The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

07-16-21-34-40

(seven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty)

9-7-0

(nine, seven, zero)

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

2-7-6-8

(two, seven, six, eight)

8-2-5-4

(eight, two, five, four)

03-06-11-25-30

(three, six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

4-6-7-1

(four, six, seven, one)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.28

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 41.28)

04-06-17-20-27

(four, six, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven)

02-22-27-28-30

(two, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

02-05-06-11-14-19-20-22

(two, five, six, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

3-5-5-1

(three, five, five, one)

08-09-13-24-29-32

(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

4-7-7-6

(four, seven, seven, six)

6-6-8-4

(six, six, eight, four)

8-2

(eight, two)

2-3

(two, three)

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

4-0-2

(four, zero, two)

2-0-1-0

(two, zero, one, zero)

1-5-2-3

(one, five, two, three)

3-1-1-5-3

(three, one, one, five, three)

3-7-9-9-6

(three, seven, nine, nine, six)

7-9

(seven, nine)

7-2

(seven, two)

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

9-7-1-0

(nine, seven, one, zero)

8-8-9-5

(eight, eight, nine, five)

0-7-4-4-0

(zero, seven, four, four, zero)

2-6-1-2-3

(two, six, one, two, three)

4C-4D-2H-3H-6H

(4C, 4D, 2H, 3H, 6H)

04-05-06-07-09-10-11-13-17-19-22-24

(four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-05-10-11-12-19-20-21-24

(one, two, three, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-07-12-13-14-15-21-22-24

(one, two, three, four, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-03-07-08-11-12-13-16-19-21-22-24

(one, three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

4-2-2-1

(four, two, two, one)

9-9-7-9

(nine, nine, seven, nine)

1-9-5-0-9

(one, nine, five, zero, nine)

2-2-9-2-5

(two, two, nine, two, five)

4-5-2

(four, five, two)

08-15-20-25-42

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, forty-two)

02-04-05-06-11-13-17-18-24-26-31-39-40-41-42-67-68-72-73-74, BE: 68

(two, four, five, six, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four; BE: sixty-eight)

6-7-8, SB:

(six, seven, eight; SB: zero)

4-9-4-8, SB:

(four, nine, four, eight; SB: zero)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

4-9-4-8

(four, nine, four, eight)

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

2-1-3

(two, one, three)

01-03-07-09-22, Cash Ball: 21

(one, three, seven, nine, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

5-0-9-8

(five, zero, nine, eight)

QS-KS-5H-3S-10S

(QS, KS, 5H, 3S, 10S)

QD-7D-2H-7S-9S

(QD, 7D, 2H, 7S, 9S)

04-23-24-29-32, Bonus: 35

(four, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-five)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

1-1-0-1

(one, one, zero, one)

3-2-5-4

(three, two, five, four)

6-2-8-4

(six, two, eight, four)

7-3-1-5

(seven, three, one, five)

QS-2H-5H-6H-8S

(QS, 2H, 5H, 6H, 8S)

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

5-2-6-0

(five, two, six, zero)

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

2-4-3-3

(two, four, three, three)

11-20-26-33-36

(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-04-11-13-14-19-21-25-27-28-29-34-36-37-38-41-42-52-61-62-72-75

(one, four, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-five)

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

17-18-35-42-44

(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $625,000

06-15-19-20-29

(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

9-7-7

(nine, seven, seven)

1-6-0

(one, six, zero)

8-2-1-3

(eight, two, one, three)

2-8-6-9

(two, eight, six, nine)

03-18-29-32-35

(three, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)

02-05-25-27, Bonus: 10

(two, five, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Bonus: ten)

Month: 1, Day: 11, Year: 93

(Month: one; Day: eleven; Year: ninety-three)

4-0-1

(four, zero, one)

02-07-13-32-37

(two, seven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

QH-4C-8C-8D-5H

(QH, 4C, 8C, 8D, 5H)

4-8-1, Fireball: 2

(four, eight, one; Fireball: two)

6-4-9-4, Fireball: 2

(six, four, nine, four; Fireball: two)

02-21-25-31-42, Xtra: 4

(two, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-two; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $542,000

07-15-17-35-39-49, Xtra: 2

(seven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

3-1-9, Fireball: 9

(three, one, nine; Fireball: nine)

9-6-1-5, Fireball: 9

(nine, six, one, five; Fireball: nine)

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

8-6-3-2

(eight, six, three, two)

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

6-2-2-8

(six, two, two, eight)

01-02-05-08-09-10-12-13-19-21-23-27-28-40-42-44-48-53-68-78

(one, two, five, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-eight)

7-1-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, one, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

6-5-2-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, five, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

03-09-19-24-32-49, Kicker: 6-8-4-9-5-8

(three, nine, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-nine; Kicker: six, eight, four, nine, five, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10 million

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

4-0-4-7

(four, zero, four, seven)

2-2-8-7

(two, two, eight, seven)

5-8-9-6-4

(five, eight, nine, six, four)

2-4-5-2-8

(two, four, five, two, eight)

10-11-21-25-31

(ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

14-17-24-28-35

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

02-07-12-16-FREE-17-21-25-30

(two, seven, twelve, sixteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $37,000

7-8-7-1

(seven, eight, seven, one)

0-3-3-0

(zero, three, three, zero)

8-2-5-9

(eight, two, five, nine)

19-24-29-37-41

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

02-05-11-34-41-43

(two, five, eleven, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

9-6, Wild: 3

(nine, six; Wild: three)

4-7, Wild: 8

(four, seven; Wild: eight)

6-9-0, Wild: 3

(six, nine, zero; Wild: three)

0-3-3, Wild: 8

(zero, three, three; Wild: eight)

2-7-6-4, Wild: 3

(two, seven, six, four; Wild: three)

0-5-4-4, Wild: 8

(zero, five, four, four; Wild: eight)

8-2-2-4-4, Wild: 3

(eight, two, two, four, four; Wild: three)

4-7-1-3-2, Wild: 8

(four, seven, one, three, two; Wild: eight)

07-13-18-21-22

(seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

9-8-6-8

(nine, eight, six, eight)

1-7-3-7

(one, seven, three, seven)

03-08-10-32-37, Power-Up: 2

(three, eight, ten, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

7-5-3-2

(seven, five, three, two)

4-2-6-7

(four, two, six, seven)

9-6-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, six, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-8-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

8-8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

4-4-2-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, four, two, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

13-17-18-28-33, Bonus: 4

(thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Bonus: four)

01-04-06-08-09-10-11-15-16-17-20-23

(one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)

03-05-06-08-09-10-12-14-19-20-21-22

(three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-02-03-07-08-09-11-12-13-15-16-17

(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)

2-8-7-8, Sum It Up: 25

(two, eight, seven, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

4-3-1-4, Sum It Up: 12

(four, three, one, four; Sum It Up: twelve)

0-7-0-1, Sum It Up: 8

(zero, seven, zero, one; Sum It Up: eight)

3-4-2, Sum It Up: 9

(three, four, two; Sum It Up: nine)

5-1-3, Sum It Up: 9

(five, one, three; Sum It Up: nine)

4-0-1, Sum It Up: 5

(four, zero, one; Sum It Up: five)

07-20-21-27-30

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

0-2-0-3

(zero, two, zero, three)

03-06-18-20-23-25

(three, six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

5-6-4-8

(five, six, four, eight)

QS-4C-7C-5H-3S

(QS, 4C, 7C, 5H, 3S)

11-15-23-28-30-31, Doubler: Y

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one; Doubler: Y)

03-04-05-11-24

(three, four, five, eleven, twenty-four)

4-5-2

(four, five, two)

2-9-8-5

(two, nine, eight, five)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.