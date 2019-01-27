The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

04-06-14-36-40

(four, six, fourteen, thirty-six, forty)

09-15-19-21-25-34

(nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

2-2-4-3

(two, two, four, three)

4-2-5-4

(four, two, five, four)

03-18-27-31-39

(three, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

6-9-1-7

(six, nine, one, seven)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.14

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.14)

07-13-24-30-38

(seven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)

10-16-23-31-34, Mega Ball: 8

(ten, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: eight)

07-12-18-19-24

(seven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

04-16-20-25-29-33

(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

07-13-24-28-29

(seven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

02-03-05-07-09-11-13-19

(two, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, nineteen)

02-04-08-09-13-14-15-20

(two, four, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty)

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

3-7-5-2

(three, seven, five, two)

4-8-4-5

(four, eight, four, five)

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

4-9-8-0

(four, nine, eight, zero)

8-6-6-0

(eight, six, six, zero)

3-8

(three, eight)

1-2

(one, two)

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

8-4-2-5

(eight, four, two, five)

0-2-4-5

(zero, two, four, five)

1-4-1-0-2

(one, four, one, zero, two)

8-5-9-9-0

(eight, five, nine, nine, zero)

04-10-19-23-27

(four, ten, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

02-14-26-29-36-51

(two, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-one)

03

(three)

6-9

(six, nine)

8-1

(eight, one)

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

7-6-8-0

(seven, six, eight, zero)

7-5-8-4

(seven, five, eight, four)

4-8-0-7-1

(four, eight, zero, seven, one)

6-8-4-1-0

(six, eight, four, one, zero)

AD-5H-6H-2S-8S

(AD, 5H, 6H, 2S, 8S)

02-03-07-10-11-13-15-16-17-22-23-24

(two, three, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-04-06-08-09-11-13-17-20-23-24

(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-03-05-06-07-08-13-15-16-20-21

(one, two, three, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

03-06-07-08-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21

(three, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

7-0-3

(seven, zero, three)

3-5-5

(three, five, five)

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

9-1-1-5

(nine, one, one, five)

3-2-5-1

(three, two, five, one)

5-6-5-8

(five, six, five, eight)

17-25-30-36-37

(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

3-0-1-5-6

(three, zero, one, five, six)

1-0-8-9-8

(one, zero, eight, nine, eight)

17-22-25-37-38

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

02-04-11-22-31

(two, four, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-one)

03-08-09-17-20-39, Extra Shot: 19

(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: nineteen)

03-20-36-43-45

(three, twenty, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five)

16-33-35-37-45

(sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)

06-13-20-35-36

(six, thirteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six)

02-04-15-26-44-46

(two, four, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-six)

01-04-06-07-11-16-18-19-21-24-28-30-36-37-38-59-61-66-69-76, BE: 24

(one, four, six, seven, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-six; BE: twenty-four)

4-2-9, SB: 6

(four, two, nine; SB: six)

4-4-7, SB: 5

(four, four, seven; SB: five)

6-6-3-3, SB: 6

(six, six, three, three; SB: six)

1-2-9-8, SB: 5

(one, two, nine, eight; SB: five)

03-05-13-15-16-17-18-19-22-23-29-30-36-38-44-48-57-68-72-77, BE: 18

(three, five, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-seven; BE: eighteen)

03-11-21-28-35-44

(three, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-four)

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

1-2-9-8

(one, two, nine, eight)

6-6-3-3

(six, six, three, three)

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

2-6-3

(two, six, three)

06-21-29-31-32, Cash Ball: 25

(six, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

AC-KD-KH-QS-3D

(AC, KD, KH, QS, 3D)

13-17-31-32, Cash Ball: 21

(thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

6-1-9-5

(six, one, nine, five)

2-8-3-9

(two, eight, three, nine)

02-05-17-24-25

(two, five, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

01-06-22-31-33-37

(one, six, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

1-4-4-7

(one, four, four, seven)

6D-5H-8H-9H-10H

(6D, 5H, 8H, 9H, 10H)

JS-4D-10H-3S-10S

(JS, 4D, 10H, 3S, 10S)

14-23-35-36-38, Bonus: 16

(fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

3-4-3-9

(three, four, three, nine)

1-0-6-2

(one, zero, six, two)

02-03-07-16-23

(two, three, seven, sixteen, twenty-three)

03-04-15-23-39-45

(three, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-five)

1-6-3-1

(one, six, three, one)

9-2-2-6

(nine, two, two, six)

13-16-24-26-31-35

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five)

JD-KD-JS-AS-7C

(JD, KD, JS, AS, 7C)

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

5-6-4-9

(five, six, four, nine)

8-7-9

(eight, seven, nine)

0-6-8-7

(zero, six, eight, seven)

20-23-31-36-38

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

01-14-15-19-20-24-26-27-29-34-35-37-41-43-47-55-56-57-64-65-66-77

(one, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-seven)

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

16-21-24-25-31

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

01-08-10-11-38-44

(one, eight, ten, eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four)

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

2-6-1-9

(two, six, one, nine)

8-6-9-0

(eight, six, nine, zero)

03-07-15-19-30

(three, seven, fifteen, nineteen, thirty)

03-04-05-07, Bonus: 11

(three, four, five, seven; Bonus: eleven)

22-27-31-39-40

(twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

Month: 1, Day: 6, Year: 16

(Month: one; Day: six; Year: sixteen)

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

07-08-10-25-38

(seven, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-eight)

AD-QS-2C-3C-3H

(AD, QS, 2C, 3C, 3H)

0-4-7, Fireball: 8

(zero, four, seven; Fireball: eight)

4-0-9-3, Fireball: 8

(four, zero, nine, three; Fireball: eight)

12-26-30-38-39, Xtra: 5

(twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Xtra: five)

9-9-7, Fireball: 1

(nine, nine, seven; Fireball: one)

6-0-9-7, Fireball: 1

(six, zero, nine, seven; Fireball: one)

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

02-09-13-16-35

(two, nine, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-five)

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

4-8-2-9

(four, eight, two, nine)

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

6-6-4-8

(six, six, four, eight)

01-08-16-31-35

(one, eight, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

01-05-07-12-16-18-19-29-34-39-43-44-46-49-52-57-70-71-72-74

(one, five, seven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four)

20-24-27-34-35-59, Bonus: 56

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, fifty-nine; Bonus: fifty-six)

05-10-16-19-23

(five, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

4-9-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

5-9-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, nine, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

5-0-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, zero, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-1-3-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, one, three, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

04-27-30-32-36-48, Kicker: 4-4-2-4-9-9

(four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: four, four, two, four, nine, nine)

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

8-8-8-4

(eight, eight, eight, four)

7-5-8-7

(seven, five, eight, seven)

3-2-8-1-7

(three, two, eight, one, seven)

9-5-5-8-2

(nine, five, five, eight, two)

04-05-33-36-39

(four, five, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

05-18-19-30-36

(five, eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-six)

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

03-08-12-15-FREE-20-21-28-32

(three, eight, twelve, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

02-07-09-13-42-44

(two, seven, nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-four)

2-1-0-3

(two, one, zero, three)

4-0-2-3

(four, zero, two, three)

9-8-3-5

(nine, eight, three, five)

4-4-0-8

(four, four, zero, eight)

17-25-32-71

(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, seventy-one)

07-12-13-28-41

(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-one)

02-24-31-34-47-48

(two, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight)

2-6, Wild: 1

(two, six; Wild: one)

7-0, Wild: 6

(seven, zero; Wild: six)

5-6-7, Wild: 1

(five, six, seven; Wild: one)

2-7-6, Wild: 6

(two, seven, six; Wild: six)

3-3-6-0, Wild: 1

(three, three, six, zero; Wild: one)

0-1-5-3, Wild: 6

(zero, one, five, three; Wild: six)

5-3-2-6-9, Wild: 1

(five, three, two, six, nine; Wild: one)

1-1-6-8-6, Wild: 6

(one, one, six, eight, six; Wild: six)

08-09-12-17-27

(eight, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-seven)

1-6-3-1

(one, six, three, one)

4-1-9-6

(four, one, nine, six)

16-17-20-33-34, Extra: 18

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four; Extra: eighteen)

08-10-17-25-31, Power-Up: 2

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

2-7-6-3

(two, seven, six, three)

2-5-1-2

(two, five, one, two)

01-02-18-28-34

(one, two, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

3-7-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, seven, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

0-0-7, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: seven)

4-2-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, two, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

8-2-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, two, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

9-0-9-6, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, zero, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

1-0-4-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, zero, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

01-02-05-06-08-10-11-13-17-19-21-24

(one, two, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

02-03-04-05-10-12-13-15-19-22-23-24

(two, three, four, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-04-05-06-09-11-12-14-15-18-20-21

(two, four, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-04-05-07-08-09-12-14-17-21-22-24

(one, four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-18-31-32-33

(one, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

0-8-3-2, Sum It Up: 13

(zero, eight, three, two; Sum It Up: thirteen)

6-2-8-5, Sum It Up: 21

(six, two, eight, five; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

1-6-9-3, Sum It Up: 19

(one, six, nine, three; Sum It Up: nineteen)

6-4-3-1, Sum It Up: 14

(six, four, three, one; Sum It Up: fourteen)

03-07-09-30-44-53

(three, seven, nine, thirty, forty-four, fifty-three)

0-8-7, Sum It Up: 15

(zero, eight, seven; Sum It Up: fifteen)

8-8-5, Sum It Up: 21

(eight, eight, five; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

9-1-0, Sum It Up: 10

(nine, one, zero; Sum It Up: ten)

3-9-3, Sum It Up: 15

(three, nine, three; Sum It Up: fifteen)

02-06-07-24-29-39, Bonus: 15

(two, six, seven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Bonus: fifteen)

02-10-19-20-25

(two, ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)

02-12-21-24-34

(two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four)

5-7-3

(five, seven, three)

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

6-6-9-2

(six, six, nine, two)

2-7-7-9

(two, seven, seven, nine)

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

02-08-10-22-33

(two, eight, ten, twenty-two, thirty-three)

03-10-16-17-19-21-35-36-37-40-41-43-45-46-54-59-66-70-73-76

(three, ten, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-six)

06-14-22-23-44-47

(six, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-four, forty-seven)

04-05-11-21

(four, five, eleven, twenty-one)

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

3-2-3-9

(three, two, three, nine)

JC-KD-10C-10H-6S

(JC, KD, 10C, 10H, 6S)

04-21-22-32-36-44

(four, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four)

11-19-30-31-35-37, Doubler: N

(eleven, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

08-09-11-13-29

(eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine)

6-9-9

(six, nine, nine)

9-2-3-9

(nine, two, three, nine)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.