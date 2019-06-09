The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

13-21-35-38-41

(thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one)

22-24-25-30-31-40

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, forty)

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

0-9-8-0

(zero, nine, eight, zero)

6-9-2-5

(six, nine, two, five)

02-20-25-34-37

(two, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

1-7-3-5

(one, seven, three, five)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.18

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.18)

21-28-30-34-39

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

06-09-18-33-38, Mega Ball: 14

(six, nine, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: fourteen)

04-08-14-16-24

(four, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four)

12-28-35-39-40-42

(twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two)

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

01-02-16-24-30

(one, two, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty)

07-09-10-11-16-20-21-22

(seven, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-02-08-10-13-15-17-20

(one, two, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

8-5-8-3

(eight, five, eight, three)

9-9-9-3

(nine, nine, nine, three)

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

7-6-5-2

(seven, six, five, two)

7-8-6-8

(seven, eight, six, eight)

2-6

(two, six)

2-0

(two, zero)

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

5-2-2

(five, two, two)

8-5-6-0

(eight, five, six, zero)

2-6-2-9

(two, six, two, nine)

7-7-0-6-1

(seven, seven, zero, six, one)

6-7-8-4-5

(six, seven, eight, four, five)

09-12-14-21-26

(nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

06-19-34-40-42-50

(six, nineteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, fifty)

05

(five)

8-1

(eight, one)

8-7

(eight, seven)

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

5-6-3-7

(five, six, three, seven)

9-7-9-2

(nine, seven, nine, two)

4-0-7-6-4

(four, zero, seven, six, four)

5-0-9-4-2

(five, zero, nine, four, two)

JC-4C-9C-4D-9D

(JC, 4C, 9C, 4D, 9D)

01-04-05-06-07-08-09-12-13-16-18-22

(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

01-03-05-07-12-14-15-16-17-20-23-24

(one, three, five, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-05-08-09-12-14-15-16-17-22-23

(two, three, five, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-04-06-07-09-11-16-18-20-21-22-24

(one, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

1-0-7

(one, zero, seven)

7-3-1

(seven, three, one)

4-1-0

(four, one, zero)

9-7-5-4

(nine, seven, five, four)

9-5-5-7

(nine, five, five, seven)

2-4-2-6

(two, four, two, six)

01-08-10-16-34

(one, eight, ten, sixteen, thirty-four)

2-6-8-4-6

(two, six, eight, four, six)

0-5-3-6-0

(zero, five, three, six, zero)

11-14-24-38-43

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

8-0-8

(eight, zero, eight)

02-08-13-24-26

(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

01-13-21-23-40-45, Extra Shot: 2

(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty, forty-five; Extra Shot: two)

01-04-14-36-42

(one, four, fourteen, thirty-six, forty-two)

12-13-15-30-45

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, thirty, forty-five)

02-09-15-28-44

(two, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-four)

03-30-33-34-38-40

(three, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty)

03-08-14-21-30-31-33-34-35-40-44-45-47-52-54-55-56-58-62-73, BE: 3

(three, eight, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, seventy-three; BE: three)

0-3-5, SB: 4

(zero, three, five; SB: four)

0-6-6, SB: 4

(zero, six, six; SB: four)

1-5-6-1, SB: 4

(one, five, six, one; SB: four)

9-8-5-6, SB: 4

(nine, eight, five, six; SB: four)

04-06-07-09-10-24-25-30-38-42-53-58-60-61-62-68-71-75-76-79, BE: 76

(four, six, seven, nine, ten, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-six)

13-16-19-22-27-35

(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

9-8-5-6

(nine, eight, five, six)

1-5-6-1

(one, five, six, one)

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

05-20-24-26-32, Cash Ball: 3

(five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)

AH-3C-6C-9S-10S

(AH, 3C, 6C, 9S, 10S)

04-30-31-32, Cash Ball: 21

(four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

6-8-0

(six, eight, zero)

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

3-6-3-6

(three, six, three, six)

2-3-2-7

(two, three, two, seven)

02-15-27-29-37

(two, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

04-10-17-30-35-37

(four, ten, seventeen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

4-5-5-9

(four, five, five, nine)

QD-KD-AS-9C-10C

(QD, KD, AS, 9C, 10C)

QD-JH-QH-10C-8D

(QD, JH, QH, 10C, 8D)

03-12-22-28-34, Bonus: 10

(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Bonus: ten)

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

2-7-3-4

(two, seven, three, four)

8-3-0-3

(eight, three, zero, three)

12-21-26-27-29

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

04-21-23-44-45-49

(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine)

2-0-7-7

(two, zero, seven, seven)

6-7-7-9

(six, seven, seven, nine)

16-21-28-40-41-43

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-three)

KC-AC-QS-2H-9H

(KC, AC, QS, 2H, 9H)

0-3-7

(zero, three, seven)

9-3-6-5

(nine, three, six, five)

6-1-2

(six, one, two)

8-4-9-2

(eight, four, nine, two)

06-08-11-23-25

(six, eight, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five)

01-02-16-23-31-32-37-45-51-52-55-61-65-66-68-69-70-72-75-76-78-80

(one, two, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

01-04-14-16-25

(one, four, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five)

04-05-19-20-25-40

(four, five, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, forty)

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

7-8-7-0

(seven, eight, seven, zero)

9-8-8-5

(nine, eight, eight, five)

06-12-24-33-34

(six, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four)

02-08-18-26, Bonus: 6

(two, eight, eighteen, twenty-six; Bonus: six)

06-20-39-41-43

(six, twenty, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three)

Month: 12, Day: 27, Year: 92

(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-seven; Year: ninety-two)

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

12-13-16-17-28

(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight)

JD-AS-2D-7H-10H

(JD, AS, 2D, 7H, 10H)

8-6-9, Fireball: 2

(eight, six, nine; Fireball: two)

2-1-9-0, Fireball: 2

(two, one, nine, zero; Fireball: two)

05-16-26-29-34, Xtra: 3

(five, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Xtra: three)

5-8-9, Fireball: 7

(five, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)

9-7-8-3, Fireball: 7

(nine, seven, eight, three; Fireball: seven)

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

13-21-22-26-33

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three)

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

5-7-5-7

(five, seven, five, seven)

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

1-0-0-8

(one, zero, zero, eight)

06-07-14-20-34

(six, seven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-four)

02-07-14-15-18-20-24-26-29-33-35-44-52-57-61-63-72-75-78-80

(two, seven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)

05-06-14-37-47-52, Bonus: 57

(five, six, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-seven, fifty-two; Bonus: fifty-seven)

03-07-10-18-36

(three, seven, ten, eighteen, thirty-six)

1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

3-3-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, three, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-7-4-6, Lucky Sum: 23

(six, seven, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

3-1-7-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, one, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

09-10-13-14-34-46, Kicker: 7-2-5-4-0-8

(nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-four, forty-six; Kicker: seven, two, five, four, zero, eight)

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

5-9-8-4

(five, nine, eight, four)

1-1-6-4

(one, one, six, four)

7-6-2-2-2

(seven, six, two, two, two)

2-8-0-2-0

(two, eight, zero, two, zero)

03-05-26-35-36

(three, five, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six)

01-07-26-29-33

(one, seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

03-07-10-15-FREE-20-24-26-32

(three, seven, ten, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two)

13-27-30-33-34-47

(thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-seven)

4-3-7-1

(four, three, seven, one)

4-3-7-2

(four, three, seven, two)

6-1-7-6

(six, one, seven, six)

6-3-8-3

(six, three, eight, three)

21-33-36-65

(twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, sixty-five)

05-21-22-26-40

(five, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty)

03-07-33-39-45-47

(three, seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-seven)

9-4, Wild: 1

(nine, four; Wild: one)

6-1, Wild: 3

(six, one; Wild: three)

2-4-2, Wild: 1

(two, four, two; Wild: one)

1-2-8, Wild: 3

(one, two, eight; Wild: three)

4-4-1-4, Wild: 1

(four, four, one, four; Wild: one)

0-7-8-8, Wild: 3

(zero, seven, eight, eight; Wild: three)

1-2-1-1-7, Wild: 1

(one, two, one, one, seven; Wild: one)

5-3-7-6-1, Wild: 3

(five, three, seven, six, one; Wild: three)

02-18-23-26-30

(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)

7-8-5-1

(seven, eight, five, one)

5-4-5-5

(five, four, five, five)

13-16-18-27-35, Extra: 30

(thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Extra: thirty)

06-15-27-28-33, Power-Up: 2

(six, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

3-2-6-4

(three, two, six, four)

0-0-9-3

(zero, zero, nine, three)

20-21-26-32-34

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)

1-3-6, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, three, six; Lucky Sum: ten)

1-0-9, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: ten)

6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

6-4-8-3, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, four, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

3-2-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, two, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 25

(four, eight, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

02-03-05-06-08-11-12-14-15-20-22-23

(two, three, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-03-04-05-06-10-11-18-19-21-24

(one, two, three, four, five, six, ten, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

02-03-08-09-12-13-16-17-19-20-22-24

(two, three, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

03-05-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-19-23-24

(three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

09-11-12-23-30

(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty)

6-6-8-4, FIREBALL: 1

(six, six, eight, four; FIREBALL: one)

2-4-1-9, FIREBALL: 8

(two, four, one, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

6-9-6-7, FIREBALL: 8

(six, nine, six, seven; FIREBALL: eight)

3-2-1-6, FIREBALL: 7

(three, two, one, six; FIREBALL: seven)

02-14-17-35-36-45

(two, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five)

8-3-0, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, three, zero; FIREBALL: one)

8-9-8, FIREBALL:

(eight, nine, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

6-5-7, FIREBALL: 7

(six, five, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

2-1-6, FIREBALL: 6

(two, one, six; FIREBALL: six)

14-18-21-28-32-36, Bonus: 2

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Bonus: two)

10-11-14-21-23

(ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

14-15-25-26-32

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two)

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

9-1-4-8

(nine, one, four, eight)

4-7-6-0

(four, seven, six, zero)

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

04-26-30-36-39

(four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

02-06-07-08-12-20-23-30-34-36-37-44-46-47-48-53-59-68-72-76

(two, six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-six)

13-14-15-19-46-49

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-nine)

05-14-21-22

(five, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

0-5-2-6

(zero, five, two, six)

18-26-28-31-39-44

(eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-four)

01-05-10-16-21-38, Doubler: N

(one, five, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

05-07-12-17-31

(five, seven, twelve, seventeen, thirty-one)

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

6-3-5-0

(six, three, five, zero)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.