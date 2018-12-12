The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

5-8-9

09-14-21-22-23

02-11-26-30-39-43

2-0-9

9-1-1

0-2-6-5

8-2-1-0

08-11-23-26-28

Estimated jackpot: $340,000

4-9-8

0-8-3

7-3-9-0

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.10

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

01-04-08-17-28

Estimated jackpot: $281,000

06-11-15-35-42, Mega Ball: 16

04-05-12-20-29

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

11-19-21-28-36-42

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

3-3-5

6-1-0

06-11-17-18-27

06-07-09-12-15-17-18-21

01-03-05-09-13-17-20-21

4-4-4

5-6-2

3-0-1-3

4-0-9-5

07-08-13-21-24-30

Estimated jackpot: $287,000

5-7-8

4-2-0

4-1-0-0

0-2-4-7

3-2

6-4

5-1-8

6-5-9

7-5-0-8

2-1-5-9

5-7-5-8-1

6-2-5-0-6

7-3

8-0

3-5-2

9-0-1

2-2-7-6

4-6-8-9

0-1-0-2-2

7-3-2-3-4

JH-AH-7C-10C-10H

01-02-03-06-07-08-09-11-13-19-20-23

01-02-04-05-07-11-16-17-18-21-22-23

03-06-07-08-11-15-16-18-19-20-21-24

01-03-04-06-07-09-13-17-18-22-23-24

1-3-0

8-1-0

7-6-8-4

9-1-8-6

8-6-2-1-8

0-8-6-1-6

02-11-17-39-45

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

5-9-0

0-6-5

08-10-20-26-32

14-21-22-34-43

18-21-25-27-43

03-06-08-09-12-15-18-23-27-36-41-42-43-46-47-48-60-67-75-76, BE: 36

0-0-0, SB: 8

5-3-8-0, SB: 8

6-5-6-0, SB: 4

0-0-0

5-3-8-0

0-4-5

4-2-6

05-11-26-28-31, Cash Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $4.05 million

AC-AH-10D-8S-9S

23-28-29-31, Cash Ball: 4

5-8-6

7-7-3

7-0-7-3

0-1-8-3

08-14-16-18-25

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

07-13-16-21-24-40

2-2-1

1-9-6-7

JH-3C-4D-9D-9H

KC-KH-4D-6H-10H

10-11-19-24-34, Bonus: 22

2-2-5

6-4-0

8-3-1-3

4-6-9-0

9-9-9-4

5-4-1-3

03-06-15-20-21-46

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

4D-8D-6H-2S-10S

8-0-6

0-2-9-1

3-6-4

7-6-4-9

02-06-09-12-16

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-06-10-13-14-17-19-23-32-40-45-50-52-53-61-63-64-72-73-75-77-80

8-0-7

31-34-35-42-44

Estimated jackpot: $740,000

03-06-07-23-26

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

15-20-26-27-34-35

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

9-4-6

8-6-6

3-2-8-3

6-5-4-4

01-17-23-26-35

02-16-21-22, Bonus: 15

08-19-26-43-45

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Month: 1, Day: 23, Year: 25

0-9-9

03-07-17-24-33

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

JD-3C-4H-3S-5S

3-4-5, Fireball: 7

0-9-1-2, Fireball: 7

02-17-19-34-37, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

1-3-7, Fireball: 6

5-1-4-3, Fireball: 6

6-3-0

2-0-6, Lucky Sum: 8

4-4-6-3, Lucky Sum: 17

1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 9

9-2-2-5, Lucky Sum: 18

04-10-12-17-21-30-34-42-45-47-49-50-51-57-60-64-65-67-76-77

6-0-2, Lucky Sum: 8

9-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 27

03-21-31-35-37-42, Kicker: 5-2-6-7-9-0

Estimated jackpot: $7.7 million

3-9-8

3-3-9

4-5-3-2

4-1-5-9

7-5-0-2-5

3-2-1-2-5

07-15-18-21-30

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

17-23-28-29-35

2-7-0

01-06-12-16-FREE-18-24-27-32

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

01-07-11-14-27-39

7-0-6-1

6-7-4-8

1-3-7-1

05-50-66-77

03-04-15-23-32

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

03-08-13-21-34-43

Estimated jackpot: $740,000

5-7, Wild: 1

5-6, Wild: 6

1-7-6, Wild: 1

1-0-4, Wild: 6

3-4-7-9, Wild: 1

7-7-5-7, Wild: 6

0-1-1-5-9, Wild: 1

0-7-3-2-9, Wild: 6

07-18-22-23-28

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

8-3-1-1

3-4-0-3

04-12-17-30-36, Power-Up: 3

7-6-3

0-4-0

7-8-0-5

3-1-1-0

01-02-04-11-15

9-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20

0-2-4, Lucky Sum: 6

6-5-3, Lucky Sum: 14

5-2-7-8, Lucky Sum: 22

2-7-5-3, Lucky Sum: 17

6-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 24

02-04-11-13-14, Bonus: 4

01-02-03-07-11-13-15-17-18-19-22-23

01-03-06-09-13-14-16-17-19-20-22-23

01-03-05-06-09-10-11-12-16-21-22-23

3-8-4-0, Sum It Up: 15

4-8-4-2, Sum It Up: 18

8-0-2-6, Sum It Up: 16

6-5-5, Sum It Up: 16

4-5-8, Sum It Up: 17

3-8-0, Sum It Up: 11

04-06-09-10-13

3-4-7

4-1-3-0

1-7-6

7-8-9-0

6C-2D-7D-7H-2S

13-20-25-30-34-46

Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million

01-06-09-21-24-29, Doubler: N

08-11-13-17-28

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

8-3-8

4-5-7-9

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.