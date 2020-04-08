(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.15)

13-15-19-22-28

(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

01-05-07-11-15-18-19-22

(one, five, seven, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

AD

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

4-8-4-3

(four, eight, four, three)

01-03-10-17-26-30

(one, three, ten, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

AD

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

9-8-4-8

(nine, eight, four, eight)

3-6-5-2

(three, six, five, two)

2-7

(two, seven)

9-4

(nine, four)

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

8-6-9-9

(eight, six, nine, nine)

8-1-9-8

(eight, one, nine, eight)

1-4-8-8-1

(one, four, eight, eight, one)

4-3-3-3-3

(four, three, three, three, three)

6-9

(six, nine)

2-2

(two, two)

0-8-4

(zero, eight, four)

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

0-1-9-7

(zero, one, nine, seven)

0-4-2-2

(zero, four, two, two)

8-6-2-7-5

(eight, six, two, seven, five)

AD

7-7-7-6-1

(seven, seven, seven, six, one)

4-0-4

(four, zero, four)

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

2-4-8-0

(two, four, eight, zero)

9-7-0-2

(nine, seven, zero, two)

8-5-0-2-2

(eight, five, zero, two, two)

2-1-5-4-9

(two, one, five, four, nine)

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

12-16-22-27-32

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $N/A

04-11-14-23-31-34-38-42-44-46-49-52-53-54-60-63-69-70-71-72, BE: 23

(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two; BE: twenty-three)

AD

1-6-0, SB: 3

(one, six, zero; SB: three)

6-0-5-4, SB: 3

(six, zero, five, four; SB: three)

1-6-0

(one, six, zero)

6-0-5-4

(six, zero, five, four)

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

6-9-3

(six, nine, three)

07-09-16-17-28, Cash Ball: 17

(seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: seventeen)

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

6-6-7-2

(six, six, seven, two)

JD-4C-5D-2H-3H

(JD, 4C, 5D, 2H, 3H)

5C-10C-5D-8H-9S

(5C, 10C, 5D, 8H, 9S)

12-13-29-30-32, Bonus: 25

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: twenty-five)

AD

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

4-3-9-3

(four, three, nine, three)

4-2-6-9

(four, two, six, nine)

0-4-4-7

(zero, four, four, seven)

1-5-6-0

(one, five, six, zero)

AD

07-08-09-13-17-24

(seven, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

JD-6C-4H-8S-9S

(JD, 6C, 4H, 8S, 9S)

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

7-6-9-8

(seven, six, nine, eight)

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

5-4-4-9

(five, four, four, nine)

12-25-26-31-36

(twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

02-03-10-14-16-30-31-37-38-41-42-46-47-48-52-59-65-66-69-74-77-78

(two, three, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

AD

AD

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

01-28-36-44-46

(one, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-03-05-16-29

(one, three, five, sixteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

06-13-18-22-28-38

(six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

7-8-2-5

(seven, eight, two, five)

1-6-4-3

(one, six, four, three)

02-22-28-34-37

(two, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

05-10-16-27, Bonus: 13

(five, ten, sixteen, twenty-seven; Bonus: thirteen)

04-17-19-27-44

(four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty-four)

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

AC-AH-9C-7D-10H

(AC, AH, 9C, 7D, 10H)

AD

3-5-3, Fireball: 5

(three, five, three; Fireball: five)

1-5-2-5, Fireball: 5

(one, five, two, five; Fireball: five)

05-07-18-29-31, Xtra: 5

(five, seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Xtra: five)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $215,000

4-0-2, Fireball: 3

(four, zero, two; Fireball: three)

9-8-6-2, Fireball: 3

(nine, eight, six, two; Fireball: three)

5-5-6

(five, five, six)

1-1-6-6

(one, one, six, six)

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

4-3-0-9

(four, three, zero, nine)

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

3-3-7-1

(three, three, seven, one)

05-17-22-24-25-27-31-34-35-36-41-43-47-56-58-59-64-68-73-75

(five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-five)

AD

4-3-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, three, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

4-7-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, seven, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

03-08-22-27-40-45, Kicker: 1-5-1-0-8-9

(three, eight, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty, forty-five; Kicker: one, five, one, zero, eight, nine)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $11.9 million

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

4-4-7-7

(four, four, seven, seven)

4-0-1-6

(four, zero, one, six)

4-0-7-5-7

(four, zero, seven, five, seven)

2-3-4-6-7

(two, three, four, six, seven)

14-25-29-37-39

(fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

02-04-12-19-22

(two, four, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two)

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

AD

03-08-10-16-FREE-17-24-28-31

(three, eight, ten, sixteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

3-8-8-2

(three, eight, eight, two)

7-4-9-3

(seven, four, nine, three)

0-5-4-0

(zero, five, four, zero)

10-13-23-26-31

(ten, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

05-27-28-29-34-43

(five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-three)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $830,000

2-6, Wild: 7

(two, six; Wild: seven)

1-4, Wild: 8

(one, four; Wild: eight)

1-4-5, Wild: 7

(one, four, five; Wild: seven)

1-8-8, Wild: 8

(one, eight, eight; Wild: eight)

2-0-2-4, Wild: 7

(two, zero, two, four; Wild: seven)

4-5-0-8, Wild: 8

(four, five, zero, eight; Wild: eight)

3-4-3-7-0, Wild: 7

(three, four, three, seven, zero; Wild: seven)

9-3-6-2-8, Wild: 8

(nine, three, six, two, eight; Wild: eight)

07-19-21-24-30

(seven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

9-5-3-8

(nine, five, three, eight)

3-2-3-8

(three, two, three, eight)

04-10-25-30-38, Power-Up: 2

(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

4-6-6-9

(four, six, six, nine)

7-1-8-4

(seven, one, eight, four)

4-6-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, six, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

AD

1-7-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

6-6-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, six, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

9-6-5-3, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, six, five, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

7-5-6-6, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, five, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

6-6-3-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, six, three, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

01-02-03-09-32, Bonus: 2

(one, two, three, nine, thirty-two; Bonus: two)

01-02-05-07-10-11-12-15-16-18-21-23

(one, two, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

04-06-09-10-12-14-15-17-18-19-20-24

(four, six, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

03-06-07-08-12-13-14-17-18-20-22-23

(three, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

1-9-5-5, FIREBALL: 4

(one, nine, five, five; FIREBALL: four)

2-3-4-5, FIREBALL: 7

(two, three, four, five; FIREBALL: seven)

0-8-2-6, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, eight, two, six; FIREBALL: five)

2-2-5, FIREBALL: 9

(two, two, five; FIREBALL: nine)

9-3-4, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, three, four; FIREBALL: six)

5-4-0, FIREBALL: 1

(five, four, zero; FIREBALL: one)

06-16-17-18-27

(six, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

0-4-5-8

(zero, four, five, eight)

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

4-9-0-5

(four, nine, zero, five)

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

6-1-7-0

(six, one, seven, zero)