The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

3-6-6

(three, six, six)

01-03-13-36-39

(one, three, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

4-8-1-0

(four, eight, one, zero)

5-8-1-2

(five, eight, one, two)

10-18-30-32-39

(ten, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

2-9-5

(two, nine, five)

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

2-7-2-6

(two, seven, two, six)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:47.47

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 47.47)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

17-28-31-37-38

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $164,000

08-13-15-21-26

(eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

8-2-5

(eight, two, five)

06-23-25-26-35

(six, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five)

02-07-08-11-13-14-15-20

(two, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty)

03-06-09-10-13-15-19-21

(three, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

3-0-7-7

(three, zero, seven, seven)

3-3-6-5

(three, three, six, five)

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

4-6-3-8

(four, six, three, eight)

0-6-7-3

(zero, six, seven, three)

3-0

(three, zero)

5-4

(five, four)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

3-5-6-5

(three, five, six, five)

5-2-7-3

(five, two, seven, three)

4-5-5-1-7

(four, five, five, one, seven)

0-5-8-5-8

(zero, five, eight, five, eight)

4-0

(four, zero)

6-4

(six, four)

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

3-6-3-5

(three, six, three, five)

0-9-9-2

(zero, nine, nine, two)

4-5-3-5-4

(four, five, three, five, four)

3-1-5-7-8

(three, one, five, seven, eight)

JC-QD-AH-8C-7D

(JC, QD, AH, 8C, 7D)

03-04-06-07-09-10-13-17-18-19-22-23

(three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-07-08-11-12-13-17-19-20-22-23

(one, two, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

04-06-07-08-11-12-13-14-17-18-23-24

(four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-05-08-11-13-14-17-18-20-21-24

(two, three, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

2-5-0-6

(two, five, zero, six)

3-7-5-0

(three, seven, five, zero)

2-4-6-7-6

(two, four, six, seven, six)

4-4-4-3-4

(four, four, four, three, four)

03-04-29-32-36-42

(three, four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two)

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

01-29-31-39-41-51, Extra Shot: 2

(one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-one; Extra Shot: two)

10-11-18-30-45

(ten, eleven, eighteen, thirty, forty-five)

11-19-31-38-40

(eleven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)

08-10-12-15-21-25-28-31-32-34-39-46-47-50-55-61-64-76-78-79, BE: 76

(eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-six)

9-7-2, SB: 3

(nine, seven, two; SB: three)

3-2-6-2, SB: 3

(three, two, six, two; SB: three)

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

3-2-6-2

(three, two, six, two)

8-1-8

(eight, one, eight)

5-8-5

(five, eight, five)

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

4-1-0-2

(four, one, zero, two)

5-2-7-1

(five, two, seven, one)

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

6-7-5-0

(six, seven, five, zero)

JH-KS-3C-6D-4H

(JH, KS, 3C, 6D, 4H)

AC-QD-4C-2D-7S

(AC, QD, 4C, 2D, 7S)

01-22-24-25-30, Bonus: 9

(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty; Bonus: nine)

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

0-5-1

(zero, five, one)

1-0-4-8

(one, zero, four, eight)

6-5-1-1

(six, five, one, one)

1-4-0-0

(one, four, zero, zero)

5-8-9-2

(five, eight, nine, two)

AD-7D-9H-10H-9S

(AD, 7D, 9H, 10H, 9S)

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

5-0-2-2

(five, zero, two, two)

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

7-1-8-2

(seven, one, eight, two)

09-12-17-33-39

(nine, twelve, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $197,000

01-05-06-09-14-16-23-30-32-44-48-49-50-51-55-56-57-58-62-67-74-78

(one, five, six, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

07-18-22-25-30

(seven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

2-9-3-8

(two, nine, three, eight)

9-0-3-3

(nine, zero, three, three)

04-14-24-34-38

(four, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

03-04-07-22, Bonus: 12

(three, four, seven, twenty-two; Bonus: twelve)

Month: 9, Day: 25, Year: 45

(Month: nine; Day: twenty-five; Year: forty-five)

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

01-12-13-22-25

(one, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

QH-4C-3D-2S-3S

(QH, 4C, 3D, 2S, 3S)

3-9-5, Fireball: 1

(three, nine, five; Fireball: one)

1-7-7-7, Fireball: 1

(one, seven, seven, seven; Fireball: one)

11-25-31-37-39, Xtra: 3

(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

11-12-13-16-31-35, Xtra: 4

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million

4-8-2, Fireball: 3

(four, eight, two; Fireball: three)

6-9-0-0, Fireball: 3

(six, nine, zero, zero; Fireball: three)

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

8-0-8

(eight, zero, eight)

6-4-2-1

(six, four, two, one)

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

9-6-1-1

(nine, six, one, one)

11-13-22-23-24-26-33-36-37-42-45-54-56-57-58-60-63-69-75-76

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six)

3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

1-9-6-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(one, nine, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

6-5-5-3

(six, five, five, three)

1-6-9-6

(one, six, nine, six)

3-9-3-7-5

(three, nine, three, seven, five)

5-1-3-3-9

(five, one, three, three, nine)

04-07-26-29-33

(four, seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $247,000

04-08-23-28-32

(four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

01-08-09-16-FREE-20-23-27-30

(one, eight, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

3-8-5-1

(three, eight, five, one)

6-6-6-0

(six, six, six, zero)

9-3-8-4

(nine, three, eight, four)

05-14-17-35-40

(five, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

12-30-34-40-44-46

(twelve, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.43 million

2-1, Wild: 6

(two, one; Wild: six)

1-7, Wild: 9

(one, seven; Wild: nine)

7-3-8, Wild: 6

(seven, three, eight; Wild: six)

9-5-9, Wild: 9

(nine, five, nine; Wild: nine)

4-9-1-5, Wild: 6

(four, nine, one, five; Wild: six)

6-2-0-6, Wild: 9

(six, two, zero, six; Wild: nine)

3-4-9-3-4, Wild: 6

(three, four, nine, three, four; Wild: six)

5-4-8-9-7, Wild: 9

(five, four, eight, nine, seven; Wild: nine)

01-04-06-14-16

(one, four, six, fourteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

2-1-1-4

(two, one, one, four)

3-7-8-2

(three, seven, eight, two)

01-04-05-13-29, Extra: 33

(one, four, five, thirteen, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

15-18-22-32-33, Power-Up: 3

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

4-8-4

(four, eight, four)

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

7-5-0-0

(seven, five, zero, zero)

2-1-8-6

(two, one, eight, six)

4-6-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, six, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

2-4-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, four, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-1-2-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, one, two, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

0-6-2-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, six, two, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

0-8-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(zero, eight, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

02-07-08-10-11-13-14-15-19-20-21-24

(two, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

03-07-09-10-11-14-15-16-17-19-21-23

(three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

05-06-07-08-10-13-16-19-21-22-23-24

(five, six, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

5-7-9-4, Sum It Up: 25

(five, seven, nine, four; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

4-8-6-2, Sum It Up: 20

(four, eight, six, two; Sum It Up: twenty)

0-1-0-4, Sum It Up: 5

(zero, one, zero, four; Sum It Up: five)

6-4-6, Sum It Up: 16

(six, four, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)

1-2-3, Sum It Up: 6

(one, two, three; Sum It Up: six)

1-9-4, Sum It Up: 14

(one, nine, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)

08-10-11-19-23

(eight, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

3-1-4-9

(three, one, four, nine)

9-8-4

(nine, eight, four)

01-05-13-17-19-24-28-29-31-32-37-45-48-49-56-57-59-61-70-73

(one, five, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-three)

04-13-21-24

(four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

07-14-20-21-24-25

(seven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five)

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

7-0-8-9

(seven, zero, eight, nine)

9C-2S-3S-4S-9S

(9C, 2S, 3S, 4S, 9S)

01-15-25-26-29-32, Doubler: N

(one, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler: N)

02-05-10-11-30

(two, five, ten, eleven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

0-2-4-6

(zero, two, four, six)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.