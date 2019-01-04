The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
06-12-13-24-39
(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $337,000
7-9-6
(seven, nine, six)
9-0-6
(nine, zero, six)
7-0-1-9
(seven, zero, one, nine)
2-7-6-6
(two, seven, six, six)
01-06-23-24-37
(one, six, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
2-1-1-4
(two, one, one, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.09
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.09)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000
10-12-14-16-19
(ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
01-03-05-19-27
(one, three, five, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
0-8-0
(zero, eight, zero)
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
01-02-06-26-28
(one, two, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
15-16-24-25-31-39
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
02-04-05-08-09-12-15-22
(two, four, five, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two)
01-02-05-08-09-12-16-18
(one, two, five, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen)
7-2-8
(seven, two, eight)
8-9-3
(eight, nine, three)
1-6-3-2
(one, six, three, two)
7-9-6-0
(seven, nine, six, zero)
08-16-18-25-30-33
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
1-0-7
(one, zero, seven)
5-1-1-0
(five, one, one, zero)
2-6-2-1
(two, six, two, one)
7-1
(seven, one)
4-3
(four, three)
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
1-0-7-9
(one, zero, seven, nine)
9-7-5-5
(nine, seven, five, five)
6-9-5-1-7
(six, nine, five, one, seven)
0-8-2-6-5
(zero, eight, two, six, five)
1-8
(one, eight)
4-3
(four, three)
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
5-5-8-4
(five, five, eight, four)
7-1-0-5
(seven, one, zero, five)
9-8-3-3-2
(nine, eight, three, three, two)
5-9-2-5-7
(five, nine, two, five, seven)
QC-KH-2D-3H-8H
(QC, KH, 2D, 3H, 8H)
01-02-03-06-09-10-11-12-13-14-20-22
(one, two, three, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-04-05-06-09-12-14-15-17-21-22-23
(one, four, five, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-05-07-08-09-10-12-16-17-19-21-24
(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-06-07-08-10-12-14-19-21-22-23-24
(one, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
5-9-1-6
(five, nine, one, six)
8-7-5-6
(eight, seven, five, six)
5-5-2-6-7
(five, five, two, six, seven)
2-6-9-0-2
(two, six, nine, zero, two)
5-9-4
(five, nine, four)
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
03-16-27-32-43
(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-three)
02-15-20-37-45
(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-five)
23-26-31-36-38
(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
7-6-7-6-5-4-0
(seven, six, seven, six, five, four, zero)
13-16-17-18-25-27-31-33-38-39-44-45-53-56-62-66-67-69-72-74, BE: 72
(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four; BE: seventy-two)
8-5-4, SB: 7
(eight, five, four; SB: seven)
1-3-8, SB: 6
(one, three, eight; SB: six)
7-0-3-9, SB: 7
(seven, zero, three, nine; SB: seven)
2-2-8-9, SB: 6
(two, two, eight, nine; SB: six)
10-12-15-18-20-22-31-34-36-37-41-45-47-50-64-69-73-74-78-79, BE: 36
(ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-six)
8-5-4
(eight, five, four)
7-0-3-9
(seven, zero, three, nine)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
JH-3C-4C-8D-4H
(JH, 3C, 4C, 8D, 4H)
02-10-25-32, Cash Ball: 13
(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: thirteen)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
8-2-1-2
(eight, two, one, two)
6-2-2-3
(six, two, two, three)
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
7-1-9-9
(seven, one, nine, nine)
7C-3D-3H-4H-6H
(7C, 3D, 3H, 4H, 6H)
6C-9C-8D-10H-6S
(6C, 9C, 8D, 10H, 6S)
03-07-11-21-34, Bonus: 39
(three, seven, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: thirty-nine)
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
1-6-1-9
(one, six, one, nine)
5-1-4-6
(five, one, four, six)
03-06-10-13-34
(three, six, ten, thirteen, thirty-four)
4-9-8-4
(four, nine, eight, four)
9-3-2-2
(nine, three, two, two)
AC-QD-7C-3S-4S
(AC, QD, 7C, 3S, 4S)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
2-3-2-8
(two, three, two, eight)
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
0-8-8-7
(zero, eight, eight, seven)
08-09-14-15-37
(eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
03-04-05-07-09-15-19-21-26-33-38-41-42-43-44-56-58-65-71-74-77-80
(three, four, five, seven, nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
10-14-17-28-46
(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
06-07-13-21-30
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
7-7-4-3
(seven, seven, four, three)
4-2-1-1
(four, two, one, one)
03-12-22-27-37
(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
10-19-22-28, Bonus: 9
(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Bonus: nine)
Month: 12, Day: 19, Year: 20
(Month: twelve; Day: nineteen; Year: twenty)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
02-04-13-16-21
(two, four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
JC-KS-8C-2D-7H
(JC, KS, 8C, 2D, 7H)
8-6-9, Fireball:
(eight, six, nine; Fireball: zero)
2-7-8-7, Fireball:
(two, seven, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)
07-31-32-34-43, Xtra: 3
(seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
0-7-0, Fireball: 7
(zero, seven, zero; Fireball: seven)
9-1-3-6, Fireball: 7
(nine, one, three, six; Fireball: seven)
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
4-1-0, Lucky Sum: 5
(four, one, zero; Lucky Sum: five)
1-7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(one, seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(seven, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, two, two, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
03-06-09-11-19-32-38-39-40-41-46-47-52-55-59-65-66-73-75-77
(three, six, nine, eleven, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
01-15-16-24-34
(one, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)
4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-0-5-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, zero, five, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
6-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(six, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
1-7-8
(one, seven, eight)
0-4-3-1
(zero, four, three, one)
7-1-9-3
(seven, one, nine, three)
0-9-4-0-0
(zero, nine, four, zero, zero)
1-8-0-2-7
(one, eight, zero, two, seven)
04-10-19-21-27
(four, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
06-25-26-28-33
(six, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
02-07-10-14-FREE-18-23-26-32
(two, seven, ten, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
8-0-2-3
(eight, zero, two, three)
7-6-6-2
(seven, six, six, two)
6-4-5-2
(six, four, five, two)
05-10-11-32-42
(five, ten, eleven, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
06-15-25-26-39-46
(six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.88 million
7-7, Wild: 8
(seven, seven; Wild: eight)
8-4, Wild: 4
(eight, four; Wild: four)
4-8-9, Wild: 8
(four, eight, nine; Wild: eight)
5-7-0, Wild: 4
(five, seven, zero; Wild: four)
7-2-0-3, Wild: 8
(seven, two, zero, three; Wild: eight)
4-7-7-4, Wild: 4
(four, seven, seven, four; Wild: four)
1-4-4-1-6, Wild: 8
(one, four, four, one, six; Wild: eight)
7-2-5-9-9, Wild: 4
(seven, two, five, nine, nine; Wild: four)
02-04-05-19-25
(two, four, five, nineteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
3-6-5-6
(three, six, five, six)
0-6-6-4
(zero, six, six, four)
01-10-12-22-28, Power-Up: 3
(one, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Power, Up: three)
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
0-3-3-0
(zero, three, three, zero)
8-6-9-7
(eight, six, nine, seven)
7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-7-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-4-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(five, four, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
8-1-4-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(eight, one, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
4-6-0-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, six, zero, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
02-15-20-24-34, Bonus: 2
(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: two)
03-10-11-12-13-14-16-20-21-22-23-24
(three, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-05-06-07-09-12-13-14-16-18-20-21
(one, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-04-07-08-09-11-16-19-20-21-22-23
(one, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-04-07-08-12-13-16-19-21-22-24
(one, three, four, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-20-25-27
(two, three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
1-5-0-8, Sum It Up: 14
(one, five, zero, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)
5-5-4-3, Sum It Up: 17
(five, five, four, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)
0-4-8-4, Sum It Up: 16
(zero, four, eight, four; Sum It Up: sixteen)
4-4-9-8, Sum It Up: 25
(four, four, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
7-7-7, Sum It Up: 21
(seven, seven, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
6-2-5, Sum It Up: 13
(six, two, five; Sum It Up: thirteen)
3-3-8, Sum It Up: 14
(three, three, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)
4-1-1, Sum It Up: 6
(four, one, one; Sum It Up: six)
08-12-26-31-32
(eight, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)
09-14-15-28-30
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty)
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
7-0-2-8
(seven, zero, two, eight)
7-8-0-1
(seven, eight, zero, one)
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
05-08-16-24
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-four)
02-03-04-10-20-25
(two, three, four, ten, twenty, twenty-five)
7-4-3
(seven, four, three)
6-4-6-1
(six, four, six, one)
JD-10D-3S-4S-10S
(JD, 10D, 3S, 4S, 10S)
02-04-14-32-34-35, Doubler: N
(two, four, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
02-10-14-21-29
(two, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
6-4-2-1
(six, four, two, one)
