The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

08-14-16-32-37

(eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

02-14-15-25-41-44

(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-one, forty-four)

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

7-9-4-9

(seven, nine, four, nine)

0-0-2-2

(zero, zero, two, two)

12-13-15-24-29

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

1-3-0-8

(one, three, zero, eight)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:43.40

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 43.40)

08-09-32-37-39

(eight, nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

02-10-20-23-32, Mega Ball: 16

(two, ten, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen)

01-15-16-27-31

(one, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

03-18-25-32-35-39

(three, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

18-22-31-34-35

(eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

03-06-14-23-30-31

(three, six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one)

03-06-10-11-14-15-20-21

(three, six, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one)

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

1-7-4-2

(one, seven, four, two)

2-1-8-0

(two, one, eight, zero)

11-17-23-25-32-35

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

4-5-0-7

(four, five, zero, seven)

8-2-5-7

(eight, two, five, seven)

6-2

(six, two)

9-9

(nine, nine)

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

0-0-3-2

(zero, zero, three, two)

4-2-0-2

(four, two, zero, two)

6-4-7-7-9

(six, four, seven, seven, nine)

5-0-2-2-1

(five, zero, two, two, one)

06-07-11-21-29

(six, seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

06-08-19-21-39-46

(six, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-six)

02

(two)

3-0

(three, zero)

1-2

(one, two)

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

8-7-6-0

(eight, seven, six, zero)

3-5-2-1

(three, five, two, one)

0-3-8-9-7

(zero, three, eight, nine, seven)

6-7-8-4-1

(six, seven, eight, four, one)

JH-QH-JS-3S-6S

(JH, QH, JS, 3S, 6S)

01-02-03-04-06-07-11-14-16-20-21-23

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-04-05-06-08-13-16-18-19-22-23

(one, two, four, five, six, eight, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

02-06-07-08-10-11-13-15-20-21-22-23

(two, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-16-18-20-22

(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

6-2-0-7

(six, two, zero, seven)

8-5-9-4

(eight, five, nine, four)

0-1-0-3-6

(zero, one, zero, three, six)

0-7-2-2-3

(zero, seven, two, two, three)

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

04-05-10-30-31-39, Extra Shot: 11

(four, five, ten, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: eleven)

04-39-41-42-45

(four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five)

11-13-14-28-39

(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

04-18-35-44-45

(four, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-five)

12-29-30-33-36-42

(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-two)

02-03-06-11-12-26-27-28-29-38-43-44-45-47-51-58-65-66-67-71, BE: 44

(two, three, six, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one; BE: forty-four)

2-5-4, SB: 2

(two, five, four; SB: two)

0-2-6-0, SB: 2

(zero, two, six, zero; SB: two)

05-10-11-19-21-46

(five, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, forty-six)

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

0-2-6-0

(zero, two, six, zero)

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

9-7-0

(nine, seven, zero)

05-09-10-13-17, Cash Ball: 4

(five, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen; Cash Ball: four)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

2-5-9-2

(two, five, nine, two)

01-04-22-32-34

(one, four, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four)

12-15-16-22-26-34

(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four)

4D-2H-8H-10H-3S

(4D, 2H, 8H, 10H, 3S)

KS-4D-7D-3H-5H

(KS, 4D, 7D, 3H, 5H)

02-05-07-15-21, Bonus: 38

(two, five, seven, fifteen, twenty-one; Bonus: thirty-eight)

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

9-3-7-8

(nine, three, seven, eight)

6-4-1-0

(six, four, one, zero)

9-3-9-4

(nine, three, nine, four)

3-0-3-9

(three, zero, three, nine)

08-13-19-22-28-31

(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

4C-9C-2H-8S-9S

(4C, 9C, 2H, 8S, 9S)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

7-1-1-1

(seven, one, one, one)

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

6-3-2-3

(six, three, two, three)

09-13-17-32-38

(nine, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

03-04-05-10-15-21-22-25-27-29-34-39-47-52-53-63-64-66-68-69-75-80

(three, four, five, ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five, eighty)

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

16-22-23-32-38

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $410,000

01-05-21-23-25

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

01-03-08-41-42-44

(one, three, eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

3-9-1

(three, nine, one)

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

0-4-5-9

(zero, four, five, nine)

4-5-2-0

(four, five, two, zero)

04-22-28-30-35

(four, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)

01-06-12-16, Bonus: 2

(one, six, twelve, sixteen; Bonus: two)

01-02-13-20-21

(one, two, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Month: 12, Day: 13, Year: 49

(Month: twelve; Day: thirteen; Year: forty-nine)

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

03-05-12-18-22

(three, five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two)

QC-3D-4H-7H-9S

(QC, 3D, 4H, 7H, 9S)

6-5-1, Fireball: 3

(six, five, one; Fireball: three)

9-2-7-1, Fireball: 3

(nine, two, seven, one; Fireball: three)

02-10-16-25-31, Xtra: 4

(two, ten, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $129,000

9-7-8, Fireball: 4

(nine, seven, eight; Fireball: four)

0-4-5-5, Fireball: 4

(zero, four, five, five; Fireball: four)

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

7-4-1-0

(seven, four, one, zero)

2-4-6

(two, four, six)

1-2-9-5

(one, two, nine, five)

05-06-09-10-15-17-20-21-22-25-32-35-38-43-52-62-65-67-78-80

(five, six, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)

2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 23

(four, nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

03-05-13-31-43-44, Kicker: 8-9-7-1-7-1

(three, five, thirteen, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-four; Kicker: eight, nine, seven, one, seven, one)

Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

5-0-8-3

(five, zero, eight, three)

9-0-0-4

(nine, zero, zero, four)

3-4-2-5-1

(three, four, two, five, one)

7-3-5-5-7

(seven, three, five, five, seven)

08-09-17-25-29

(eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

09-14-16-31-36

(nine, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six)

5-6-3

(five, six, three)

03-08-10-15-FREE-17-22-27-31

(three, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

8-1-6-7

(eight, one, six, seven)

5-7-1-8

(five, seven, one, eight)

1-6-5-9

(one, six, five, nine)

06-16-27-35-40

(six, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

06-09-11-19-35-43

(six, nine, eleven, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

4-4, Wild: 5

(four, four; Wild: five)

7-4, Wild: 5

(seven, four; Wild: five)

5-9-1, Wild: 5

(five, nine, one; Wild: five)

8-9-9, Wild: 5

(eight, nine, nine; Wild: five)

7-7-8-3, Wild: 5

(seven, seven, eight, three; Wild: five)

5-7-7-2, Wild: 5

(five, seven, seven, two; Wild: five)

9-6-3-2-7, Wild: 5

(nine, six, three, two, seven; Wild: five)

9-1-7-6-5, Wild: 5

(nine, one, seven, six, five; Wild: five)

11-13-14-18-27

(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $101,000

2-4-4-0

(two, four, four, zero)

2-2-4-9

(two, two, four, nine)

16-21-30-31-33, Power-Up: 3

(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

6-1-6-5

(six, one, six, five)

6-2-4-3

(six, two, four, three)

0-5-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, five, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

8-4-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

3-4-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, four, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

2-3-3-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, three, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

0-2-4-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(zero, two, four, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

9-4-2-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, four, two, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

01-03-04-05-06-08-09-16-17-19-22-23

(one, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-03-06-08-09-12-13-16-18-21-23

(one, two, three, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-05-06-08-09-16-17-18-19-21-22

(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-02-03-04-06-10-11-12-20-22-23-24

(one, two, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-18-19-21-30

(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)

4-5-7-9, Sum It Up: 25

(four, five, seven, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

0-4-8-0, Sum It Up: 12

(zero, four, eight, zero; Sum It Up: twelve)

5-6-8-6, Sum It Up: 25

(five, six, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

05-11-15-30-39-47

(five, eleven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-seven)

8-9-1, Sum It Up: 18

(eight, nine, one; Sum It Up: eighteen)

6-7-5, Sum It Up: 18

(six, seven, five; Sum It Up: eighteen)

3-9-8, Sum It Up: 20

(three, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty)

03-15-22-32, Bonus: 15

(three, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-two; Bonus: fifteen)

12-13-18-21-29

(twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

1-8-2-9

(one, eight, two, nine)

6-1-9

(six, one, nine)

4-8-9-2

(four, eight, nine, two)

0-6-0

(zero, six, zero)

7-9-2-6

(seven, nine, two, six)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.