The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

06-12-13-24-39

(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $337,000

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

9-0-6

(nine, zero, six)

7-0-1-9

(seven, zero, one, nine)

2-7-6-6

(two, seven, six, six)

01-06-23-24-37

(one, six, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

2-3-1

(two, three, one)

2-5-9

(two, five, nine)

2-1-1-4

(two, one, one, four)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.09

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.09)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

10-12-14-16-19

(ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

01-03-05-19-27

(one, three, five, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

01-02-06-26-28

(one, two, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

15-16-24-25-31-39

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

02-04-05-08-09-12-15-22

(two, four, five, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two)

01-02-05-08-09-12-16-18

(one, two, five, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen)

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

1-6-3-2

(one, six, three, two)

7-9-6-0

(seven, nine, six, zero)

08-16-18-25-30-33

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

1-0-7

(one, zero, seven)

5-1-1-0

(five, one, one, zero)

2-6-2-1

(two, six, two, one)

7-1

(seven, one)

4-3

(four, three)

5-7-3

(five, seven, three)

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

1-0-7-9

(one, zero, seven, nine)

9-7-5-5

(nine, seven, five, five)

6-9-5-1-7

(six, nine, five, one, seven)

0-8-2-6-5

(zero, eight, two, six, five)

1-8

(one, eight)

4-3

(four, three)

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

5-5-8-4

(five, five, eight, four)

7-1-0-5

(seven, one, zero, five)

9-8-3-3-2

(nine, eight, three, three, two)

5-9-2-5-7

(five, nine, two, five, seven)

QC-KH-2D-3H-8H

(QC, KH, 2D, 3H, 8H)

01-02-03-06-09-10-11-12-13-14-20-22

(one, two, three, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-04-05-06-09-12-14-15-17-21-22-23

(one, four, five, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

03-05-07-08-09-10-12-16-17-19-21-24

(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-06-07-08-10-12-14-19-21-22-23-24

(one, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

5-9-1-6

(five, nine, one, six)

8-7-5-6

(eight, seven, five, six)

5-5-2-6-7

(five, five, two, six, seven)

2-6-9-0-2

(two, six, nine, zero, two)

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

03-16-27-32-43

(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-three)

02-15-20-37-45

(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-five)

23-26-31-36-38

(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

7-6-7-6-5-4-0

(seven, six, seven, six, five, four, zero)

13-16-17-18-25-27-31-33-38-39-44-45-53-56-62-66-67-69-72-74, BE: 72

(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four; BE: seventy-two)

8-5-4, SB: 7

(eight, five, four; SB: seven)

1-3-8, SB: 6

(one, three, eight; SB: six)

7-0-3-9, SB: 7

(seven, zero, three, nine; SB: seven)

2-2-8-9, SB: 6

(two, two, eight, nine; SB: six)

10-12-15-18-20-22-31-34-36-37-41-45-47-50-64-69-73-74-78-79, BE: 36

(ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-six)

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

7-0-3-9

(seven, zero, three, nine)

2-9-0

(two, nine, zero)

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

JH-3C-4C-8D-4H

(JH, 3C, 4C, 8D, 4H)

02-10-25-32, Cash Ball: 13

(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: thirteen)

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

8-2-1-2

(eight, two, one, two)

6-2-2-3

(six, two, two, three)

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

7-1-9-9

(seven, one, nine, nine)

7C-3D-3H-4H-6H

(7C, 3D, 3H, 4H, 6H)

6C-9C-8D-10H-6S

(6C, 9C, 8D, 10H, 6S)

03-07-11-21-34, Bonus: 39

(three, seven, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: thirty-nine)

9-9-1

(nine, nine, one)

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

1-6-1-9

(one, six, one, nine)

5-1-4-6

(five, one, four, six)

03-06-10-13-34

(three, six, ten, thirteen, thirty-four)

4-9-8-4

(four, nine, eight, four)

9-3-2-2

(nine, three, two, two)

AC-QD-7C-3S-4S

(AC, QD, 7C, 3S, 4S)

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

2-3-2-8

(two, three, two, eight)

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

0-8-8-7

(zero, eight, eight, seven)

08-09-14-15-37

(eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

03-04-05-07-09-15-19-21-26-33-38-41-42-43-44-56-58-65-71-74-77-80

(three, four, five, seven, nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

10-14-17-28-46

(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

06-07-13-21-30

(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

7-7-4-3

(seven, seven, four, three)

4-2-1-1

(four, two, one, one)

03-12-22-27-37

(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

10-19-22-28, Bonus: 9

(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Bonus: nine)

Month: 12, Day: 19, Year: 20

(Month: twelve; Day: nineteen; Year: twenty)

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

02-04-13-16-21

(two, four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

JC-KS-8C-2D-7H

(JC, KS, 8C, 2D, 7H)

8-6-9, Fireball:

(eight, six, nine; Fireball: zero)

2-7-8-7, Fireball:

(two, seven, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)

07-31-32-34-43, Xtra: 3

(seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

0-7-0, Fireball: 7

(zero, seven, zero; Fireball: seven)

9-1-3-6, Fireball: 7

(nine, one, three, six; Fireball: seven)

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

4-1-0, Lucky Sum: 5

(four, one, zero; Lucky Sum: five)

1-7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(one, seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(seven, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, two, two, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

03-06-09-11-19-32-38-39-40-41-46-47-52-55-59-65-66-73-75-77

(three, six, nine, eleven, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

01-15-16-24-34

(one, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)

4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-0-5-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, zero, five, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

6-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(six, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

0-4-3-1

(zero, four, three, one)

7-1-9-3

(seven, one, nine, three)

0-9-4-0-0

(zero, nine, four, zero, zero)

1-8-0-2-7

(one, eight, zero, two, seven)

04-10-19-21-27

(four, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

06-25-26-28-33

(six, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

02-07-10-14-FREE-18-23-26-32

(two, seven, ten, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

8-0-2-3

(eight, zero, two, three)

7-6-6-2

(seven, six, six, two)

6-4-5-2

(six, four, five, two)

05-10-11-32-42

(five, ten, eleven, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

06-15-25-26-39-46

(six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.88 million

7-7, Wild: 8

(seven, seven; Wild: eight)

8-4, Wild: 4

(eight, four; Wild: four)

4-8-9, Wild: 8

(four, eight, nine; Wild: eight)

5-7-0, Wild: 4

(five, seven, zero; Wild: four)

7-2-0-3, Wild: 8

(seven, two, zero, three; Wild: eight)

4-7-7-4, Wild: 4

(four, seven, seven, four; Wild: four)

1-4-4-1-6, Wild: 8

(one, four, four, one, six; Wild: eight)

7-2-5-9-9, Wild: 4

(seven, two, five, nine, nine; Wild: four)

02-04-05-19-25

(two, four, five, nineteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

3-6-5-6

(three, six, five, six)

0-6-6-4

(zero, six, six, four)

01-10-12-22-28, Power-Up: 3

(one, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Power, Up: three)

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

0-3-3-0

(zero, three, three, zero)

8-6-9-7

(eight, six, nine, seven)

7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-7-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-4-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(five, four, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

8-1-4-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, one, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

4-6-0-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, six, zero, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

02-15-20-24-34, Bonus: 2

(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

03-10-11-12-13-14-16-20-21-22-23-24

(three, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-05-06-07-09-12-13-14-16-18-20-21

(one, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-04-07-08-09-11-16-19-20-21-22-23

(one, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-04-07-08-12-13-16-19-21-22-24

(one, three, four, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-03-20-25-27

(two, three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

1-5-0-8, Sum It Up: 14

(one, five, zero, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

5-5-4-3, Sum It Up: 17

(five, five, four, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)

0-4-8-4, Sum It Up: 16

(zero, four, eight, four; Sum It Up: sixteen)

4-4-9-8, Sum It Up: 25

(four, four, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

7-7-7, Sum It Up: 21

(seven, seven, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

6-2-5, Sum It Up: 13

(six, two, five; Sum It Up: thirteen)

3-3-8, Sum It Up: 14

(three, three, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

4-1-1, Sum It Up: 6

(four, one, one; Sum It Up: six)

08-12-26-31-32

(eight, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)

09-14-15-28-30

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty)

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

7-0-2-8

(seven, zero, two, eight)

7-8-0-1

(seven, eight, zero, one)

5-9-9

(five, nine, nine)

05-08-16-24

(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-four)

02-03-04-10-20-25

(two, three, four, ten, twenty, twenty-five)

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

6-4-6-1

(six, four, six, one)

JD-10D-3S-4S-10S

(JD, 10D, 3S, 4S, 10S)

02-04-14-32-34-35, Doubler: N

(two, four, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

02-10-14-21-29

(two, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

6-4-2-1

(six, four, two, one)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.