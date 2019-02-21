The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
01-03-13-36-39
(one, three, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)
0-1-5
(zero, one, five)
4-8-1-0
(four, eight, one, zero)
5-8-1-2
(five, eight, one, two)
10-18-30-32-39
(ten, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
2-7-2-6
(two, seven, two, six)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:47.47
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 47.47)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
17-28-31-37-38
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $164,000
08-13-15-21-26
(eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
8-2-5
(eight, two, five)
06-23-25-26-35
(six, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five)
02-07-08-11-13-14-15-20
(two, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty)
03-06-09-10-13-15-19-21
(three, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
3-0-7-7
(three, zero, seven, seven)
3-3-6-5
(three, three, six, five)
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
4-6-3-8
(four, six, three, eight)
0-6-7-3
(zero, six, seven, three)
3-0
(three, zero)
5-4
(five, four)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
8-5-3
(eight, five, three)
3-5-6-5
(three, five, six, five)
5-2-7-3
(five, two, seven, three)
4-5-5-1-7
(four, five, five, one, seven)
0-5-8-5-8
(zero, five, eight, five, eight)
4-0
(four, zero)
6-4
(six, four)
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
3-6-3-5
(three, six, three, five)
0-9-9-2
(zero, nine, nine, two)
4-5-3-5-4
(four, five, three, five, four)
3-1-5-7-8
(three, one, five, seven, eight)
JC-QD-AH-8C-7D
(JC, QD, AH, 8C, 7D)
03-04-06-07-09-10-13-17-18-19-22-23
(three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-07-08-11-12-13-17-19-20-22-23
(one, two, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
04-06-07-08-11-12-13-14-17-18-23-24
(four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-05-08-11-13-14-17-18-20-21-24
(two, three, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
2-5-0-6
(two, five, zero, six)
3-7-5-0
(three, seven, five, zero)
2-4-6-7-6
(two, four, six, seven, six)
4-4-4-3-4
(four, four, four, three, four)
03-04-29-32-36-42
(three, four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
01-29-31-39-41-51, Extra Shot: 2
(one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-one; Extra Shot: two)
10-11-18-30-45
(ten, eleven, eighteen, thirty, forty-five)
11-19-31-38-40
(eleven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)
08-10-12-15-21-25-28-31-32-34-39-46-47-50-55-61-64-76-78-79, BE: 76
(eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-six)
9-7-2, SB: 3
(nine, seven, two; SB: three)
3-2-6-2, SB: 3
(three, two, six, two; SB: three)
9-7-2
(nine, seven, two)
3-2-6-2
(three, two, six, two)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
4-1-0-2
(four, one, zero, two)
5-2-7-1
(five, two, seven, one)
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
6-7-5-0
(six, seven, five, zero)
JH-KS-3C-6D-4H
(JH, KS, 3C, 6D, 4H)
AC-QD-4C-2D-7S
(AC, QD, 4C, 2D, 7S)
01-22-24-25-30, Bonus: 9
(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty; Bonus: nine)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
1-0-4-8
(one, zero, four, eight)
6-5-1-1
(six, five, one, one)
1-4-0-0
(one, four, zero, zero)
5-8-9-2
(five, eight, nine, two)
AD-7D-9H-10H-9S
(AD, 7D, 9H, 10H, 9S)
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
5-0-2-2
(five, zero, two, two)
7-1-7
(seven, one, seven)
7-1-8-2
(seven, one, eight, two)
09-12-17-33-39
(nine, twelve, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $197,000
01-05-06-09-14-16-23-30-32-44-48-49-50-51-55-56-57-58-62-67-74-78
(one, five, six, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
07-18-22-25-30
(seven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
2-9-3-8
(two, nine, three, eight)
9-0-3-3
(nine, zero, three, three)
04-14-24-34-38
(four, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
03-04-07-22, Bonus: 12
(three, four, seven, twenty-two; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 9, Day: 25, Year: 45
(Month: nine; Day: twenty-five; Year: forty-five)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
01-12-13-22-25
(one, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
QH-4C-3D-2S-3S
(QH, 4C, 3D, 2S, 3S)
3-9-5, Fireball: 1
(three, nine, five; Fireball: one)
1-7-7-7, Fireball: 1
(one, seven, seven, seven; Fireball: one)
11-25-31-37-39, Xtra: 3
(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
11-12-13-16-31-35, Xtra: 4
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million
4-8-2, Fireball: 3
(four, eight, two; Fireball: three)
6-9-0-0, Fireball: 3
(six, nine, zero, zero; Fireball: three)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
6-4-2-1
(six, four, two, one)
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
9-6-1-1
(nine, six, one, one)
11-13-22-23-24-26-33-36-37-42-45-54-56-57-58-60-63-69-75-76
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six)
3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-9-6-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(one, nine, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
6-5-5-3
(six, five, five, three)
1-6-9-6
(one, six, nine, six)
3-9-3-7-5
(three, nine, three, seven, five)
5-1-3-3-9
(five, one, three, three, nine)
04-07-26-29-33
(four, seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $247,000
04-08-23-28-32
(four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
01-08-09-16-FREE-20-23-27-30
(one, eight, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
3-8-5-1
(three, eight, five, one)
6-6-6-0
(six, six, six, zero)
9-3-8-4
(nine, three, eight, four)
05-14-17-35-40
(five, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
12-30-34-40-44-46
(twelve, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.43 million
2-1, Wild: 6
(two, one; Wild: six)
1-7, Wild: 9
(one, seven; Wild: nine)
7-3-8, Wild: 6
(seven, three, eight; Wild: six)
9-5-9, Wild: 9
(nine, five, nine; Wild: nine)
4-9-1-5, Wild: 6
(four, nine, one, five; Wild: six)
6-2-0-6, Wild: 9
(six, two, zero, six; Wild: nine)
3-4-9-3-4, Wild: 6
(three, four, nine, three, four; Wild: six)
5-4-8-9-7, Wild: 9
(five, four, eight, nine, seven; Wild: nine)
01-04-06-14-16
(one, four, six, fourteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
2-1-1-4
(two, one, one, four)
3-7-8-2
(three, seven, eight, two)
01-04-05-13-29, Extra: 33
(one, four, five, thirteen, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
15-18-22-32-33, Power-Up: 3
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)
4-8-4
(four, eight, four)
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
7-5-0-0
(seven, five, zero, zero)
2-1-8-6
(two, one, eight, six)
4-6-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(four, six, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-4-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, four, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-1-2-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, one, two, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
0-6-2-3, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, six, two, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-8-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(zero, eight, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
02-07-08-10-11-13-14-15-19-20-21-24
(two, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
03-07-09-10-11-14-15-16-17-19-21-23
(three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
05-06-07-08-10-13-16-19-21-22-23-24
(five, six, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
5-7-9-4, Sum It Up: 25
(five, seven, nine, four; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
4-8-6-2, Sum It Up: 20
(four, eight, six, two; Sum It Up: twenty)
0-1-0-4, Sum It Up: 5
(zero, one, zero, four; Sum It Up: five)
6-4-6, Sum It Up: 16
(six, four, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)
1-2-3, Sum It Up: 6
(one, two, three; Sum It Up: six)
1-9-4, Sum It Up: 14
(one, nine, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)
08-10-11-19-23
(eight, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
3-1-4-9
(three, one, four, nine)
9-8-4
(nine, eight, four)
01-05-13-17-19-24-28-29-31-32-37-45-48-49-56-57-59-61-70-73
(one, five, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-three)
04-13-21-24
(four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
07-14-20-21-24-25
(seven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five)
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
7-0-8-9
(seven, zero, eight, nine)
9C-2S-3S-4S-9S
(9C, 2S, 3S, 4S, 9S)
01-15-25-26-29-32, Doubler: N
(one, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
02-05-10-11-30
(two, five, ten, eleven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
0-2-4-6
(zero, two, four, six)
