(eight, seven, seven, six)

09-10-19-25-29

(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

0-7-5-9

(zero, seven, five, nine)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.26

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.26)

Estimated jackpot: $348,000

06-16-23-30-33

(six, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

03-21-23-25-29

(three, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

06-09-14-30-31-38

(six, nine, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

03-16-22-26-34-40

(three, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty)

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

06-12-13-22-34

(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

03-05-06-08-12-17-21-22

(three, five, six, eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-05-07-10-11-12-16-17

(three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen)

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

4-5-9-5

(four, five, nine, five)

6-9-3-5

(six, nine, three, five)

01-05-16-24-28-34

(one, five, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

4-6-0

(four, six, zero)

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

9-7-8-1

(nine, seven, eight, one)

0-1-2-7

(zero, one, two, seven)

1-4

(one, four)

9-4

(nine, four)

2-5-9

(two, five, nine)

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

7-0-6-1

(seven, zero, six, one)

7-6-2-0

(seven, six, two, zero)

4-6-2-3-4

(four, six, two, three, four)

4-2-9-4-2

(four, two, nine, four, two)

6-9

(six, nine)

2-9

(two, nine)

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

0-6-7-4

(zero, six, seven, four)

0-2-9-6

(zero, two, nine, six)

5-9-3-5-8

(five, nine, three, five, eight)

6-7-2-2-2

(six, seven, two, two, two)

03-04-05-07-08-09-13-14-15-16-22-24

(three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-04-06-07-09-11-13-14-16-19-20-21

(two, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-02-04-09-12-13-14-15-17-18-21-22

(one, two, four, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-07-09-11-12-13-16-17-19-20-21-23

(one, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

8-4-0-6

(eight, four, zero, six)

5-9-0-5

(five, nine, zero, five)

0-5-1-8-4

(zero, five, one, eight, four)

9-7-9-0-3

(nine, seven, nine, zero, three)

12-17-20-35-40

(twelve, seventeen, twenty, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

11-13-28-29-30

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)

01-11-27-37-43

(one, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-three)

03-10-18-28-39

(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

27-33-35-43-45

(twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five)

06-07-09-14-25-26-29-32-33-35-36-41-47-50-60-63-64-69-76-80, BE: 36

(six, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-six, eighty; BE: thirty-six)

9-2-5, SB: 7

(nine, two, five; SB: seven)

0-6-8, SB: 2

(zero, six, eight; SB: two)

7-7-1-4, SB: 7

(seven, seven, one, four; SB: seven)

2-3-7-4, SB: 2

(two, three, seven, four; SB: two)

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

7-7-1-4

(seven, seven, one, four)

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

5-2-4

(five, two, four)

03-11-15-20-23, Cash Ball: 8

(three, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three; Cash Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $375,000

QD-AS-4D-10D-4H

(QD, AS, 4D, 10D, 4H)

7-0-8

(seven, zero, eight)

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

2-2-3-1

(two, two, three, one)

1-2-5-8

(one, two, five, eight)

03-05-17-20, Bonus: 2

(three, five, seventeen, twenty; Bonus: two)

08-14-22-27-31

(eight, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $490,000

13-14-20-21-23-40

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty)

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

KC-9C-9H-5S-10S

(KC, 9C, 9H, 5S, 10S)

2C-7C-4D-9D-10D

(2C, 7C, 4D, 9D, 10D)

01-17-18-20-26, Bonus: 31

(one, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: thirty-one)

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

1-6-0-2

(one, six, zero, two)

4-3-5-9

(four, three, five, nine)

7-2-8-0

(seven, two, eight, zero)

0-3-9-1

(zero, three, nine, one)

03-11-16-23-26-41

(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

AC-2C-3D-7H-6S

(AC, 2C, 3D, 7H, 6S)

9-9-1

(nine, nine, one)

1-5-0-5

(one, five, zero, five)

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

5-4-2-5

(five, four, two, five)

04-05-08-30-35

(four, five, eight, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-03-07-11-13-14-19-21-27-30-33-45-46-47-54-56-59-60-63-65-75-79

(one, three, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

06-14-39-42-46

(six, fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

05-11-18-20-24

(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

02-08-10-13-39-43

(two, eight, ten, thirteen, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

3-4-4-6

(three, four, four, six)

0-9-5-3

(zero, nine, five, three)

01-15-16-31-38

(one, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

01-06-19-21, Bonus: 2

(one, six, nineteen, twenty-one; Bonus: two)

16-19-37-40-43

(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Month: 9, Day: 15, Year: 55

(Month: nine; Day: fifteen; Year: fifty-five)

9-3-0

(nine, three, zero)

01-14-24-27-33

(one, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

QD-QH-2D-6D-9H

(QD, QH, 2D, 6D, 9H)

4-4-0, Fireball: 6

(four, four, zero; Fireball: six)

5-5-7-8, Fireball: 6

(five, five, seven, eight; Fireball: six)

06-08-12-15-29, Xtra: 2

(six, eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $326,000

4-9-9, Fireball: 6

(four, nine, nine; Fireball: six)

0-1-8-8, Fireball: 6

(zero, one, eight, eight; Fireball: six)

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

6-2-5-1

(six, two, five, one)

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

0-6-6-9

(zero, six, six, nine)

1-3-1

(one, three, one)

2-4-4-7

(two, four, four, seven)

03-07-10-14-15-18-24-25-27-28-31-34-38-47-56-57-68-72-74-80

(three, seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)

8-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

9-8-6-1, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, eight, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

02-11-15-30-32-44, Kicker: 9-5-5-5-7-3

(two, eleven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four; Kicker: nine, five, five, five, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

0-9-6-1

(zero, nine, six, one)

6-6-5-3

(six, six, five, three)

4-0-0-7-3

(four, zero, zero, seven, three)

5-3-3-9-9

(five, three, three, nine, nine)

01-03-19-26-29

(one, three, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $554,000

01-02-03-19-24

(one, two, three, nineteen, twenty-four)

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

04-08-10-15-FREE-18-23-28-31

(four, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

03-12-19-41-46-48

(three, twelve, nineteen, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight)

5-5-7-0

(five, five, seven, zero)

6-6-8-4

(six, six, eight, four)

6-7-7-8

(six, seven, seven, eight)

40-58-66-75

(forty, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy-five)

07-20-23-37-39

(seven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

04-09-19-24-28-38

(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

0-5, Wild: 2

(zero, five; Wild: two)

7-6, Wild: 7

(seven, six; Wild: seven)

8-3-9, Wild: 2

(eight, three, nine; Wild: two)

7-8-3, Wild: 7

(seven, eight, three; Wild: seven)

7-7-4-4, Wild: 2

(seven, seven, four, four; Wild: two)

2-6-8-7, Wild: 7

(two, six, eight, seven; Wild: seven)

8-8-0-9-1, Wild: 2

(eight, eight, zero, nine, one; Wild: two)

1-7-1-8-2, Wild: 7

(one, seven, one, eight, two; Wild: seven)

01-03-09-15-27

(one, three, nine, fifteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

0-6-1-9

(zero, six, one, nine)

8-1-5-1

(eight, one, five, one)

06-12-19-24-38, Power-Up: 2

(six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

6-4-8

(six, four, eight)

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

3-6-7-0

(three, six, seven, zero)

6-0-0-0

(six, zero, zero, zero)

08-11-13-14-25

(eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five)

7-5-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, five, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, six, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

3-3-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, three, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

7-1-8-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, one, eight, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-9-2-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, nine, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

5-9-6-0, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, nine, six, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)

05-17-22-25-27, Bonus: 3

(five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)

01-04-07-08-10-11-12-14-18-19-21-24

(one, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

03-04-05-09-12-13-14-16-18-21-22-24

(three, four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-06-07-08-09-17-18-19-24

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

7-3-4-0, FIREBALL: 4

(seven, three, four, zero; FIREBALL: four)

5-1-6-1, FIREBALL: 6

(five, one, six, one; FIREBALL: six)

0-0-1-9, FIREBALL: 4

(zero, zero, one, nine; FIREBALL: four)

8-8-9, FIREBALL: 6

(eight, eight, nine; FIREBALL: six)

2-3-7, FIREBALL: 1

(two, three, seven; FIREBALL: one)

3-8-6, FIREBALL: 8

(three, eight, six; FIREBALL: eight)

04-06-21-32-34

(four, six, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)

05-07-11-14-33

(five, seven, eleven, fourteen, thirty-three)

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

9-2-7-8

(nine, two, seven, eight)

6-8-0-9

(six, eight, zero, nine)

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

8-4-9-3

(eight, four, nine, three)

03-06-07-10-11-13-14-15-17-20-22

(three, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-21-35-43-45-46

(one, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million

03-10-16-31-33-34, Doubler: Y

(three, ten, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four; Doubler: Y)

08-16-25-30-31

(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

6-4-1-1

(six, four, one, one)