-02-20-30-33-38
(one, two, twenty, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $5 million
QH-3S-5S-8S-10S
(QH, 3S, 5S, 8S, 10S)
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
1-9-2-7
(one, nine, two, seven)
3-9-1
(three, nine, one)
0-5-2-0
(zero, five, two, zero)
03-09-16-27-32
(three, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
04-09-15-16-19-22-29-33-34-36-39-41-49-54-56-59-62-68-70-73-74-77
(four, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
14-34-40-41-47
(fourteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
06-08-14-20-23
(six, eight, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
05-13-20-37-38-40
(five, thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
9-2-8
(nine, two, eight)
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
4-3-3-2
(four, three, three, two)
5-5-0-4
(five, five, zero, four)
09-13-19-35-39
(nine, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
10-11-16-26, Bonus: 1
(ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six; Bonus: one)
01-02-21-34-40
(one, two, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
Month: 1, Day: 2, Year: 84
(Month: one; Day: two; Year: eighty-four)
8-4-6
(eight, four, six)
04-05-06-11-25
(four, five, six, eleven, twenty-five)
3C-4C-5D-7D-7S
(3C, 4C, 5D, 7D, 7S)
4-2-9, Fireball: 1
(four, two, nine; Fireball: one)
5-9-6-5, Fireball: 1
(five, nine, six, five; Fireball: one)
04-11-15-24-43, Xtra: 3
(four, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, forty-three; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
6-0-8, Fireball: 3
(six, zero, eight; Fireball: three)
9-8-9-4, Fireball: 3
(nine, eight, nine, four; Fireball: three)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
6-3-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, three, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(seven, zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(six, three, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-5-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, five, one, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
02-09-11-12-13-14-19-23-27-33-40-42-49-52-56-57-59-65-73-74
(two, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-four)
8-0-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, zero, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-5-4-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, five, four, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
03-16-25-28-34-38, Kicker: 9-2-9-2-1-9
(three, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Kicker: nine, two, nine, two, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
9-3-0
(nine, three, zero)
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
6-2-9-5
(six, two, nine, five)
1-6-2-7
(one, six, two, seven)
3-6-0-4-2
(three, six, zero, four, two)
8-6-6-4-2
(eight, six, six, four, two)
04-07-14-16-29
(four, seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
14-17-19-21-35
(fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
04-06-12-16-FREE-20-21-27-32
(four, six, twelve, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
03-07-27-30-33-40
(three, seven, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty)
7-6-7-7
(seven, six, seven, seven)
6-3-9-1
(six, three, nine, one)
3-1-6-1
(three, one, six, one)
14-38-40-50
(fourteen, thirty-eight, forty, fifty)
06-17-25-30-34
(six, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-08-20-41-43-45
(one, eight, twenty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.16 million
5-4, Wild: 9
(five, four; Wild: nine)
4-2, Wild: 5
(four, two; Wild: five)
5-6-6, Wild: 9
(five, six, six; Wild: nine)
1-8-7, Wild: 5
(one, eight, seven; Wild: five)
0-5-8-3, Wild: 9
(zero, five, eight, three; Wild: nine)
4-0-6-5, Wild: 5
(four, zero, six, five; Wild: five)
8-1-0-4-7, Wild: 9
(eight, one, zero, four, seven; Wild: nine)
8-8-8-9-4, Wild: 5
(eight, eight, eight, nine, four; Wild: five)
06-08-26-29-30
(six, eight, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
7-8-1-8
(seven, eight, one, eight)
0-3-8-5
(zero, three, eight, five)
03-08-16-29-36, Power-Up: 4
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
3-3-7-1
(three, three, seven, one)
8-8-2-2
(eight, eight, two, two)
15-19-24-27-33
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-5-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, five, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, six, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
7-6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, six, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
5-5-9-2, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, five, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
0-1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(zero, one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
01-02-03-05-08-10-15-16-17-20-21-22
(one, two, three, five, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
05-06-08-09-11-12-13-16-17-21-22-23
(five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-05-06-07-08-10-11-15-18-19-20
(one, three, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
9-7-6-3, Sum It Up: 25
(nine, seven, six, three; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
8-0-5-5, Sum It Up: 18
(eight, zero, five, five; Sum It Up: eighteen)
2-2-7-0, Sum It Up: 11
(two, two, seven, zero; Sum It Up: eleven)
9-2-8, Sum It Up: 19
(nine, two, eight; Sum It Up: nineteen)
4-6-8, Sum It Up: 18
(four, six, eight; Sum It Up: eighteen)
0-8-9, Sum It Up: 17
(zero, eight, nine; Sum It Up: seventeen)
16-17-21-22-28
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
11-24-29-32-34
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four)
1-6-4
(one, six, four)
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
2-1-9-2
(two, one, nine, two)
1-9-5-7
(one, nine, five, seven)
01-10-11-20-23-25
(one, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
1-4-6
(one, four, six)
4-3-1-0
(four, three, one, zero)
JC-KD-JS-2D-6D
(JC, KD, JS, 2D, 6D)
15-23-28-31-36-41
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
04-08-18-27-28-31, Doubler: N
(four, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Doubler: N)
02-06-20-24-27
(two, six, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
5-5-2-4
(five, five, two, four)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.