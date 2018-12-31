The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

04-17-18-25-31

(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

3-7-1

(three, seven, one)

1-2-7-0

(one, two, seven, zero)

1-3-9-4

(one, three, nine, four)

01-17-27-34-36

(one, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

9-3-8

(nine, three, eight)

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

7-6-8-6

(seven, six, eight, six)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:48.51

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 48.51)

08-25-30-35-36

(eight, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six)

01-05-06-21-30

(one, five, six, twenty-one, thirty)

6-6-4

(six, six, four)

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

02-04-13-14-19-20-21-22

(two, four, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

8-3-8

(eight, three, eight)

9-2-0-4

(nine, two, zero, four)

07-11-12-15-26-27

(seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

3-9-7-0

(three, nine, seven, zero)

6-0-1-0

(six, zero, one, zero)

6-8

(six, eight)

4-8

(four, eight)

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

0-5-4-0

(zero, five, four, zero)

6-5-3-9

(six, five, three, nine)

1-3-3-8-4

(one, three, three, eight, four)

6-9-4-4-5

(six, nine, four, four, five)

3-7

(three, seven)

1-7

(one, seven)

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

5-8-9-9

(five, eight, nine, nine)

5-7-5-9

(five, seven, five, nine)

9-7-1-7-8

(nine, seven, one, seven, eight)

2-2-5-1-5

(two, two, five, one, five)

KC-QH-8D-4H-7H

(KC, QH, 8D, 4H, 7H)

01-02-04-06-08-09-13-16-17-18-21-23

(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-03-05-13-17-18-20-21-22-23-24

(one, two, three, five, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-03-10-12-13-14-15-16-17-22-23

(one, two, three, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-04-05-14-15-16-18-20-21-22-23

(one, two, four, five, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

7-7-6

(seven, seven, six)

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

0-5-1-3

(zero, five, one, three)

1-7-9-0

(one, seven, nine, zero)

3-1-0-5-4

(three, one, zero, five, four)

0-0-2-9-4

(zero, zero, two, nine, four)

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

18-24-27-38-40

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)

02-04-13-14-17-22-24-26-36-41-44-46-52-53-56-61-67-68-75-80, BE: 36

(two, four, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-five, eighty; BE: thirty-six)

1-0-9, SB: 6

(one, zero, nine; SB: six)

1-1-8-9, SB: 6

(one, one, eight, nine; SB: six)

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

1-1-8-9

(one, one, eight, nine)

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

02-10-11-13-24, Cash Ball: 18

(two, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four; Cash Ball: eighteen)

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

0-4-3-0

(zero, four, three, zero)

AC-QD-JH-4C-9C

(AC, QD, JH, 4C, 9C)

QD-AD-7C-10C-6H

(QD, AD, 7C, 10C, 6H)

10-12-15-19-32, Bonus: 22

(ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two; Bonus: twenty-two)

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

1-8-4

(one, eight, four)

9-8-6-8

(nine, eight, six, eight)

2-7-4-1

(two, seven, four, one)

4-2-1-5

(four, two, one, five)

3-4-9-3

(three, four, nine, three)

KC-AC-4C-6C-8S

(KC, AC, 4C, 6C, 8S)

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

9-9-1-6

(nine, nine, one, six)

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

9-0-4-8

(nine, zero, four, eight)

08-12-26-34-36

(eight, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

03-05-12-16-27-28-31-36-37-39-44-46-47-48-49-55-56-62-66-72-76-78

(three, five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

11-14-16-25-40

(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

13-16-20-28-29

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

5-0-2-7

(five, zero, two, seven)

3-0-0-6

(three, zero, zero, six)

16-24-29-34-36

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six)

02-20-27-28, Bonus: 13

(two, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)

Month: 7, Day: 4, Year: 92

(Month: seven; Day: four; Year: ninety-two)

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

12-13-15-31-35

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

AH-8C-7D-9D-10H

(AH, 8C, 7D, 9D, 10H)

7-0-7, Fireball: 4

(seven, zero, seven; Fireball: four)

9-9-9-0, Fireball: 4

(nine, nine, nine, zero; Fireball: four)

13-15-19-22-26, Xtra: 2

(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000

11-13-21-22-45-49, Xtra: 2

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, forty-five, forty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

2-3-2, Fireball: 6

(two, three, two; Fireball: six)

2-1-9-5, Fireball: 6

(two, one, nine, five; Fireball: six)

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

4-4-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(four, four, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

1-9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(one, nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

7-6-7-3, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, six, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

10-19-20-21-27-29-37-40-49-55-59-62-65-68-70-71-75-76-77-79

(ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

0-2-6-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, two, six, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

12-15-19-30-34-48, Kicker: 7-7-7-5-1-6

(twelve, fifteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, seven, seven, five, one, six)

Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

1-0-9-1

(one, zero, nine, one)

7-9-0-0

(seven, nine, zero, zero)

3-0-6-3-6

(three, zero, six, three, six)

4-4-1-0-6

(four, four, one, zero, six)

03-09-22-28-38

(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

08-10-11-26-30

(eight, ten, eleven, twenty-six, thirty)

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

03-07-09-16-FREE-20-24-27-29

(three, seven, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

9-3-2-7

(nine, three, two, seven)

4-3-3-4

(four, three, three, four)

2-4-6-7

(two, four, six, seven)

06-12-20-32-40

(six, twelve, twenty, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

02-05-12-15-17-22

(two, five, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

8-5, Wild: 9

(eight, five; Wild: nine)

4-5, Wild: 4

(four, five; Wild: four)

5-2-9, Wild: 9

(five, two, nine; Wild: nine)

6-4-8, Wild: 4

(six, four, eight; Wild: four)

1-5-3-6, Wild: 9

(one, five, three, six; Wild: nine)

5-3-1-9, Wild: 4

(five, three, one, nine; Wild: four)

9-0-6-7-7, Wild: 9

(nine, zero, six, seven, seven; Wild: nine)

0-8-8-5-9, Wild: 4

(zero, eight, eight, five, nine; Wild: four)

04-08-13-26-29

(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

3-9-8-5

(three, nine, eight, five)

1-3-0-7

(one, three, zero, seven)

03-13-14-22-30, Power-Up: 3

(three, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty; Power, Up: three)

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

7-4-7-8

(seven, four, seven, eight)

4-0-7-1

(four, zero, seven, one)

0-6-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, six, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

1-0-0, Lucky Sum: 1

(one, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: one)

9-7-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

2-6-4-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, six, four, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-9-9-0, Lucky Sum: 25

(seven, nine, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

3-8-0-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, eight, zero, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

04-09-12-32-34, Bonus: 2

(four, nine, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

01-04-05-07-08-10-11-13-14-15-17-20

(one, four, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)

01-02-04-06-08-09-17-18-19-20-21-24

(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-04-05-06-07-08-09-13-14-16-18-24

(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

5-4-6-9, Sum It Up: 24

(five, four, six, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

9-7-0-5, Sum It Up: 21

(nine, seven, zero, five; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

8-3-2-1, Sum It Up: 14

(eight, three, two, one; Sum It Up: fourteen)

9-1-8, Sum It Up: 18

(nine, one, eight; Sum It Up: eighteen)

7-3-7, Sum It Up: 17

(seven, three, seven; Sum It Up: seventeen)

5-7-6, Sum It Up: 18

(five, seven, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)

02-03-06-10-11

(two, three, six, ten, eleven)

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

8-2-0-7

(eight, two, zero, seven)

07-08-11-13-19-22

(seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

2-5-1-3

(two, five, one, three)

4C-10C-10D-2H-6S

(4C, 10C, 10D, 2H, 6S)

18-21-23-24-30

(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)

4-3-3

(four, three, three)

0-5-0-6

(zero, five, zero, six)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.