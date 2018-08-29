The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
05-07-15-17-26
(five, seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
01-04-12-14-15-33
(one, four, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-three)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
4-1-8
(four, one, eight)
2-8-5-9
(two, eight, five, nine)
3-2-5-5
(three, two, five, five)
04-10-15-31-37
(four, ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
9-7-0-4
(nine, seven, zero, four)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.55
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.55)
Estimated jackpot: $375,000
02-05-10-21-39
(two, five, ten, twenty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
10-23-28-38-39, Mega Ball: 15
(ten, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: fifteen)
02-03-08-09-18
(two, three, eight, nine, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
02-05-11-31-38-41
(two, five, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
2-9-7
(two, nine, seven)
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
10-17-22-30-31
(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)
03-11-12-13-17-19-20-21
(three, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
02-03-04-09-16-18-19-20
(two, three, four, nine, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
1-2-6
(one, two, six)
3-9-8-5
(three, nine, eight, five)
4-3-0-4
(four, three, zero, four)
04-06-10-15-17-18
(four, six, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $164,000
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)
8-8-6
(eight, eight, six)
9-9-9-6
(nine, nine, nine, six)
6-4-5-6
(six, four, five, six)
6-8
(six, eight)
3-5
(three, five)
7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
3-2-1-5
(three, two, one, five)
7-0-2-0
(seven, zero, two, zero)
7-5-6-0-2
(seven, five, six, zero, two)
8-2-5-5-7
(eight, two, five, five, seven)
4-7
(four, seven)
7-4
(seven, four)
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
9-4-8-6
(nine, four, eight, six)
5-6-0-2
(five, six, zero, two)
3-0-3-4-0
(three, zero, three, four, zero)
7-2-3-1-6
(seven, two, three, one, six)
KC-7C-4H-5S-7S
(KC, 7C, 4H, 5S, 7S)
05-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-21-22
(five, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
03-05-10-11-12-13-15-18-19-22-23-24
(three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-03-07-10-11-15-16-17-19-20-22-24
(one, three, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-08-09-12-14-19-20-21-22-23
(one, two, three, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
5-2-1
(five, two, one)
3-2-2-8
(three, two, two, eight)
8-9-6-7
(eight, nine, six, seven)
6-4-2-3-7
(six, four, two, three, seven)
1-2-5-9-3
(one, two, five, nine, three)
06-07-08-20-44
(six, seven, eight, twenty, forty-four)
5-7-7
(five, seven, seven)
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
02-07-14-21-25
(two, seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
07-11-23-26-39
(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-nine)
03-12-13-25-40
(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, forty)
02-04-12-14-18-19-20-29-30-32-36-40-47-49-50-56-62-67-72-80, BE: 4
(two, four, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-two, eighty; BE: four)
2-0-9, SB: 4
(two, zero, nine; SB: four)
9-4-0, SB: 5
(nine, four, zero; SB: five)
9-3-7-6, SB: 4
(nine, three, seven, six; SB: four)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
9-3-7-6
(nine, three, seven, six)
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
04-15-19-20-21, Cash Ball: 19
(four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $2.32 million
QD-6C-6H-9S-10S
(QD, 6C, 6H, 9S, 10S)
5-2-0
(five, two, zero)
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
0-8-5-9
(zero, eight, five, nine)
9-1-3-0
(nine, one, three, zero)
06-08-12-19-31
(six, eight, twelve, nineteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
06-12-19-29-39-40
(six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty)
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
5-8-5-9
(five, eight, five, nine)
KC-7C-10C-2D-4S
(KC, 7C, 10C, 2D, 4S)
AC-QD-AS-6D-4H
(AC, QD, AS, 6D, 4H)
02-04-12-13-22, Bonus: 36
(two, four, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two; Bonus: thirty-six)
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
6-2-2-1
(six, two, two, one)
4-3-4-1
(four, three, four, one)
0-8-9-7
(zero, eight, nine, seven)
5-4-5-5
(five, four, five, five)
11-19-23-27-32-45
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $5.55 million
JC-JD-KD-9D-7S
(JC, JD, KD, 9D, 7S)
6-1-9
(six, one, nine)
3-1-4-2
(three, one, four, two)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
9-7-0-4
(nine, seven, zero, four)
05-20-24-34-35
(five, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
08-09-14-17-24-33-37-40-41-44-46-49-52-56-57-59-68-69-71-73-75-77
(eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
02-07-13-35-42
(two, seven, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $195,000
01-12-14-17-19
(one, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
01-02-07-10-23-24
(one, two, seven, ten, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
5-9-3-6
(five, nine, three, six)
9-6-6-0
(nine, six, six, zero)
11-12-23-26-39
(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-nine)
11-14-21-28, Bonus: 10
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Bonus: ten)
03-05-12-27-31
(three, five, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
Month: 5, Day: 12, Year: 20
(Month: five; Day: twelve; Year: twenty)
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
03-17-21-25-36
(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six)
JH-5C-6C-7C-4S
(JH, 5C, 6C, 7C, 4S)
3-1-8, Fireball: 2
(three, one, eight; Fireball: two)
5-2-2-1, Fireball: 2
(five, two, two, one; Fireball: two)
09-23-28-30-41, Xtra: 2
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $267,000
5-0-7, Fireball: 6
(five, zero, seven; Fireball: six)
1-7-5-7, Fireball: 6
(one, seven, five, seven; Fireball: six)
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
9-4-7, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)
0-2-8-1, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, two, eight, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-1-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, one, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-4-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, four, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
09-13-19-21-24-29-30-36-37-39-42-44-47-55-60-62-67-68-69-80
(nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, eighty)
9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-8-2-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, eight, two, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
06-14-15-18-26-45, Kicker: 2-4-4-2-0-8
(six, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-five; Kicker: two, four, four, two, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
8-6-5-6
(eight, six, five, six)
1-3-7-4
(one, three, seven, four)
3-2-2-4-4
(three, two, two, four, four)
3-9-9-0-8
(three, nine, nine, zero, eight)
06-21-24-33-38
(six, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-10-27-28-31
(three, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
04-08-12-16-FREE-18-22-26-31
(four, eight, twelve, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
03-08-18-22-32-40
(three, eight, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty)
7-9-6-8
(seven, nine, six, eight)
0-1-3-8
(zero, one, three, eight)
1-4-3-9
(one, four, three, nine)
05-09-14-38
(five, nine, fourteen, thirty-eight)
07-28-31-33-35
(seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
07-33-43-45-47-48
(seven, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
8-6, Wild: 5
(eight, six; Wild: five)
6-9, Wild: 2
(six, nine; Wild: two)
4-6-0, Wild: 5
(four, six, zero; Wild: five)
9-6-2, Wild: 2
(nine, six, two; Wild: two)
9-3-6-7, Wild: 5
(nine, three, six, seven; Wild: five)
1-6-6-8, Wild: 2
(one, six, six, eight; Wild: two)
1-0-9-8-4, Wild: 5
(one, zero, nine, eight, four; Wild: five)
6-6-3-4-4, Wild: 2
(six, six, three, four, four; Wild: two)
01-05-07-17-26
(one, five, seven, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
7-7-2-1
(seven, seven, two, one)
0-4-1-3
(zero, four, one, three)
21-28-29-35-36, Power-Up: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)
9-8-2
(nine, eight, two)
6-9-9
(six, nine, nine)
7-0-8-7
(seven, zero, eight, seven)
7-8-8-5
(seven, eight, eight, five)
12-22-29-30-32
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)
9-7-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
2-0-5, Lucky Sum: 7
(two, zero, five; Lucky Sum: seven)
5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 22
(four, two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-7-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(one, seven, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
6-4-5-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(six, four, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
02-08-21-26-27, Bonus: 2
(two, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Bonus: two)
02-03-04-05-07-11-12-15-17-19-20-24
(two, three, four, five, seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
02-05-08-10-12-15-17-18-19-20-22-24
(two, five, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-05-06-08-10-11-12-16-17-18-19
(one, two, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
3-0-3-3, Sum It Up: 9
(three, zero, three, three; Sum It Up: nine)
3-5-7-3, Sum It Up: 18
(three, five, seven, three; Sum It Up: eighteen)
9-0-6-7, Sum It Up: 22
(nine, zero, six, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
5-2-1, Sum It Up: 8
(five, two, one; Sum It Up: eight)
5-5-2, Sum It Up: 12
(five, five, two; Sum It Up: twelve)
5-7-5, Sum It Up: 17
(five, seven, five; Sum It Up: seventeen)
08-21-22-24-30
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
3-5-9-1
(three, five, nine, one)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
8-6-0-1
(eight, six, zero, one)
5C-6C-9C-4D-2S
(5C, 6C, 9C, 4D, 2S)
01-03-04-05-38-42
(one, three, four, five, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
06-19-23-24-34-37, Doubler: N
(six, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
04-24-25-26-27
(four, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
2-3-7-1
(two, three, seven, one)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.