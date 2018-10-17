The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
04-06-10-15-25
(four, six, ten, fifteen, twenty-five)
04-19-23-40-41-42
(four, nineteen, twenty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-two)
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)
0-6-7-8
(zero, six, seven, eight)
1-1-0-2
(one, one, zero, two)
08-09-15-31-36
(eight, nine, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
5-8-0
(five, eight, zero)
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
7-6-4-6
(seven, six, four, six)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.85
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.85)
Estimated jackpot: $209,000
02-10-21-22-29
(two, ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
03-11-16-22-23, Mega Ball: 9
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Mega Ball: nine)
05-12-13-19-24
(five, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
04-14-18-19-26-27
(four, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
03-07-16-18-25
(three, seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
01-03-05-10-13-17-18-20
(one, three, five, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
01-03-04-08-09-11-17-19
(one, three, four, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, nineteen)
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
4-2-0-9
(four, two, zero, nine)
2-3-2-7
(two, three, two, seven)
17-21-22-26-29-34
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $234,000
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
3-4-2-0
(three, four, two, zero)
1-0-6-6
(one, zero, six, six)
7-1
(seven, one)
6-4
(six, four)
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
0-3-9
(zero, three, nine)
9-8-6-7
(nine, eight, six, seven)
6-1-2-3
(six, one, two, three)
3-9-0-0-0
(three, nine, zero, zero, zero)
2-5-7-2-5
(two, five, seven, two, five)
6-8
(six, eight)
0-4
(zero, four)
5-5-9
(five, five, nine)
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
2-2-2-0
(two, two, two, zero)
5-8-4-8
(five, eight, four, eight)
2-7-7-7-8
(two, seven, seven, seven, eight)
1-1-0-4-3
(one, one, zero, four, three)
JD-QS-6C-8C-9H
(JD, QS, 6C, 8C, 9H)
02-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-15-17-20
(two, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)
01-03-04-06-10-11-13-14-15-16-18-19
(one, three, four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
01-06-09-11-12-13-15-16-17-21-23-24
(one, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-03-05-06-11-13-14-15-17-19-20-21
(one, three, five, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
5-0-9-1
(five, zero, nine, one)
9-4-9-3
(nine, four, nine, three)
8-6-1-5-6
(eight, six, one, five, six)
6-3-9-8-9
(six, three, nine, eight, nine)
17-21-24-40-43
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty, forty-three)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
6-1-3
(six, one, three)
02-03-19-29-32
(two, three, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
07-13-16-18-24
(seven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
02-04-24-28-34
(two, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
11-12-14-18-20-24-33-36-40-41-42-51-53-54-56-62-65-74-75-78, BE: 33
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: thirty-three)
4-8-9, SB: 1
(four, eight, nine; SB: one)
5-0-2-2, SB: 1
(five, zero, two, two; SB: one)
4-8-9
(four, eight, nine)
5-0-2-2
(five, zero, two, two)
8-2-5
(eight, two, five)
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
03-06-09-22-28, Cash Ball: 20
(three, six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.04 million
07-09-11-13, Cash Ball: 15
(seven, nine, eleven, thirteen; Cash Ball: fifteen)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
4-6-5-7
(four, six, five, seven)
12-13-14-16-34
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
06-17-24-28-34-37
(six, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
6-3-6-5
(six, three, six, five)
AC-4C-9D-9H-8S
(AC, 4C, 9D, 9H, 8S)
QC-KD-7C-10C-7D
(QC, KD, 7C, 10C, 7D)
01-26-33-37-38, Bonus: 5
(one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Bonus: five)
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
7-0-4-4
(seven, zero, four, four)
5-0-1-9
(five, zero, one, nine)
4-5-8-0
(four, five, eight, zero)
2-0-0-8
(two, zero, zero, eight)
01-03-04-29-33-39
(one, three, four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
KH-4C-6H-6S-9S
(KH, 4C, 6H, 6S, 9S)
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
4-7-1-9
(four, seven, one, nine)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
3-2-6-6
(three, two, six, six)
07-10-14-37-39
(seven, ten, fourteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
03-05-06-07-10-14-18-21-26-29-35-40-42-44-54-56-60-62-64-69-74-78
(three, five, six, seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
13-14-33-37-45
(thirteen, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.47 million
12-13-14-21-27
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
02-05-10-20-36-39
(two, five, ten, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $4.4 million
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
3-2-7
(three, two, seven)
0-0-0-9
(zero, zero, zero, nine)
4-6-6-6
(four, six, six, six)
05-07-24-32-38
(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
01-07-08-22, Bonus: 1
(one, seven, eight, twenty-two; Bonus: one)
11-20-23-25-37
(eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Month: 5, Day: 26, Year: 67
(Month: five; Day: twenty-six; Year: sixty-seven)
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
12-14-17-25-34
(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four)
AC-QS-AS-6D-9H
(AC, QS, AS, 6D, 9H)
1-1-9, Fireball: 2
(one, one, nine; Fireball: two)
3-7-8-9, Fireball: 2
(three, seven, eight, nine; Fireball: two)
16-24-25-38-42, Xtra: 5
(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
7-2-2, Fireball: 5
(seven, two, two; Fireball: five)
0-4-3-4, Fireball: 5
(zero, four, three, four; Fireball: five)
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
1-6-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, six, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
4-1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, one, nine, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-6-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, six, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-9-6-1, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, nine, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
03-11-13-18-23-24-30-32-33-35-36-41-43-47-51-53-63-64-76-79
(three, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
5-2-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, two, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
4-2-1-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, two, one, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
13-17-20-24-25-34, Kicker: 1-8-9-7-5-3
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four; Kicker: one, eight, nine, seven, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
4-7-9
(four, seven, nine)
2-5-1-8
(two, five, one, eight)
4-2-4-0
(four, two, four, zero)
7-7-5-9-4
(seven, seven, five, nine, four)
9-8-2-2-2
(nine, eight, two, two, two)
14-20-24-25-35
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
09-14-17-23-34
(nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
01-05-11-14-FREE-19-22-28-31
(one, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
03-07-20-29-42-46
(three, seven, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)
7-9-0-6
(seven, nine, zero, six)
7-1-4-4
(seven, one, four, four)
8-0-5-3
(eight, zero, five, three)
14-17-31-62
(fourteen, seventeen, thirty-one, sixty-two)
12-14-16-34-43
(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
21-30-31-34-43-48
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
1-1, Wild: 6
(one, one; Wild: six)
5-0, Wild: 2
(five, zero; Wild: two)
6-3-8, Wild: 6
(six, three, eight; Wild: six)
0-4-3, Wild: 2
(zero, four, three; Wild: two)
0-3-3-8, Wild: 6
(zero, three, three, eight; Wild: six)
1-3-4-8, Wild: 2
(one, three, four, eight; Wild: two)
5-2-4-3-2, Wild: 6
(five, two, four, three, two; Wild: six)
9-7-9-9-4, Wild: 2
(nine, seven, nine, nine, four; Wild: two)
09-18-20-23-27
(nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2-4-5-5
(two, four, five, five)
9-1-8-8
(nine, one, eight, eight)
03-07-10-14-34, Power-Up: 3
(three, seven, ten, fourteen, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
1-2-2-9
(one, two, two, nine)
2-9-1-1
(two, nine, one, one)
07-23-24-26-27
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
6-2-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, two, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-1-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, one, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-5-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
1-0-9-1, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, zero, nine, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)
4-5-6-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(four, five, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
8-5-0-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, five, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
13-31-33-34-35, Bonus: 2
(thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: two)
02-04-06-07-08-09-10-14-17-18-23-24
(two, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-05-06-08-09-10-13-14-18-21-23
(two, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-02-03-05-07-08-09-11-12-16-21-24
(one, two, three, five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
4-0-9-9, Sum It Up: 22
(four, zero, nine, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
0-1-0-9, Sum It Up: 10
(zero, one, zero, nine; Sum It Up: ten)
0-1-0-9, Sum It Up: 10
(zero, one, zero, nine; Sum It Up: ten)
2-9-1, Sum It Up: 12
(two, nine, one; Sum It Up: twelve)
3-7-4, Sum It Up: 14
(three, seven, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)
5-2-7, Sum It Up: 14
(five, two, seven; Sum It Up: fourteen)
20-23-30-32-34
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four)
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
3-6-1-3
(three, six, one, three)
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
6-3-1-4
(six, three, one, four)
KH-KS-4C-4H-10S
(KH, KS, 4C, 4H, 10S)
01-04-07-19-29-41
(one, four, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
08-24-26-27-28-35, Doubler: N
(eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
04-13-15-16-20
(four, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
6-5-4-3
(six, five, four, three)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.