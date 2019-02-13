The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
13-16-19-30-38
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
05-09-23-24-37-38
(five, nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
2-5-4-6
(two, five, four, six)
6-3-4-4
(six, three, four, four)
08-18-29-35-37
(eight, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
4-9-6-6
(four, nine, six, six)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.05
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.05)
04-10-11-16-23
(four, ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three)
05-07-10-15-23
(five, seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-three)
02-23-28-30-34-40
(two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty)
1-1-6
(one, one, six)
7-4-8
(seven, four, eight)
05-09-10-11-12-13-14-20
(five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty)
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
8-0-4-9
(eight, zero, four, nine)
01-24-30-33-34-35
(one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
2-5-6-6
(two, five, six, six)
0-2-9-5
(zero, two, nine, five)
9-0
(nine, zero)
0-7
(zero, seven)
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
3-3-8-5
(three, three, eight, five)
7-1-7-4
(seven, one, seven, four)
0-7-3-3-0
(zero, seven, three, three, zero)
3-2-0-1-7
(three, two, zero, one, seven)
1-7
(one, seven)
9-6
(nine, six)
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
2-3-7
(two, three, seven)
9-1-7-3
(nine, one, seven, three)
8-7-3-3
(eight, seven, three, three)
1-8-0-4-3
(one, eight, zero, four, three)
7-1-2-5-5
(seven, one, two, five, five)
KS-10C-3H-6H-10H
(KS, 10C, 3H, 6H, 10H)
03-04-05-09-12-13-15-17-20-22-23-24
(three, four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-03-06-08-09-11-12-15-16-17-23-24
(one, three, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-06-07-08-10-13-14-16-17-18-19-20
(three, six, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
02-04-05-06-09-11-14-16-19-20-21-22
(two, four, five, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
6-7-8
(six, seven, eight)
6-1-4-9
(six, one, four, nine)
2-3-6-5
(two, three, six, five)
0-8-6-8-2
(zero, eight, six, eight, two)
3-2-6-6-0
(three, two, six, six, zero)
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
02-12-14-15-37
(two, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-seven)
11-13-14-15-22-28-32-41-44-48-52-53-56-58-61-63-69-73-77-78, BE: 61
(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: sixty-one)
6-0-7, SB:
(six, zero, seven; SB: zero)
3-5-9-2, SB:
(three, five, nine, two; SB: zero)
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
3-5-9-2
(three, five, nine, two)
1-4-6
(one, four, six)
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
03-19-25-27-28, Cash Ball: 24
(three, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
9-3-5
(nine, three, five)
5-8-5-1
(five, eight, five, one)
JH-3C-4D-5D-10S
(JH, 3C, 4D, 5D, 10S)
QH-JS-QS-8H-9S
(QH, JS, QS, 8H, 9S)
01-06-19-28-33, Bonus: 23
(one, six, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-three)
4-0-1
(four, zero, one)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
4-2-6-3
(four, two, six, three)
2-7-9-4
(two, seven, nine, four)
8-8-3-1
(eight, eight, three, one)
4-5-5-2
(four, five, five, two)
04-11-37-38-39-46
(four, eleven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
QC-KD-9C-7D-8H
(QC, KD, 9C, 7D, 8H)
0-1-7
(zero, one, seven)
5-6-4-8
(five, six, four, eight)
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
1-8-1-6
(one, eight, one, six)
05-06-11-12-26
(five, six, eleven, twelve, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $521,000
05-07-12-15-21-22-25-28-31-36-43-48-49-51-52-53-55-61-62-67-72-77
(five, seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
4-7-8
(four, seven, eight)
04-10-32-35-43
(four, ten, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-09-18-23-25
(three, nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
03-04-13-22-36-39
(three, four, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
8-1-0
(eight, one, zero)
2-0-6-6
(two, zero, six, six)
2-1-4-1
(two, one, four, one)
06-21-26-28-32
(six, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
01-04-11-19, Bonus: 9
(one, four, eleven, nineteen; Bonus: nine)
03-08-24-26-35
(three, eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Month: 7, Day: 18, Year: 76
(Month: seven; Day: eighteen; Year: seventy-six)
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
04-05-09-13-16
(four, five, nine, thirteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
AC-KS-9C-8D-9D
(AC, KS, 9C, 8D, 9D)
0-7-9, Fireball: 3
(zero, seven, nine; Fireball: three)
7-4-6-8, Fireball: 3
(seven, four, six, eight; Fireball: three)
04-10-17-38-42, Xtra: 2
(four, ten, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.17 million
3-2-7, Fireball: 1
(three, two, seven; Fireball: one)
1-9-7-5, Fireball: 1
(one, nine, seven, five; Fireball: one)
8-8-4
(eight, eight, four)
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
0-5-4-9
(zero, five, four, nine)
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
9-4-3-1
(nine, four, three, one)
08-15-16-17-21-28-36-44-45-46-50-53-54-56-58-65-66-72-76-79
(eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
6-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-7-2-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, seven, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
08-17-18-19-27-40, Kicker: -1-6-3-1-8
(eight, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty; Kicker: zero, one, six, three, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10.4 million
1-3-4
(one, three, four)
8-5-4
(eight, five, four)
0-7-4-6
(zero, seven, four, six)
3-8-1-7
(three, eight, one, seven)
1-1-5-9-1
(one, one, five, nine, one)
3-6-6-7-6
(three, six, six, seven, six)
08-16-17-21-22
(eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-07-10-11-25
(six, seven, ten, eleven, twenty-five)
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
04-07-11-13-FREE-20-24-27-31
(four, seven, eleven, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
2-4-9-3
(two, four, nine, three)
4-5-4-6
(four, five, four, six)
0-8-1-3
(zero, eight, one, three)
06-10-16-34-42
(six, ten, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
06-13-20-34-38-48
(six, thirteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
7-3, Wild: 3
(seven, three; Wild: three)
0-7, Wild: 9
(zero, seven; Wild: nine)
4-0-6, Wild: 3
(four, zero, six; Wild: three)
2-9-1, Wild: 9
(two, nine, one; Wild: nine)
6-0-2-9, Wild: 3
(six, zero, two, nine; Wild: three)
9-4-5-5, Wild: 9
(nine, four, five, five; Wild: nine)
3-0-3-1-4, Wild: 3
(three, zero, three, one, four; Wild: three)
5-7-9-8-9, Wild: 9
(five, seven, nine, eight, nine; Wild: nine)
09-10-19-26-30
(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
4-1-1-9
(four, one, one, nine)
3-5-2-1
(three, five, two, one)
16-23-27-32-34, Power-Up: 2
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
5-5-9
(five, five, nine)
3-7-1-9
(three, seven, one, nine)
4-8-9-1
(four, eight, nine, one)
4-7-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, seven, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-6-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(four, six, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-5-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, five, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-0-3-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, zero, three, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-7-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, seven, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-9-6-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(three, nine, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
05-06-15-16-19, Bonus: 1
(five, six, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen; Bonus: one)
04-05-06-09-10-14-16-18-19-20-21-23
(four, five, six, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-06-07-08-10-11-13-14-15-20-21-24
(one, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
02-03-06-07-09-11-13-15-16-19-22-24
(two, three, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
0-8-8-1, Sum It Up: 17
(zero, eight, eight, one; Sum It Up: seventeen)
2-2-8-0, Sum It Up: 12
(two, two, eight, zero; Sum It Up: twelve)
5-2-6-9, Sum It Up: 22
(five, two, six, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
2-2-4, Sum It Up: 8
(two, two, four; Sum It Up: eight)
8-4-8, Sum It Up: 20
(eight, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty)
1-3-6, Sum It Up: 10
(one, three, six; Sum It Up: ten)
07-11-23-26-27
(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
5-5-6
(five, five, six)
3-9-4-7
(three, nine, four, seven)
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
3-7-4-1
(three, seven, four, one)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
3-8-9-6
(three, eight, nine, six)
