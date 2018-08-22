The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

7-8-3

10-11-17-18-19

10-11-12-27-40-44

6-1-4

2-9-0

5-0-6-8

4-3-4-7

10-13-14-17-26

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

3-7-0

0-6-0

4-6-4-6

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.96

Estimated jackpot: $304,000

03-11-12-20-23

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

02-11-24-37-46, Mega Ball: 15

08-09-12-25-32

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

06-10-11-13-32-37

Estimated jackpot: $6.3 million

6-3-3

6-8-5

04-15-24-29-33

02-04-09-10-12-15-16-18

07-08-10-11-14-17-19-21

4-9-0

5-9-7

5-9-9-9

1-9-7-9

03-05-10-20-28-31

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

6-7-0

7-0-7

1-4-0-7

3-4-5-0

5-4

5-4

1-3-3

5-3-9

4-0-4-2

2-1-3-9

5-3-6-1-1

0-3-4-3-2

9-4

5-5

9-8-7

2-8-0

7-6-6-7

0-9-8-4

7-1-2-7-6

5-0-4-4-3

QH-QS-5C-2H-6S

02-03-04-08-13-14-17-18-19-21-22-24

01-05-06-09-10-12-14-15-19-22-23-24

04-05-07-08-09-12-13-14-16-18-22-23

01-02-04-05-06-07-10-12-13-14-19-22

9-0-3

8-6-7

7-9-4-9

1-7-6-4

5-9-8-3-9

2-5-4-0-7

01-06-07-36-40

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

1-2-0

6-7-0

18-25-27-29-30

03-13-28-35-36

14-17-33-39-45

05-06-11-18-22-23-24-31-35-39-49-52-61-65-66-67-72-73-79-80, BE: 67

4-5-7, SB: 6

5-0-7, SB: 5

4-3-1-4, SB: 6

4-5-7

4-3-1-4

6-9-6

0-4-2

01-18-20-25-32, Cash Ball: 23

Estimated jackpot: $2.22 million

QC-QD-9D-3H-5S

01-15-20-34, Cash Ball: 20

2-8-8

0-7-5

5-7-4-1

9-3-3-4

01-17-23-25-33

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

03-06-09-19-22-40

4-4-4

4-5-5-3

AC-2D-6D-10D-9H

QD-3C-8C-10C-3H

04-13-23-30-37, Bonus: 38

6-5-2

3-1-8

9-5-9-8

7-6-7-6

6-2-5-6

9-8-8-3

01-02-20-30-33-38

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

QH-3S-5S-8S-10S

5-7-3

1-9-2-7

3-9-1

0-5-2-0

03-09-16-27-32

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

04-09-15-16-19-22-29-33-34-36-39-41-49-54-56-59-62-68-70-73-74-77

3-6-4

14-34-40-41-47

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

06-08-14-20-23

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

05-13-20-37-38-40

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

9-2-8

9-6-2

4-3-3-2

5-5-0-4

09-13-19-35-39

10-11-16-26, Bonus: 1

01-02-21-34-40

Estimated jackpot: $40,000

Month: 1, Day: 2, Year: 84

8-4-6

04-05-06-11-25

3C-4C-5D-7D-7S

4-2-9, Fireball: 1

5-9-6-5, Fireball: 1

04-11-15-24-43, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

6-0-8, Fireball: 3

9-8-9-4, Fireball: 3

5-4-7

6-3-1, Lucky Sum: 10

7-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 8

6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 11

3-5-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10

02-09-11-12-13-14-19-23-27-33-40-42-49-52-56-57-59-65-73-74

8-0-5, Lucky Sum: 13

3-5-4-5, Lucky Sum: 17

03-16-25-28-34-38, Kicker: 9-2-9-2-1-9

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

9-3-0

2-0-7

6-2-9-5

1-6-2-7

3-6-0-4-2

8-6-6-4-2

04-07-14-16-29

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

14-17-19-21-35

3-8-2

04-06-12-16-FREE-20-21-27-32

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

03-07-27-30-33-40

7-6-7-7

6-3-9-1

3-1-6-1

14-38-40-50

06-17-25-30-34

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

01-08-20-41-43-45

Estimated jackpot: $1.16 million

5-4, Wild: 9

4-2, Wild: 5

5-6-6, Wild: 9

1-8-7, Wild: 5

0-5-8-3, Wild: 9

4-0-6-5, Wild: 5

8-1-0-4-7, Wild: 9

8-8-8-9-4, Wild: 5

06-08-26-29-30

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

7-8-1-8

0-3-8-5

03-08-16-29-36, Power-Up: 4

5-4-6

2-8-2

3-3-7-1

8-8-2-2

15-19-24-27-33

3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13

1-5-1, Lucky Sum: 7

3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 17

7-6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 26

5-5-9-2, Lucky Sum: 21

0-1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13

01-02-03-05-08-10-15-16-17-20-21-22

05-06-08-09-11-12-13-16-17-21-22-23

01-03-05-06-07-08-10-11-15-18-19-20

9-7-6-3, Sum It Up: 25

8-0-5-5, Sum It Up: 18

2-2-7-0, Sum It Up: 11

9-2-8, Sum It Up: 19

4-6-8, Sum It Up: 18

0-8-9, Sum It Up: 17

16-17-21-22-28

11-24-29-32-34

1-6-4

3-6-5

2-1-9-2

1-9-5-7

01-10-11-20-23-25

1-4-6

4-3-1-0

JC-KD-JS-2D-6D

15-23-28-31-36-41

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

04-08-18-27-28-31, Doubler: N

02-06-20-24-27

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

2-2-4

5-5-2-4

