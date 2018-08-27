The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

7-5-2

(seven, five, two)

06-12-14-25-32

(six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

6-4-9

(six, four, nine)

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

0-1-3-2

(zero, one, three, two)

4-3-2-4

(four, three, two, four)

15-21-29-31-38

(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

4-3-9-1

(four, three, nine, one)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.87

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.87)

Estimated jackpot: $353,000

07-25-31-36-38

(seven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

04-07-17-23-25

(four, seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

03-10-18-26-34

(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)

02-06-07-08-12-16-17-19

(two, six, seven, eight, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)

02-05-07-09-16-17-21-22

(two, five, seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

7-5-3-0

(seven, five, three, zero)

8-9-9-3

(eight, nine, nine, three)

01-05-08-09-15-20

(one, five, eight, nine, fifteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

7-9-6-0

(seven, nine, six, zero)

5-3-7-0

(five, three, seven, zero)

8-7

(eight, seven)

1-9

(one, nine)

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

6-2-3-6

(six, two, three, six)

7-7-9-2

(seven, seven, nine, two)

9-8-3-1-3

(nine, eight, three, one, three)

5-0-2-1-9

(five, zero, two, one, nine)

1-2

(one, two)

9-8

(nine, eight)

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

7-2-5

(seven, two, five)

3-2-6-6

(three, two, six, six)

1-9-5-8

(one, nine, five, eight)

2-8-8-1-5

(two, eight, eight, one, five)

6-1-2-6-3

(six, one, two, six, three)

JC-AD-8D-4H-6S

(JC, AD, 8D, 4H, 6S)

01-03-04-05-06-10-12-15-16-19-22-23

(one, three, four, five, six, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

04-05-07-09-11-12-17-19-20-21-22-23

(four, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

03-06-08-09-10-12-13-14-15-17-20-21

(three, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-03-04-05-06-13-14-16-18-19-22-23

(one, three, four, five, six, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

3-6-2-6

(three, six, two, six)

6-3-7-3

(six, three, seven, three)

6-8-4-1-7

(six, eight, four, one, seven)

9-4-3-3-0

(nine, four, three, three, zero)

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

01-20-32-37-42-49, Extra Shot: 5

(one, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine; Extra Shot: five)

07-10-29-37-43

(seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three)

01-17-22-23-37

(one, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

02-07-16-17-19-28-36-42-46-49-50-56-57-58-61-70-72-74-76-79, BE: 58

(two, seven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-eight)

0-2-2, SB: 5

(zero, two, two; SB: five)

9-3-0, SB: 3

(nine, three, zero; SB: three)

7-1-6-1, SB: 5

(seven, one, six, one; SB: five)

1-6-3-6, SB: 3

(one, six, three, six; SB: three)

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

7-1-6-1

(seven, one, six, one)

4-2-7

(four, two, seven)

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

05-07-20-30-32, Cash Ball: 9

(five, seven, twenty, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.29 million

JC-10C-4D-5S-7S

(JC, 10C, 4D, 5S, 7S)

07-08-13-19, Cash Ball: 25

(seven, eight, thirteen, nineteen; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

8-4-6

(eight, four, six)

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

2-1-3-7

(two, one, three, seven)

8-0-2-6

(eight, zero, two, six)

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

6-6-1-3

(six, six, one, three)

JC-JH-9H-10H-3S

(JC, JH, 9H, 10H, 3S)

QC-4C-8H-6S-9S

(QC, 4C, 8H, 6S, 9S)

01-04-06-26-34, Bonus: 25

(one, four, six, twenty-six, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-five)

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

5-2-8-3

(five, two, eight, three)

6-4-9-6

(six, four, nine, six)

4-4-8-4

(four, four, eight, four)

2-2-3-2

(two, two, three, two)

3C-6H-7H-4S-5S

(3C, 6H, 7H, 4S, 5S)

6-3-9

(six, three, nine)

1-4-5-3

(one, four, five, three)

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

3-2-3-7

(three, two, three, seven)

03-21-30-33-39

(three, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

01-08-12-13-14-20-22-23-24-32-34-38-39-41-43-46-52-53-63-65-69-76

(one, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-six)

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

11-12-23-35-46

(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

01-03-05-08-13

(one, three, five, eight, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

7-8-8

(seven, eight, eight)

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

5-8-6-4

(five, eight, six, four)

3-9-6-9

(three, nine, six, nine)

05-07-27-35-37

(five, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

06-07-08-28, Bonus: 12

(six, seven, eight, twenty-eight; Bonus: twelve)

Month: 5, Day: 23, Year: 44

(Month: five; Day: twenty-three; Year: forty-four)

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

07-08-09-27-31

(seven, eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

QS-2C-8C-10C-5H

(QS, 2C, 8C, 10C, 5H)

5-1-2, Fireball: 9

(five, one, two; Fireball: nine)

1-6-6-1, Fireball: 9

(one, six, six, one; Fireball: nine)

04-11-14-15-35, Xtra: 2

(four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-five; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

06-16-21-38-44-45, Xtra: 3

(six, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $14.8 million

7-0-4, Fireball: 9

(seven, zero, four; Fireball: nine)

1-3-8-0, Fireball: 9

(one, three, eight, zero; Fireball: nine)

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

1-3-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(one, three, one; Lucky Sum: five)

5-6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

9-8-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

1-0-2-1, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, zero, two, one; Lucky Sum: four)

06-08-09-14-17-18-22-23-28-41-50-51-59-60-61-63-65-73-77-78

(six, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

1-0-5, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, zero, five; Lucky Sum: six)

7-6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 27

(seven, six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

02-10-19-21-25-37, Kicker: -4-9-4-0-4

(two, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Kicker: zero, four, nine, four, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

7-1-1-3

(seven, one, one, three)

1-0-6-6

(one, zero, six, six)

4-5-8-7-2

(four, five, eight, seven, two)

4-2-2-5-0

(four, two, two, five, zero)

11-12-16-25-28

(eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-03-04-14-28

(one, three, four, fourteen, twenty-eight)

7-5-2

(seven, five, two)

02-08-09-14-FREE-20-23-25-31

(two, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

03-04-22-25-28-48

(three, four, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-eight)

5-1-5-5

(five, one, five, five)

2-9-6-4

(two, nine, six, four)

6-2-1-6

(six, two, one, six)

12-13-29-73

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, seventy-three)

02-16-32-33-39

(two, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

07-20-21-23-30-40

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.55 million

7-7, Wild: 4

(seven, seven; Wild: four)

9-3, Wild: 4

(nine, three; Wild: four)

0-8-1, Wild: 4

(zero, eight, one; Wild: four)

6-0-7, Wild: 4

(six, zero, seven; Wild: four)

8-6-5-4, Wild: 4

(eight, six, five, four; Wild: four)

4-5-4-1, Wild: 4

(four, five, four, one; Wild: four)

2-5-8-2-7, Wild: 4

(two, five, eight, two, seven; Wild: four)

8-0-5-6-7, Wild: 4

(eight, zero, five, six, seven; Wild: four)

01-05-13-19-24

(one, five, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

2-3-3-9

(two, three, three, nine)

2-3-0-1

(two, three, zero, one)

08-15-30-35-38, Power-Up: 3

(eight, fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

4-2-7

(four, two, seven)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

4-6-9-3

(four, six, nine, three)

4-4-3-2

(four, four, three, two)

6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-8-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, eight, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

4-4-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, four, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-8-1-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, eight, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

3-2-6-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, two, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

7-0-5-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, zero, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

02-03-04-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-18-21

(two, three, four, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

02-03-04-06-07-08-12-14-19-21-22-24

(two, three, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

03-05-07-09-10-11-13-17-18-20-21-22

(three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

8-4-6-1, Sum It Up: 19

(eight, four, six, one; Sum It Up: nineteen)

5-0-3-3, Sum It Up: 11

(five, zero, three, three; Sum It Up: eleven)

7-5-0-4, Sum It Up: 16

(seven, five, zero, four; Sum It Up: sixteen)

6-5-6, Sum It Up: 17

(six, five, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)

7-6-3, Sum It Up: 16

(seven, six, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)

7-2-1, Sum It Up: 10

(seven, two, one; Sum It Up: ten)

07-11-24-25-32

(seven, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two)

01-10-30-31-34

(one, ten, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four)

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

6-5-6-4

(six, five, six, four)

5-6-7-9

(five, six, seven, nine)

07-15-20-22-23-25

(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five)

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

9-9-8-9

(nine, nine, eight, nine)

AH-AS-6C-7C-3S

(AH, AS, 6C, 7C, 3S)

07-08-10-13-19-35, Doubler: N

(seven, eight, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

11-12-19-20-31

(eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

4-5-4-6

(four, five, four, six)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.