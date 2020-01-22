(five, six, one, three)

5-9-5-2

(five, nine, five, two)

01-03-06-14-32

(one, three, six, fourteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

5-9-3

(five, nine, three)

0-0-7-5

(zero, zero, seven, five)

AD

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:41.03

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 41.03)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $203,000

08-12-22-32-33

(eight, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $302,000

01-14-29-39-41, Mega Ball: 8

(one, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-one; Mega Ball: eight)

12-14-21-25-32

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

14-15-17-26-34-35

(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five)

14-26-30-37-38-40

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

AD

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

04-10-11-14-21

(four, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one)

06-07-09-10-14-18-19-22

(six, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

01-03-04-05-06-09-10-22

(one, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, twenty-two)

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

9-4-8-2

AD

(nine, four, eight, two)

5-4-7-9

(five, four, seven, nine)

22-24-26-28-31-35

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

8-9-6

(eight, nine, six)

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

0-3-4-0

(zero, three, four, zero)

0-0-1-3

(zero, zero, one, three)

4-9

(four, nine)

4-3

(four, three)

7-3-4

(seven, three, four)

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

AD

0-8-7-4

(zero, eight, seven, four)

6-8-0-0

(six, eight, zero, zero)

9-2-3-1-1

(nine, two, three, one, one)

3-1-8-9-2

(three, one, eight, nine, two)

4-8

(four, eight)

6-0

(six, zero)

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

7-3-6-7

(seven, three, six, seven)

1-8-2-4

(one, eight, two, four)

9-7-9-0-5

(nine, seven, nine, zero, five)

6-7-8-8-4

(six, seven, eight, eight, four)

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

4-2-0-2

(four, two, zero, two)

8-9-2-0

AD

(eight, nine, two, zero)

4-2-9-4-0

(four, two, nine, four, zero)

2-9-7-7-2

(two, nine, seven, seven, two)

06-11-16-28-35

(six, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

AD

04-08-14-16-27

(four, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)

11-15-20-21-37

(eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-seven)

01-03-13-22-26

(one, three, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

03-26-27-30-31-34-38-40-50-52-53-54-56-61-64-69-72-73-74-80, BE: 61

(three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, eighty; BE: sixty-one)

6-9-2, SB: 3

(six, nine, two; SB: three)

5-9-8, SB: 8

(five, nine, eight; SB: eight)

AD

8-1-0-7, SB: 3

(eight, one, zero, seven; SB: three)

AD

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

8-1-0-7

(eight, one, zero, seven)

0-0-6

(zero, zero, six)

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

02-09-10-31-32, Cash Ball: 8

(two, nine, ten, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $395,000

JD-KH-5D-8D-8S

(JD, KH, 5D, 8D, 8S)

08-14-15-27, Cash Ball: 18

(eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eighteen)

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

2-7-8-5

(two, seven, eight, five)

9-2-8-8

(nine, two, eight, eight)

02-13-21-24, Bonus: 4

(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: four)

08-13-32-36-37

(eight, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

13-15-16-20-24-35

(thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-five)

AD

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

5-3-6-5

(five, three, six, five)

8D-10D-3H-3S-10S

AD

(8D, 10D, 3H, 3S, 10S)

QC-2C-9C-7H-4S

(QC, 2C, 9C, 7H, 4S)

05-12-21-35-36, Bonus: 6

(five, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Bonus: six)

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

1-4-7-8

(one, four, seven, eight)

6-2-8-0

(six, two, eight, zero)

0-4-6-6

(zero, four, six, six)

2-3-0-0

(two, three, zero, zero)

01-02-31-36-45-47

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

QD-JS-KS-2D-2S

(QD, JS, KS, 2D, 2S)

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

5-2-3-1

(five, two, three, one)

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

8-2-0-0

(eight, two, zero, zero)

05-10-20-36-38

(five, ten, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

01-09-11-14-16-21-26-27-28-29-35-37-38-45-53-54-56-57-61-68-75-76

(one, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-six)

AD

2-1-3

(two, one, three)

01-09-21-27-34

(one, nine, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

17-19-22-25-30

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

05-11-13-21-27-33

(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

AD

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

7-9-4-0

(seven, nine, four, zero)

1-5-8-5

(one, five, eight, five)

02-11-33-34-37

(two, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

02-05-11-27, Bonus: 3

(two, five, eleven, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)

11-13-17-22-24

(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Month: 7, Day: 27, Year: 6

(Month: seven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: six)

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

06-19-24-26-38

(six, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

AD

6D-4H-5H-6H-3S

(6D, 4H, 5H, 6H, 3S)

8-9-9, Fireball: 8

(eight, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)

9-9-9-5, Fireball: 8

(nine, nine, nine, five; Fireball: eight)

03-12-19-28-32, Xtra: 4

(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

6-3-5, Fireball: 9

(six, three, five; Fireball: nine)

4-3-6-2, Fireball: 9

(four, three, six, two; Fireball: nine)

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

8-0-2-4

(eight, zero, two, four)

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

2-2-4-8

(two, two, four, eight)

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

1-3-5-3

(one, three, five, three)

03-08-17-22-24-28-31-34-37-42-44-46-47-57-60-61-63-64-65-71

(three, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one)

AD

9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

5-6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

04-05-16-17-39-44, Kicker: 4-8-6-7-5-9

(four, five, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: four, eight, six, seven, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

3-0-7-4

(three, zero, seven, four)

9-9-1-4

(nine, nine, one, four)

3-7-9-4-7

(three, seven, nine, four, seven)

6-7-4-9-5

(six, seven, four, nine, five)

11-13-16-31-34

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

12-26-28-31-33

(twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

04-08-09-15-FREE-18-24-28-29

(four, eight, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

02-13-16-28-41-47

(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven)

6-1-1-8

(six, one, one, eight)

9-2-9-8

(nine, two, nine, eight)

7-6-0-8

(seven, six, zero, eight)

01-25-54-68

(one, twenty-five, fifty-four, sixty-eight)

06-11-24-25-28

(six, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

07-12-27-28-32-42

(seven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million

3-8, Wild:

(three, eight; Wild: zero)

3-2, Wild:

(three, two; Wild: zero)

3-8-1, Wild:

(three, eight, one; Wild: zero)

5-8-6, Wild:

(five, eight, six; Wild: zero)

2-5-5-9, Wild:

(two, five, five, nine; Wild: zero)

0-9-3-7, Wild:

(zero, nine, three, seven; Wild: zero)

3-8-4-3-7, Wild:

(three, eight, four, three, seven; Wild: zero)

5-6-2-5-8, Wild:

(five, six, two, five, eight; Wild: zero)

05-23-24-25-29

(five, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

3-5-2-8

(three, five, two, eight)

2-2-7-4

(two, two, seven, four)

12-18-21-32-36, Power-Up: 4

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

2-4-6-7

(two, four, six, seven)

9-2-2-1

(nine, two, two, one)

02-04-15-17-19

(two, four, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)

0-0-3, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, zero, three; Lucky Sum: three)

1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-4-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, four, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-8-8-7, Lucky Sum: 32

(nine, eight, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: thirty-two)

8-3-1-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, three, one, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

01-11-12-34-35, Bonus: 3

(one, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: three)

02-03-04-08-09-10-15-17-18-20-23-24

(two, three, four, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-08-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21-24

(two, three, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-11-14-16-18-20-22-23-24

(one, two, three, four, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

6-0-0-2, FIREBALL: 2

(six, zero, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)

8-6-4-9, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, six, four, nine; FIREBALL: one)

6-2-3-2, FIREBALL: 8

(six, two, three, two; FIREBALL: eight)

2-5-2, FIREBALL: 8

(two, five, two; FIREBALL: eight)

7-4-8, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, four, eight; FIREBALL: two)

9-6-6, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, six, six; FIREBALL: eight)

10-12-21-24-29

(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

06-23-28-31-33

(six, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

7-8-9-5

(seven, eight, nine, five)

2-3-7-3

(two, three, seven, three)

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

3-0-9-6

(three, zero, nine, six)

01-03-10-11-13-15-17-19-20-21-22

(one, three, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

04-06-19-21-33-42

(four, six, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million

02-03-07-10-15-38, Doubler: N

(two, three, seven, ten, fifteen, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

06-08-11-15-16

(six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

4-8-0-4

(four, eight, zero, four)