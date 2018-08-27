The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)
06-12-14-25-32
(six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
6-4-9
(six, four, nine)
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
0-1-3-2
(zero, one, three, two)
4-3-2-4
(four, three, two, four)
15-21-29-31-38
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
0-8-6
(zero, eight, six)
4-3-9-1
(four, three, nine, one)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.87
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.87)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000
07-25-31-36-38
(seven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
04-07-17-23-25
(four, seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
03-10-18-26-34
(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)
02-06-07-08-12-16-17-19
(two, six, seven, eight, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)
02-05-07-09-16-17-21-22
(two, five, seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
5-6-5
(five, six, five)
7-5-3-0
(seven, five, three, zero)
8-9-9-3
(eight, nine, nine, three)
01-05-08-09-15-20
(one, five, eight, nine, fifteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
7-9-6-0
(seven, nine, six, zero)
5-3-7-0
(five, three, seven, zero)
8-7
(eight, seven)
1-9
(one, nine)
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)
2-5-1
(two, five, one)
6-2-3-6
(six, two, three, six)
7-7-9-2
(seven, seven, nine, two)
9-8-3-1-3
(nine, eight, three, one, three)
5-0-2-1-9
(five, zero, two, one, nine)
1-2
(one, two)
9-8
(nine, eight)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
7-2-5
(seven, two, five)
3-2-6-6
(three, two, six, six)
1-9-5-8
(one, nine, five, eight)
2-8-8-1-5
(two, eight, eight, one, five)
6-1-2-6-3
(six, one, two, six, three)
JC-AD-8D-4H-6S
(JC, AD, 8D, 4H, 6S)
01-03-04-05-06-10-12-15-16-19-22-23
(one, three, four, five, six, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
04-05-07-09-11-12-17-19-20-21-22-23
(four, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-06-08-09-10-12-13-14-15-17-20-21
(three, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-03-04-05-06-13-14-16-18-19-22-23
(one, three, four, five, six, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
6-7-1
(six, seven, one)
3-6-2-6
(three, six, two, six)
6-3-7-3
(six, three, seven, three)
6-8-4-1-7
(six, eight, four, one, seven)
9-4-3-3-0
(nine, four, three, three, zero)
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
01-20-32-37-42-49, Extra Shot: 5
(one, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine; Extra Shot: five)
07-10-29-37-43
(seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three)
01-17-22-23-37
(one, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
02-07-16-17-19-28-36-42-46-49-50-56-57-58-61-70-72-74-76-79, BE: 58
(two, seven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-eight)
0-2-2, SB: 5
(zero, two, two; SB: five)
9-3-0, SB: 3
(nine, three, zero; SB: three)
7-1-6-1, SB: 5
(seven, one, six, one; SB: five)
1-6-3-6, SB: 3
(one, six, three, six; SB: three)
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
7-1-6-1
(seven, one, six, one)
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
05-07-20-30-32, Cash Ball: 9
(five, seven, twenty, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.29 million
JC-10C-4D-5S-7S
(JC, 10C, 4D, 5S, 7S)
07-08-13-19, Cash Ball: 25
(seven, eight, thirteen, nineteen; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
8-4-6
(eight, four, six)
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
2-1-3-7
(two, one, three, seven)
8-0-2-6
(eight, zero, two, six)
7-2-3
(seven, two, three)
6-6-1-3
(six, six, one, three)
JC-JH-9H-10H-3S
(JC, JH, 9H, 10H, 3S)
QC-4C-8H-6S-9S
(QC, 4C, 8H, 6S, 9S)
01-04-06-26-34, Bonus: 25
(one, four, six, twenty-six, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-five)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
6-1-5
(six, one, five)
5-2-8-3
(five, two, eight, three)
6-4-9-6
(six, four, nine, six)
4-4-8-4
(four, four, eight, four)
2-2-3-2
(two, two, three, two)
3C-6H-7H-4S-5S
(3C, 6H, 7H, 4S, 5S)
6-3-9
(six, three, nine)
1-4-5-3
(one, four, five, three)
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
3-2-3-7
(three, two, three, seven)
03-21-30-33-39
(three, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $155,000
01-08-12-13-14-20-22-23-24-32-34-38-39-41-43-46-52-53-63-65-69-76
(one, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-six)
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
11-12-23-35-46
(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
01-03-05-08-13
(one, three, five, eight, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
5-8-6-4
(five, eight, six, four)
3-9-6-9
(three, nine, six, nine)
05-07-27-35-37
(five, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
06-07-08-28, Bonus: 12
(six, seven, eight, twenty-eight; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 5, Day: 23, Year: 44
(Month: five; Day: twenty-three; Year: forty-four)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
07-08-09-27-31
(seven, eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
QS-2C-8C-10C-5H
(QS, 2C, 8C, 10C, 5H)
5-1-2, Fireball: 9
(five, one, two; Fireball: nine)
1-6-6-1, Fireball: 9
(one, six, six, one; Fireball: nine)
04-11-14-15-35, Xtra: 2
(four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-five; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-16-21-38-44-45, Xtra: 3
(six, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $14.8 million
7-0-4, Fireball: 9
(seven, zero, four; Fireball: nine)
1-3-8-0, Fireball: 9
(one, three, eight, zero; Fireball: nine)
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
1-3-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(one, three, one; Lucky Sum: five)
5-6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-8-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-0-2-1, Lucky Sum: 4
(one, zero, two, one; Lucky Sum: four)
06-08-09-14-17-18-22-23-28-41-50-51-59-60-61-63-65-73-77-78
(six, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
1-0-5, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, zero, five; Lucky Sum: six)
7-6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 27
(seven, six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
02-10-19-21-25-37, Kicker: -4-9-4-0-4
(two, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Kicker: zero, four, nine, four, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
7-1-1-3
(seven, one, one, three)
1-0-6-6
(one, zero, six, six)
4-5-8-7-2
(four, five, eight, seven, two)
4-2-2-5-0
(four, two, two, five, zero)
11-12-16-25-28
(eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-03-04-14-28
(one, three, four, fourteen, twenty-eight)
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)
02-08-09-14-FREE-20-23-25-31
(two, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
03-04-22-25-28-48
(three, four, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-eight)
5-1-5-5
(five, one, five, five)
2-9-6-4
(two, nine, six, four)
6-2-1-6
(six, two, one, six)
12-13-29-73
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, seventy-three)
02-16-32-33-39
(two, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
07-20-21-23-30-40
(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.55 million
7-7, Wild: 4
(seven, seven; Wild: four)
9-3, Wild: 4
(nine, three; Wild: four)
0-8-1, Wild: 4
(zero, eight, one; Wild: four)
6-0-7, Wild: 4
(six, zero, seven; Wild: four)
8-6-5-4, Wild: 4
(eight, six, five, four; Wild: four)
4-5-4-1, Wild: 4
(four, five, four, one; Wild: four)
2-5-8-2-7, Wild: 4
(two, five, eight, two, seven; Wild: four)
8-0-5-6-7, Wild: 4
(eight, zero, five, six, seven; Wild: four)
01-05-13-19-24
(one, five, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
2-3-3-9
(two, three, three, nine)
2-3-0-1
(two, three, zero, one)
08-15-30-35-38, Power-Up: 3
(eight, fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
4-6-9-3
(four, six, nine, three)
4-4-3-2
(four, four, three, two)
6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-8-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, eight, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-4-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, four, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-8-1-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, eight, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-2-6-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, two, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
7-0-5-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, zero, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
02-03-04-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-18-21
(two, three, four, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
02-03-04-06-07-08-12-14-19-21-22-24
(two, three, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-05-07-09-10-11-13-17-18-20-21-22
(three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
8-4-6-1, Sum It Up: 19
(eight, four, six, one; Sum It Up: nineteen)
5-0-3-3, Sum It Up: 11
(five, zero, three, three; Sum It Up: eleven)
7-5-0-4, Sum It Up: 16
(seven, five, zero, four; Sum It Up: sixteen)
6-5-6, Sum It Up: 17
(six, five, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)
7-6-3, Sum It Up: 16
(seven, six, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)
7-2-1, Sum It Up: 10
(seven, two, one; Sum It Up: ten)
07-11-24-25-32
(seven, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two)
01-10-30-31-34
(one, ten, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
6-5-6-4
(six, five, six, four)
5-6-7-9
(five, six, seven, nine)
07-15-20-22-23-25
(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five)
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
9-9-8-9
(nine, nine, eight, nine)
AH-AS-6C-7C-3S
(AH, AS, 6C, 7C, 3S)
07-08-10-13-19-35, Doubler: N
(seven, eight, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
11-12-19-20-31
(eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
4-5-4-6
(four, five, four, six)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.