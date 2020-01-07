Estimated jackpot: $90,000
8-1-3
7-8-2
7-6-9-9
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:41.68
17-19-20-27-34
03-07-11-12-24
1-0-9
9-0-0
02-03-06-07-09-11-14-19
4-5-1
5-4-4-8
9-6-5
2-7-4
2-9-6-2
4-7-1-9
8-2
3-8
3-3-3
9-1-3
5-2-0-9
9-0-5-0
3-6-1-9-3
4-7-3-5-7
8-3
9-7
9-5-9
1-7-3
2-2-8-7
0-6-4-6
7-3-2-0-1
8-6-2-7-1
4-7-3
9-0-3
6-4-6-9
2-3-5-4
5-1-6-8-6
5-2-8-2-9
3-0-0
02-07-21-24-32
03-06-07-08-17-19-27-29-30-32-35-39-42-47-51-58-59-62-65-72, BE: 6
6-3-5, SB:
9-1-8-9, SB:
6-3-5
9-1-8-9
1-6-8
8-5-0
1-7-9
3-6-9-8
04-23-28-30, Bonus: 1
AH-KS-4H-4S-6S
AH-JS-8C-10D-4S
01-09-12-31-36, Bonus: 7
5-5-7
2-6-6
2-9-0-6
3-6-1-6
3-0-3-8
7-9-3-8
JD-QD-2C-4C-5H
4-7-4
0-3-4-4
5-3-7
6-1-4-1
06-08-20-36-39
Estimated jackpot: $117,000
02-03-04-05-06-07-15-17-22-27-29-32-36-37-43-48-50-51-55-59-60-67
0-9-7
05-10-11-17-20
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
4-7-5
1-6-1
4-9-5-0
3-6-3-8
13-16-22-26-32
14-16-25-27, Bonus: 15
Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 36
2-3-7
14-23-32-34-37
KS-5C-2H-4H-2S
1-1-3, Fireball: 1
1-1-2-4, Fireball: 1
07-17-19-30-31, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $324,000
3-6-7, Fireball: 7
5-1-9-5, Fireball: 7
0-3-4
2-0-9-4
7-5-5
2-1-1-3
3-4-6
0-0-3-8
03-04-06-10-15-23-25-29-32-33-34-48-57-61-62-63-74-76-77-80
5-3-9, Lucky Sum: 17
4-1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 21
8-9-0
1-6-8
5-1-1-5
3-1-9-0
2-5-3-1-5
7-6-6-0-8
09-16-18-33-35
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
18-19-23-27-33
5-5-5
02-05-09-16-FREE-20-21-27-30
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
5-5-8-6
7-0-7-2
7-1-8-6
13-18-22-23-41
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
01-14-24-28-33-40
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
0-6, Wild:
1-1, Wild: 5
8-1-1, Wild:
8-1-5, Wild: 5
2-3-3-4, Wild:
8-1-3-8, Wild: 5
8-6-5-3-8, Wild:
7-4-7-4-6, Wild: 5
02-16-21-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
1-1-3-5
3-0-6-5
01-18-23-26-27, Extra: 9
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
07-14-29-32-35, Power-Up: 2
0-7-4
2-1-7
3-4-6-7
1-8-7-0
8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12
6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 8
7-0-5, Lucky Sum: 12
7-2-4-0, Lucky Sum: 13
2-5-9-5, Lucky Sum: 21
6-3-6-7, Lucky Sum: 22
02-03-04-07-11-14-15-16-17-18-19-20
01-02-04-07-08-13-16-19-20-21-22-23
02-03-05-09-11-14-16-18-20-21-23-24
0-5-7-6, FIREBALL: 6
9-6-2-2, FIREBALL: 1
0-6-9-6, FIREBALL: 6
3-0-4, FIREBALL: 3
0-2-1, FIREBALL: 3
6-2-9, FIREBALL: 5
09-20-22-28-32
5-3-6
0-0-9-4
05-06-12-14-15-23
8-9-4
0-9-1-3
01-07-09-10-11-12-14-17-18-19-22
06-09-11-18-31
2-8-6
7-3-3-9
