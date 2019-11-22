1-1-4

6-0-9-6

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:49.58

02-13-21-31-33

08-13-18-19-22

0-9-3

4-5-5

02-05-07-11-13-15-20-21

1-7-6

2-4-0-3

04-06-12-20-22-27

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

6-1-1

8-7-8

2-3-1-0

3-2-0-7

7-0

3-5

5-8-7

4-6-2

5-4-0-6

8-1-0-6

9-3-3-6-6

2-6-2-0-7

1-3

1-1

9-7-1

3-4-9

9-0-1-6

2-9-2-1

0-4-7-3-6

1-5-1-5-8

02-03-05-07-08-12-13-15-16-19-20-22

01-03-04-09-10-11-14-17-18-21-22-23

02-03-06-07-08-13-14-16-17-18-20-24

02-03-04-09-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-19

2-1-3

9-7-2

8-2-4-3

2-5-8-3

6-7-1-8-4

5-6-6-6-2

2-8-5

15-21-31-32-35

02-04-06-12-13-15-19-24-29-31-34-36-38-46-55-61-66-67-68-75, BE: 55

8-4-9, SB: 7

6-2-2-8, SB: 7

8-4-9

6-2-2-8

1-1-0

2-6-4

3-5-7

7-9-0-4

06-16-17-20, Bonus: 3

KD-AD-3C-9C-7D

AS-2C-4C-8C-4H

01-07-11-20-24, Bonus: 36

6-9-0

2-3-4

6-6-0-1

7-1-1-2

9-9-1-8

0-0-3-7

3C-5C-9C-9H-10H

4-7-6

3-5-8-4

2-1-0

8-3-3-6

01-02-10-14-15

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-03-07-11-12-19-21-23-24-26-31-39-46-54-56-59-60-64-68-70-76-79

2-5-1

01-36-44-45-47

Estimated jackpot: $675,000

06-12-15-22-23

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

4-4-6

7-8-7

6-5-0-4

5-7-7-3

13-19-24-30-32

02-03-10-21, Bonus: 17

8-3-5

07-15-19-21-31

JD-KD-KH-JS-5H

7-7-7, Fireball: 2

4-5-7-5, Fireball: 2

04-21-25-27-43, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $136,000

0-8-5, Fireball: 7

2-3-3-4, Fireball: 7

4-6-3

2-5-5-5

3-6-3

5-9-4-8

8-3-3

8-3-1-6

05-06-20-21-22-26-31-35-36-41-51-55-60-63-71-72-73-77-78-79

7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12

1-6-5-2, Lucky Sum: 14

0-1-7

3-7-5

2-9-1-7

0-8-5-4

7-7-6-7-4

8-0-2-9-6

03-22-28-29-31

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-08-10-13-FREE-17-21-28-29

Estimated jackpot: $19,000

3-3-0-7

8-2-4-6

2-7-7-0

02-03-18-29-43

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

02-06-16-40-41-42

Estimated jackpot: $1.24 million

5-0, Wild: 6

7-1, Wild: 3

2-5-7, Wild: 6

3-8-5, Wild: 3

1-1-1-4, Wild: 6

2-3-9-2, Wild: 3

7-4-9-3-8, Wild: 6

1-0-4-0-1, Wild: 3

02-16-17-21-24

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

6-7-3-5

3-7-1-1

12-20-22-34-37, Power-Up: 3

6-7-5

9-2-0

2-3-2-6

1-4-2-2

1-2-4, Lucky Sum: 7

9-3-2, Lucky Sum: 14

7-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13

5-3-8-5, Lucky Sum: 21

3-2-7-7, Lucky Sum: 19

1-1-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3

11-14-21-22-27, Bonus: 4

04-05-07-09-10-12-13-15-18-20-21-24

01-02-04-06-08-11-13-14-16-18-20-21

01-04-05-06-12-13-14-15-17-18-19-24

0-3-4-9, FIREBALL: 3

5-0-3-4, FIREBALL: 3

6-3-8-9, FIREBALL: 6

3-5-1, FIREBALL: 1

6-4-6, FIREBALL: 9

7-1-8, FIREBALL: 4

01-03-04-14-33

5-9-4

8-0-9-4

08-12-16-18-20-22

2-8-7

9-0-7-6

03-04-05-07-10-12-15-18-19-20-22

07-19-22-27-29

4-1-0

4-6-6-3

