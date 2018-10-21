The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

02-26-30-33-36

(two, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

06-08-25-33-40-44

(six, eight, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty, forty-four)

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

4-6-9-4

(four, six, nine, four)

9-9-5-8

(nine, nine, five, eight)

05-09-24-30-36

(five, nine, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six)

2-4-3

(two, four, three)

6-5-3

(six, five, three)

4-8-9-7

(four, eight, nine, seven)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:45.70

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 45.70)

02-05-12-18-26

(two, five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six)

11-19-36-38-45, Mega Ball: 18

(eleven, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen)

02-11-13-22-28

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

07-10-14-29-37-38

(seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

01-02-05-09-10

(one, two, five, nine, ten)

02-03-09-11-13-17-18-22

(two, three, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

04-08-09-12-14-16-17-18

(four, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

4-9-0-5

(four, nine, zero, five)

3-0-0-6

(three, zero, zero, six)

8-4-6

(eight, four, six)

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

0-7-8-2

(zero, seven, eight, two)

4-8-2-2

(four, eight, two, two)

4-5

(four, five)

0-0

(zero, zero)

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

8-6-2-8

(eight, six, two, eight)

4-3-0-7

(four, three, zero, seven)

3-2-8-1-0

(three, two, eight, one, zero)

4-2-4-3-0

(four, two, four, three, zero)

10-15-17-18-33

(ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-three)

03-13-14-30-35-46

(three, thirteen, fourteen, thirty, thirty-five, forty-six)

03

(three)

8-9

(eight, nine)

5-3

(five, three)

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

2-4-3-9

(two, four, three, nine)

7-4-1-2

(seven, four, one, two)

5-8-7-6-0

(five, eight, seven, six, zero)

8-4-2-9-2

(eight, four, two, nine, two)

JH-JS-10C-6D-9D

(JH, JS, 10C, 6D, 9D)

01-02-04-05-07-08-10-11-12-18-21-22

(one, two, four, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-05-06-09-13-15-16-18-19-20-21-23

(three, five, six, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-04-05-06-09-10-13-15-20-22-23

(one, two, four, five, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

02-03-06-09-10-12-14-15-20-21-22-23

(two, three, six, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

2-8-3

(two, eight, three)

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

6-4-9-7

(six, four, nine, seven)

4-1-1-7

(four, one, one, seven)

2-3-7-4

(two, three, seven, four)

04-12-23-24-30

(four, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)

8-6-4-2-3

(eight, six, four, two, three)

4-7-8-2-0

(four, seven, eight, two, zero)

06-16-19-32-43

(six, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-three)

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

05-11-18-19-21

(five, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

03-13-22-23-27-46, Extra Shot: 11

(three, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-six; Extra Shot: eleven)

03-07-24-26-28

(three, seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

04-13-20-21-37

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-seven)

01-22-37-38-39

(one, twenty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

11-22-26-29-33-41

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one)

7-7-3-5-6-3-0

(seven, seven, three, five, six, three, zero)

01-03-08-15-18-25-27-29-32-39-40-42-44-51-53-69-70-73-77-80, BE: 73

(one, three, eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: seventy-three)

9-3-8, SB: 7

(nine, three, eight; SB: seven)

1-7-1, SB: 2

(one, seven, one; SB: two)

1-0-6-0, SB: 7

(one, zero, six, zero; SB: seven)

1-7-6-6, SB: 2

(one, seven, six, six; SB: two)

04-05-14-15-23-27-28-33-35-36-40-43-45-49-51-59-61-71-74-77, BE: 33

(four, five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-three)

04-10-11-21-22-41

(four, ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, forty-one)

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

9-3-8

(nine, three, eight)

1-7-6-6

(one, seven, six, six)

1-0-6-0

(one, zero, six, zero)

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

03-14-17-26-29, Cash Ball: 24

(three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

4C-10D-4H-5H-4S

(4C, 10D, 4H, 5H, 4S)

09-26-31-34, Cash Ball: 22

(nine, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

1-6-1-5

(one, six, one, five)

5-6-3-9

(five, six, three, nine)

12-17-22-31-33

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)

20-26-30-31-32-40

(twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

6-2-9-8

(six, two, nine, eight)

QH-JS-9C-9D-6S

(QH, JS, 9C, 9D, 6S)

KD-JH-JS-5H-2S

(KD, JH, JS, 5H, 2S)

04-14-16-18-28, Bonus: 20

(four, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: twenty)

9-5-7

(nine, five, seven)

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

8-5-8-9

(eight, five, eight, nine)

2-9-8-6

(two, nine, eight, six)

04-07-08-18-28

(four, seven, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight)

10-12-13-27-30-36

(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six)

2-6-7-9

(two, six, seven, nine)

2-4-6-5

(two, four, six, five)

01-13-23-30-39-46

(one, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-six)

AH-8C-4D-4H-4S

(AH, 8C, 4D, 4H, 4S)

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

6-4-4-8

(six, four, four, eight)

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

2-4-5-1

(two, four, five, one)

04-05-10-26-34

(four, five, ten, twenty-six, thirty-four)

08-09-11-14-16-20-21-28-29-34-37-39-43-49-52-60-63-65-66-67-73-75

(eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five)

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

04-24-25-28-31

(four, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

11-13-16-17-22-40

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, forty)

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

6-1-8

(six, one, eight)

9-4-1-5

(nine, four, one, five)

1-7-7-8

(one, seven, seven, eight)

11-13-20-37-38

(eleven, thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

02-11-26-27, Bonus: 12

(two, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Bonus: twelve)

02-13-25-29-41

(two, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Month: 7, Day: 12, Year: 51

(Month: seven; Day: twelve; Year: fifty-one)

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

11-12-13-21-26

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

AH-QS-7D-10H-8S

(AH, QS, 7D, 10H, 8S)

9-2-6, Fireball: 8

(nine, two, six; Fireball: eight)

3-8-2-3, Fireball: 8

(three, eight, two, three; Fireball: eight)

08-09-26-40-41, Xtra: 2

(eight, nine, twenty-six, forty, forty-one; Xtra: two)

7-2-3, Fireball: 8

(seven, two, three; Fireball: eight)

2-7-8-0, Fireball: 8

(two, seven, eight, zero; Fireball: eight)

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

18-30-32-33-34

(eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)

5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-6-6-6, Lucky Sum: 24

(six, six, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

1-0-2, Lucky Sum: 3

(one, zero, two; Lucky Sum: three)

4-9-1-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, nine, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

10-14-21-29-30

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)

06-08-09-10-16-20-21-25-36-39-43-49-58-61-66-72-74-76-77-79

(six, eight, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

04-07-08-09-41-58, Bonus: 33

(four, seven, eight, nine, forty-one, fifty-eight; Bonus: thirty-three)

05-07-28-35-38

(five, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

4-8-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-7-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-6-0-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, six, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-0-4-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, zero, four, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

10-15-16-29-36-49, Kicker: 6-8-8-9-9-4

(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-nine; Kicker: six, eight, eight, nine, nine, four)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

1-2-1-2

(one, two, one, two)

9-1-4-9

(nine, one, four, nine)

7-0-2-3-4

(seven, zero, two, three, four)

6-8-1-0-3

(six, eight, one, zero, three)

23-32-35-37-38

(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

09-17-18-24-34

(nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

5-8-3

(five, eight, three)

01-08-11-14-FREE-19-24-28-31

(one, eight, eleven, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

05-14-22-36-39-44

(five, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four)

3-0-7-9

(three, zero, seven, nine)

2-9-8-9

(two, nine, eight, nine)

9-7-4-9

(nine, seven, four, nine)

5-6-6-5

(five, six, six, five)

05-06-18-75

(five, six, eighteen, seventy-five)

02-15-18-26-33

(two, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)

01-03-11-20-37-45

(one, three, eleven, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-five)

1-1, Wild: 6

(one, one; Wild: six)

5-9, Wild: 3

(five, nine; Wild: three)

5-9-2, Wild: 6

(five, nine, two; Wild: six)

4-7-6, Wild: 3

(four, seven, six; Wild: three)

4-6-9-6, Wild: 6

(four, six, nine, six; Wild: six)

1-0-8-6, Wild: 3

(one, zero, eight, six; Wild: three)

0-3-5-3-1, Wild: 6

(zero, three, five, three, one; Wild: six)

0-3-2-2-3, Wild: 3

(zero, three, two, two, three; Wild: three)

04-06-09-10-16

(four, six, nine, ten, sixteen)

2-6-6-8

(two, six, six, eight)

5-8-9-1

(five, eight, nine, one)

03-10-14-16-31, Extra: 5

(three, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one; Extra: five)

04-07-23-33-35, Power-Up: 4

(four, seven, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five; Power, Up: four)

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

4-0-5-7

(four, zero, five, seven)

9-6-6-8

(nine, six, six, eight)

04-09-14-16-27

(four, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)

3-7-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

3-5-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-7-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

0-3-0-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, three, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

4-5-2-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, five, two, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

7-7-1-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, seven, one, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

01-02-03-04-05-06-07-12-18-21-22-24

(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-04-08-09-12-14-17-18-19-20-21

(one, two, four, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

02-03-04-07-08-09-12-15-16-17-18-19

(two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

04-06-07-08-10-12-14-15-16-19-21-22

(four, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-23-24-25-33

(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three)

3-3-8-1, Sum It Up: 15

(three, three, eight, one; Sum It Up: fifteen)

3-6-3-1, Sum It Up: 13

(three, six, three, one; Sum It Up: thirteen)

7-3-3-1, Sum It Up: 14

(seven, three, three, one; Sum It Up: fourteen)

0-0-4-6, Sum It Up: 10

(zero, zero, four, six; Sum It Up: ten)

04-27-31-39-44-53

(four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-three)

3-8-7, Sum It Up: 18

(three, eight, seven; Sum It Up: eighteen)

3-5-0, Sum It Up: 8

(three, five, zero; Sum It Up: eight)

9-3-6, Sum It Up: 18

(nine, three, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)

6-2-9, Sum It Up: 17

(six, two, nine; Sum It Up: seventeen)

06-08-09-14-18-26, Bonus: 35

(six, eight, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six; Bonus: thirty-five)

09-22-24-29-32

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

09-15-24-31-33

(nine, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three)

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

8-8-9-2

(eight, eight, nine, two)

9-1-3-7

(nine, one, three, seven)

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

09-21-34-36-39

(nine, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

04-09-10-18-20-23-29-30-31-36-37-40-42-54-60-61-62-66-74-80

(four, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-four, eighty)

10-16-20-26-28-29

(ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

05-16-20-21

(five, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

0-6-4-6

(zero, six, four, six)

KH-7C-4D-7D-6H

(KH, 7C, 4D, 7D, 6H)

01-02-03-05-26-44

(one, two, three, five, twenty-six, forty-four)

01-22-25-34-36-39, Doubler: N

(one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

08-20-23-26-31

(eight, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

6-2-1-2

(six, two, one, two)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.