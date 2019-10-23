(eight, seven, seven, six)
09-10-19-25-29
(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
0-7-5-9
(zero, seven, five, nine)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.26
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.26)
Estimated jackpot: $348,000
06-16-23-30-33
(six, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
03-21-23-25-29
(three, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
06-09-14-30-31-38
(six, nine, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
03-16-22-26-34-40
(three, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
06-12-13-22-34
(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)
03-05-06-08-12-17-21-22
(three, five, six, eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
03-05-07-10-11-12-16-17
(three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen)
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
4-5-9-5
(four, five, nine, five)
6-9-3-5
(six, nine, three, five)
01-05-16-24-28-34
(one, five, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
4-6-0
(four, six, zero)
5-9-4
(five, nine, four)
9-7-8-1
(nine, seven, eight, one)
0-1-2-7
(zero, one, two, seven)
1-4
(one, four)
9-4
(nine, four)
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
7-0-6-1
(seven, zero, six, one)
7-6-2-0
(seven, six, two, zero)
4-6-2-3-4
(four, six, two, three, four)
4-2-9-4-2
(four, two, nine, four, two)
6-9
(six, nine)
2-9
(two, nine)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
0-6-7-4
(zero, six, seven, four)
0-2-9-6
(zero, two, nine, six)
5-9-3-5-8
(five, nine, three, five, eight)
6-7-2-2-2
(six, seven, two, two, two)
03-04-05-07-08-09-13-14-15-16-22-24
(three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-04-06-07-09-11-13-14-16-19-20-21
(two, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-02-04-09-12-13-14-15-17-18-21-22
(one, two, four, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-07-09-11-12-13-16-17-19-20-21-23
(one, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
8-5-6
(eight, five, six)
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
8-4-0-6
(eight, four, zero, six)
5-9-0-5
(five, nine, zero, five)
0-5-1-8-4
(zero, five, one, eight, four)
9-7-9-0-3
(nine, seven, nine, zero, three)
12-17-20-35-40
(twelve, seventeen, twenty, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
11-13-28-29-30
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)
01-11-27-37-43
(one, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-three)
03-10-18-28-39
(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
27-33-35-43-45
(twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five)
06-07-09-14-25-26-29-32-33-35-36-41-47-50-60-63-64-69-76-80, BE: 36
(six, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-six, eighty; BE: thirty-six)
9-2-5, SB: 7
(nine, two, five; SB: seven)
0-6-8, SB: 2
(zero, six, eight; SB: two)
7-7-1-4, SB: 7
(seven, seven, one, four; SB: seven)
2-3-7-4, SB: 2
(two, three, seven, four; SB: two)
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
7-7-1-4
(seven, seven, one, four)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
03-11-15-20-23, Cash Ball: 8
(three, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three; Cash Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $375,000
QD-AS-4D-10D-4H
(QD, AS, 4D, 10D, 4H)
7-0-8
(seven, zero, eight)
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
2-2-3-1
(two, two, three, one)
1-2-5-8
(one, two, five, eight)
03-05-17-20, Bonus: 2
(three, five, seventeen, twenty; Bonus: two)
08-14-22-27-31
(eight, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $490,000
13-14-20-21-23-40
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty)
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
KC-9C-9H-5S-10S
(KC, 9C, 9H, 5S, 10S)
2C-7C-4D-9D-10D
(2C, 7C, 4D, 9D, 10D)
01-17-18-20-26, Bonus: 31
(one, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: thirty-one)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
1-6-0-2
(one, six, zero, two)
4-3-5-9
(four, three, five, nine)
7-2-8-0
(seven, two, eight, zero)
0-3-9-1
(zero, three, nine, one)
03-11-16-23-26-41
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
AC-2C-3D-7H-6S
(AC, 2C, 3D, 7H, 6S)
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
1-5-0-5
(one, five, zero, five)
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
5-4-2-5
(five, four, two, five)
04-05-08-30-35
(four, five, eight, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-03-07-11-13-14-19-21-27-30-33-45-46-47-54-56-59-60-63-65-75-79
(one, three, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
06-14-39-42-46
(six, fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
05-11-18-20-24
(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
02-08-10-13-39-43
(two, eight, ten, thirteen, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
3-4-4-6
(three, four, four, six)
0-9-5-3
(zero, nine, five, three)
01-15-16-31-38
(one, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
01-06-19-21, Bonus: 2
(one, six, nineteen, twenty-one; Bonus: two)
16-19-37-40-43
(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Month: 9, Day: 15, Year: 55
(Month: nine; Day: fifteen; Year: fifty-five)
9-3-0
(nine, three, zero)
01-14-24-27-33
(one, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
QD-QH-2D-6D-9H
(QD, QH, 2D, 6D, 9H)
4-4-0, Fireball: 6
(four, four, zero; Fireball: six)
5-5-7-8, Fireball: 6
(five, five, seven, eight; Fireball: six)
06-08-12-15-29, Xtra: 2
(six, eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $326,000
4-9-9, Fireball: 6
(four, nine, nine; Fireball: six)
0-1-8-8, Fireball: 6
(zero, one, eight, eight; Fireball: six)
7-2-6
(seven, two, six)
6-2-5-1
(six, two, five, one)
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
0-6-6-9
(zero, six, six, nine)
1-3-1
(one, three, one)
2-4-4-7
(two, four, four, seven)
03-07-10-14-15-18-24-25-27-28-31-34-38-47-56-57-68-72-74-80
(three, seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)
8-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(eight, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-8-6-1, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, eight, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
02-11-15-30-32-44, Kicker: 9-5-5-5-7-3
(two, eleven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four; Kicker: nine, five, five, five, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
0-9-6-1
(zero, nine, six, one)
6-6-5-3
(six, six, five, three)
4-0-0-7-3
(four, zero, zero, seven, three)
5-3-3-9-9
(five, three, three, nine, nine)
01-03-19-26-29
(one, three, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $554,000
01-02-03-19-24
(one, two, three, nineteen, twenty-four)
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
04-08-10-15-FREE-18-23-28-31
(four, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
03-12-19-41-46-48
(three, twelve, nineteen, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight)
5-5-7-0
(five, five, seven, zero)
6-6-8-4
(six, six, eight, four)
6-7-7-8
(six, seven, seven, eight)
40-58-66-75
(forty, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy-five)
07-20-23-37-39
(seven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
04-09-19-24-28-38
(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
0-5, Wild: 2
(zero, five; Wild: two)
7-6, Wild: 7
(seven, six; Wild: seven)
8-3-9, Wild: 2
(eight, three, nine; Wild: two)
7-8-3, Wild: 7
(seven, eight, three; Wild: seven)
7-7-4-4, Wild: 2
(seven, seven, four, four; Wild: two)
2-6-8-7, Wild: 7
(two, six, eight, seven; Wild: seven)
8-8-0-9-1, Wild: 2
(eight, eight, zero, nine, one; Wild: two)
1-7-1-8-2, Wild: 7
(one, seven, one, eight, two; Wild: seven)
01-03-09-15-27
(one, three, nine, fifteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
0-6-1-9
(zero, six, one, nine)
8-1-5-1
(eight, one, five, one)
06-12-19-24-38, Power-Up: 2
(six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
6-4-8
(six, four, eight)
9-1-7
(nine, one, seven)
3-6-7-0
(three, six, seven, zero)
6-0-0-0
(six, zero, zero, zero)
08-11-13-14-25
(eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five)
7-5-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, five, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, six, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-3-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, three, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-1-8-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, one, eight, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
5-9-2-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, nine, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
5-9-6-0, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, nine, six, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)
05-17-22-25-27, Bonus: 3
(five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)
01-04-07-08-10-11-12-14-18-19-21-24
(one, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
03-04-05-09-12-13-14-16-18-21-22-24
(three, four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-06-07-08-09-17-18-19-24
(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
7-3-4-0, FIREBALL: 4
(seven, three, four, zero; FIREBALL: four)
5-1-6-1, FIREBALL: 6
(five, one, six, one; FIREBALL: six)
0-0-1-9, FIREBALL: 4
(zero, zero, one, nine; FIREBALL: four)
8-8-9, FIREBALL: 6
(eight, eight, nine; FIREBALL: six)
2-3-7, FIREBALL: 1
(two, three, seven; FIREBALL: one)
3-8-6, FIREBALL: 8
(three, eight, six; FIREBALL: eight)
04-06-21-32-34
(four, six, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)
05-07-11-14-33
(five, seven, eleven, fourteen, thirty-three)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
9-2-7-8
(nine, two, seven, eight)
6-8-0-9
(six, eight, zero, nine)
4-5-1
(four, five, one)
8-4-9-3
(eight, four, nine, three)
03-06-07-10-11-13-14-15-17-20-22
(three, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-21-35-43-45-46
(one, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million
03-10-16-31-33-34, Doubler: Y
(three, ten, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four; Doubler: Y)
08-16-25-30-31
(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
6-4-1-1
(six, four, one, one)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.