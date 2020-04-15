(zero, nine, four, one)
7-0-1-6
(seven, zero, one, six)
04-06-15-24-32
(four, six, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
6-5-7
(six, five, seven)
2-7-2-9
(two, seven, two, nine)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.78
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.78)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
03-07-10-17-37
(three, seven, ten, seventeen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
05-08-09-27-37, Mega Ball: 11
(five, eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: eleven)
04-17-22-29-31
(four, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-08-11-21-22-39
(three, eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine)
13-18-22-25-32-34
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four)
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
01-02-15-16-29
(one, two, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)
02-03-05-10-11-12-13-21
(two, three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one)
02-04-05-09-10-13-20-22
(two, four, five, nine, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two)
0-8-5
(zero, eight, five)
1-0-3
(one, zero, three)
5-8-3-5
(five, eight, three, five)
1-8-7-7
(one, eight, seven, seven)
02-03-13-14-21-28
(two, three, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
7-3-8-4
(seven, three, eight, four)
9-3-8-5
(nine, three, eight, five)
5-8
(five, eight)
9-5
(nine, five)
3-8-8
(three, eight, eight)
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
0-7-3-1
(zero, seven, three, one)
3-6-7-0
(three, six, seven, zero)
5-6-1-5-5
(five, six, one, five, five)
5-1-0-6-6
(five, one, zero, six, six)
1-8
(one, eight)
8-9
(eight, nine)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
1-2-0
(one, two, zero)
5-3-2-2
(five, three, two, two)
8-9-3-9
(eight, nine, three, nine)
9-0-8-4-6
(nine, zero, eight, four, six)
6-8-8-4-3
(six, eight, eight, four, three)
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)
0-7-4
(zero, seven, four)
5-2-1-9
(five, two, one, nine)
7-7-7-9
(seven, seven, seven, nine)
6-0-5-2-4
(six, zero, five, two, four)
8-1-9-8-5
(eight, one, nine, eight, five)
05-07-15-37-42
(five, seven, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
9-5-9
(nine, five, nine)
03-10-18-19-29
(three, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)
16-30-38-41-43
(sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
09-16-19-30-39
(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
05-17-19-21-22-25-28-29-34-37-40-41-42-44-45-56-64-66-67-68, BE: 19
(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; BE: nineteen)
8-9-5, SB: 3
(eight, nine, five; SB: three)
5-6-9-6, SB: 3
(five, six, nine, six; SB: three)
8-9-5
(eight, nine, five)
5-6-9-6
(five, six, nine, six)
2-8-3
(two, eight, three)
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
01-17-19-26-27, Cash Ball: 4
(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
06-23-24-30, Cash Ball: 12
(six, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty; Cash Ball: twelve)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
4-0-2-0
(four, zero, two, zero)
4-3-1-8
(four, three, one, eight)
01-06-11-12-21
(one, six, eleven, twelve, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
04-05-17-23-27-38
(four, five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
0-0-1
(zero, zero, one)
1-5-9-7
(one, five, nine, seven)
JH-QH-7C-3D-7D
(JH, QH, 7C, 3D, 7D)
KC-AH-4C-4S-10S
(KC, AH, 4C, 4S, 10S)
21-25-32-36-37, Bonus: 7
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: seven)
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
3-7-7-0
(three, seven, seven, zero)
2-1-6-0
(two, one, six, zero)
9-8-1-8
(nine, eight, one, eight)
0-3-3-2
(zero, three, three, two)
02-05-06-34-36-39
(two, five, six, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
JH-KH-QS-AS-10H
(JH, KH, QS, AS, 10H)
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
4-4-1-3
(four, four, one, three)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
2-2-0-5
(two, two, zero, five)
04-15-18-29-36
(four, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-03-06-07-10-14-21-24-28-31-35-36-38-41-42-44-49-50-55-65-68-79
(one, three, six, seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-nine)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
03-24-29-36-44
(three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
02-17-18-20-26
(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
08-09-22-27-28-31
(eight, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
3-2-7-0
(three, two, seven, zero)
4-3-1-5
(four, three, one, five)
08-09-18-36-39
(eight, nine, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
04-10-11-22, Bonus: 8
(four, ten, eleven, twenty-two; Bonus: eight)
06-13-24-26-36
(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Month: 12, Day: 6, Year: 89
(Month: twelve; Day: six; Year: eighty-nine)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
13-15-17-27-30
(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty)
JD-QD-4C-2S-6S
(JD, QD, 4C, 2S, 6S)
0-9-6, Fireball: 2
(zero, nine, six; Fireball: two)
7-6-4-6, Fireball: 2
(seven, six, four, six; Fireball: two)
01-24-29-30-33, Xtra: 2
(one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
3-3-9, Fireball: 3
(three, three, nine; Fireball: three)
3-5-7-4, Fireball: 3
(three, five, seven, four; Fireball: three)
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
9-6-0-9
(nine, six, zero, nine)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
5-4-4-3
(five, four, four, three)
3-3-7
(three, three, seven)
5-9-1-5
(five, nine, one, five)
01-06-09-12-13-16-18-22-25-31-34-43-44-46-50-58-64-74-76-80
(one, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty)
6-6-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, six, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, five, two, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
04-05-10-21-27-43, Kicker: 8-3-1-2-6-7
(four, five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three; Kicker: eight, three, one, two, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $12.2 million
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
2-7-2-0
(two, seven, two, zero)
6-3-4-9
(six, three, four, nine)
8-7-6-7-8
(eight, seven, six, seven, eight)
0-6-9-5-3
(zero, six, nine, five, three)
02-07-31-33-38
(two, seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
13-16-20-21-24
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
02-08-12-14-FREE-19-23-28-29
(two, eight, twelve, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
02-05-07-26-41-45
(two, five, seven, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-five)
2-2-6-1
(two, two, six, one)
8-5-1-9
(eight, five, one, nine)
3-3-1-8
(three, three, one, eight)
31-32-44-50
(thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four, fifty)
01-04-13-20-41
(one, four, thirteen, twenty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
14-15-22-29-35-46
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.04 million
5-7, Wild: 6
(five, seven; Wild: six)
9-2, Wild: 8
(nine, two; Wild: eight)
3-2-3, Wild: 6
(three, two, three; Wild: six)
6-5-5, Wild: 8
(six, five, five; Wild: eight)
9-2-1-4, Wild: 6
(nine, two, one, four; Wild: six)
1-6-7-1, Wild: 8
(one, six, seven, one; Wild: eight)
0-2-1-0-9, Wild: 6
(zero, two, one, zero, nine; Wild: six)
1-7-4-5-3, Wild: 8
(one, seven, four, five, three; Wild: eight)
05-09-25-26-30
(five, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
2-2-5-3
(two, two, five, three)
0-7-1-2
(zero, seven, one, two)
07-20-28-31-36, Power-Up: 3
(seven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
2-5-1
(two, five, one)
8-7-8-2
(eight, seven, eight, two)
1-2-3-2
(one, two, three, two)
01-05-17-19-28
(one, five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
5-6-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, six, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-4-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, four, one; Lucky Sum: six)
0-7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
7-3-0-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, three, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-4-8-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, four, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
03-08-14-33-35, Bonus: 3
(three, eight, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: three)
04-06-09-12-15-16-17-18-20-22-23-24
(four, six, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-06-07-09-10-11-13-14-15-18-19-23
(two, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
02-03-04-07-10-11-12-15-18-19-20-23
(two, three, four, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
3-9-1-4, FIREBALL: 6
(three, nine, one, four; FIREBALL: six)
0-4-5-4, FIREBALL: 6
(zero, four, five, four; FIREBALL: six)
7-1-5-3, FIREBALL: 8
(seven, one, five, three; FIREBALL: eight)
2-2-9, FIREBALL: 2
(two, two, nine; FIREBALL: two)
1-8-8, FIREBALL: 4
(one, eight, eight; FIREBALL: four)
3-2-1, FIREBALL: 9
(three, two, one; FIREBALL: nine)
01-05-09-14-18
(one, five, nine, fourteen, eighteen)
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
5-8-8-5
(five, eight, eight, five)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
5-0-0-1
(five, zero, zero, one)
03-04-05-10-11-14-15-18-19-20-21
(three, four, five, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-07-09-19-25-30
(one, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty)
01-09-20-27-33-36, Doubler: Y
(one, nine, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: Y)
02-10-12-27-28
(two, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
7-8-9-1
(seven, eight, nine, one)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.