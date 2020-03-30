Estimated jackpot: $55,000
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
9-8-8
(nine, eight, eight)
3-4-5-6
(three, four, five, six)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.97
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.97)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
05-08-15-27-28
(five, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
01-07-21-24-29
(one, seven, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
06-13-20-29-30
(six, thirteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty)
01-02-05-06-11-13-14-21
(one, two, five, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one)
02-04-08-12-14-15-18-19
(two, four, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen)
5-1-7
(five, one, seven)
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
9-0-7-2
(nine, zero, seven, two)
3-5-8-8
(three, five, eight, eight)
13-20-23-24-27-35
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
1-1-3
(one, one, three)
2-0-0-8
(two, zero, zero, eight)
8-9-5-2
(eight, nine, five, two)
3-7
(three, seven)
3-1
(three, one)
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
7-5-5-2
(seven, five, five, two)
5-9-8-2
(five, nine, eight, two)
4-2-8-1-6
(four, two, eight, one, six)
6-5-0-8-7
(six, five, zero, eight, seven)
6-0
(six, zero)
7-4
(seven, four)
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
4-2-2-1
(four, two, two, one)
6-4-2-8
(six, four, two, eight)
0-3-9-8-3
(zero, three, nine, eight, three)
7-1-3-7-5
(seven, one, three, seven, five)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
5-5-4
(five, five, four)
8-6-3-3
(eight, six, three, three)
3-1-0-8
(three, one, zero, eight)
3-5-1-9-4
(three, five, one, nine, four)
0-9-0-4-2
(zero, nine, zero, four, two)
12-28-30-34-40-41
(twelve, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-one)
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
08-21-22-39-40-49, Extra Shot: 12
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Extra Shot: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $7 million
04-34-40-43-45
(four, thirty-four, forty, forty-three, forty-five)
07-13-20-35-37
(seven, thirteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
11-14-18-19-27-28-33-41-48-51-56-58-60-62-66-73-75-76-77-80, BE: 62
(eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: sixty-two)
1-1-0, SB: 9
(one, one, zero; SB: nine)
3-3-7, SB: 2
(three, three, seven; SB: two)
2-9-7-3, SB: 9
(two, nine, seven, three; SB: nine)
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
2-9-7-3
(two, nine, seven, three)
5-2-8
(five, two, eight)
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
10-21-24-28-32, Cash Ball: 24
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
02-10-11-30, Cash Ball: 11
(two, ten, eleven, thirty; Cash Ball: eleven)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
4-6-1-8
(four, six, one, eight)
1-4-9-9
(one, four, nine, nine)
3C-5D-2H-8H-10H
(3C, 5D, 2H, 8H, 10H)
AD-6C-8D-4H-10S
(AD, 6C, 8D, 4H, 10S)
11-15-22-27-38, Bonus: 30
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty)
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
2-8-9-2
(two, eight, nine, two)
2-4-9-6
(two, four, nine, six)
9-9-4-9
(nine, nine, four, nine)
1-1-2-1
(one, one, two, one)
JC-2C-9D-4H-8H
(JC, 2C, 9D, 4H, 8H)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
6-4-4-8
(six, four, four, eight)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
9-7-2-8
(nine, seven, two, eight)
08-15-21-34-35
(eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
04-10-12-14-16-19-26-28-42-43-46-49-50-51-57-59-60-61-63-64-67-71
(four, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one)
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
08-15-19-42-47
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
02-16-19-22-25
(two, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
3-2-2-2
(three, two, two, two)
4-5-2-1
(four, five, two, one)
10-13-16-25-29
(ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000
02-03-07-16, Bonus: 2
(two, three, seven, sixteen; Bonus: two)
Month: 6, Day: 11, Year: 79
(Month: six; Day: eleven; Year: seventy-nine)
4-2-4
(four, two, four)
10-19-25-30-36
(ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six)
JC-7C-7D-3S-8S
(JC, 7C, 7D, 3S, 8S)
0-1-7, Fireball: 3
(zero, one, seven; Fireball: three)
6-3-7-0, Fireball: 3
(six, three, seven, zero; Fireball: three)
02-19-30-37-40, Xtra: 2
(two, nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $155,000
05-06-17-31-36-43, Xtra: 5
(five, six, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $4 million
6-8-8, Fireball: 4
(six, eight, eight; Fireball: four)
5-2-2-5, Fireball: 4
(five, two, two, five; Fireball: four)
8-1-0
(eight, one, zero)
9-2-9-4
(nine, two, nine, four)
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
6-4-6-1
(six, four, six, one)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
1-8-3-4
(one, eight, three, four)
01-07-09-10-11-12-18-21-23-25-26-32-41-47-48-54-59-64-66-67
(one, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven)
8-0-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(eight, zero, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-4-3-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, four, three, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
01-29-39-43-46-47, Kicker: 9-7-5-5-1-3
(one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: nine, seven, five, five, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $11.5 million
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
1-3-8-0
(one, three, eight, zero)
0-0-3-0
(zero, zero, three, zero)
2-0-1-2-6
(two, zero, one, two, six)
7-5-9-2-2
(seven, five, nine, two, two)
01-02-04-25-38
(one, two, four, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $276,000
10-18-25-32-36
(ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
03-05-12-16-FREE-19-22-26-29
(three, five, twelve, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
03-07-23-26-27-46
(three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-six)
5-2-8-8
(five, two, eight, eight)
8-9-8-5
(eight, nine, eight, five)
5-7-8-4
(five, seven, eight, four)
21-42-49-63
(twenty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, sixty-three)
08-15-33-34-40
(eight, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
02-10-19-20-35-45
(two, ten, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
1-1, Wild: 9
(one, one; Wild: nine)
7-2, Wild: 9
(seven, two; Wild: nine)
8-3-0, Wild: 9
(eight, three, zero; Wild: nine)
8-5-3, Wild: 9
(eight, five, three; Wild: nine)
3-2-0-5, Wild: 9
(three, two, zero, five; Wild: nine)
7-7-8-4, Wild: 9
(seven, seven, eight, four; Wild: nine)
4-2-1-2-5, Wild: 9
(four, two, one, two, five; Wild: nine)
1-2-6-2-9, Wild: 9
(one, two, six, two, nine; Wild: nine)
08-11-15-17-19
(eight, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
4-6-6-2
(four, six, six, two)
4-9-2-0
(four, nine, two, zero)
03-06-09-22-30, Power-Up: 4
(three, six, nine, twenty-two, thirty; Power, Up: four)
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
2-9-7
(two, nine, seven)
0-6-4-2
(zero, six, four, two)
2-8-7-2
(two, eight, seven, two)
8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-5-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, five, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-6-4-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, six, four, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-9-2-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, nine, two, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
3-1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
10-11-13-15-21, Bonus: 2
(ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one; Bonus: two)
02-03-05-06-07-08-13-15-19-21-23-24
(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-09-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-21-22-24
(four, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-07-10-11-12-14-17-18-21-22-23-24
(three, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
4-8-2-4, FIREBALL: 1
(four, eight, two, four; FIREBALL: one)
4-1-7-1, FIREBALL: 6
(four, one, seven, one; FIREBALL: six)
2-7-0-4, FIREBALL: 4
(two, seven, zero, four; FIREBALL: four)
6-2-3, FIREBALL: 7
(six, two, three; FIREBALL: seven)
8-5-2, FIREBALL: 9
(eight, five, two; FIREBALL: nine)
2-8-9, FIREBALL: 5
(two, eight, nine; FIREBALL: five)
09-10-25-31-32
(nine, ten, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two)
07-14-15-19-32
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
7-7-5
(seven, seven, five)
2-3-1-2
(two, three, one, two)
0-4-1-0
(zero, four, one, zero)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
05-13-15-16-31
(five, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one)
03-10-12-13-17-20-21-22-23-29-30-36-46-52-54-56-57-64-72-75
(three, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-five)
04-06-17-19
(four, six, seventeen, nineteen)
02-09-13-18-23-24
(two, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
4-7-1-9
(four, seven, one, nine)
03-04-06-09-10-12-17-19-20-21-22
(three, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
11-17-18-20-31-33, Doubler: N
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
04-09-11-24-28
(four, nine, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
5-2-6-0
(five, two, six, zero)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.