7-3-8-9
(seven, three, eight, nine)
11-12-26-34-39
(eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
2-3-1-5
(two, three, one, five)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.00
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.00)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000
20-23-25-26-30
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
15-20-27-38-40, Mega Ball: 15
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty; Mega Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-08-12-23-27
(four, eight, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
04-05-08-17-28-33
(four, five, eight, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
06-16-29-30-35-37
(six, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
05-11-21-28-34
(five, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
05-07-10-11-12-15-21-22
(five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-06-08-09-13-16-17
(one, three, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen)
4-6-6
(four, six, six)
5-6-0
(five, six, zero)
6-5-1-2
(six, five, one, two)
1-0-4-0
(one, zero, four, zero)
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
7-5-6-9
(seven, five, six, nine)
0-8-7-2
(zero, eight, seven, two)
5-6
(five, six)
5-8
(five, eight)
6-7-1
(six, seven, one)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
4-4-7-0
(four, four, seven, zero)
2-1-1-0
(two, one, one, zero)
7-0-6-1-0
(seven, zero, six, one, zero)
8-1-2-8-8
(eight, one, two, eight, eight)
04-26-33-34-35
(four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
06-12-16-27-30-44
(six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.25 million
05
(five)
5-6
(five, six)
5-5
(five, five)
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
7-2-6
(seven, two, six)
0-6-0-1
(zero, six, zero, one)
6-8-5-8
(six, eight, five, eight)
7-7-1-7-1
(seven, seven, one, seven, one)
4-9-6-8-7
(four, nine, six, eight, seven)
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
9-8-7-1
(nine, eight, seven, one)
6-7-2-8
(six, seven, two, eight)
6-5-1-0
(six, five, one, zero)
09-17-19-20-28
(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $586,000
5-6-8-9-4
(five, six, eight, nine, four)
3-1-5-9-0
(three, one, five, nine, zero)
14-30-31-32-39
(fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
0-7-1
(zero, seven, one)
03-15-21-22-27
(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
05-12-27-31-38-45, Extra Shot: 18
(five, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-five; Extra Shot: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $9.75 million
01-12-13-25-41
(one, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
05-07-11-14-33
(five, seven, eleven, fourteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
01-03-05-21-35
(one, three, five, twenty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
06-07-11-16-27-44
(six, seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-four)
01-02-04-09-20-23-37-39-49-53-58-62-65-67-70-71-72-76-77-80, BE: 72
(one, two, four, nine, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: seventy-two)
0-5-4, SB: 8
(zero, five, four; SB: eight)
0-6-1, SB: 6
(zero, six, one; SB: six)
5-7-5-2, SB: 8
(five, seven, five, two; SB: eight)
7-9-5-4, SB: 6
(seven, nine, five, four; SB: six)
04-09-10-12-15-18-20-21-22-25-37-43-46-50-53-54-60-63-65-80, BE: 43
(four, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, eighty; BE: forty-three)
03-05-09-13-25-29
(three, five, nine, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
7-9-5-4
(seven, nine, five, four)
5-7-5-2
(five, seven, five, two)
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
02-03-11-15-32, Cash Ball: 11
(two, three, eleven, fifteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
KS-4C-10C-2H-8S
(KS, 4C, 10C, 2H, 8S)
02-06-27-33, Cash Ball: 20
(two, six, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty)
7-6-6
(seven, six, six)
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
3-3-4-5
(three, three, four, five)
9-3-5-5
(nine, three, five, five)
04-14-24-26-37
(four, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
07-09-16-19-22-38
(seven, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
4-7-7-3
(four, seven, seven, three)
QH-3C-10C-8D-9H
(QH, 3C, 10C, 8D, 9H)
AC-AD-9D-4H-6H
(AC, AD, 9D, 4H, 6H)
13-21-22-26-27, Bonus: 8
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Bonus: eight)
4-6-6
(four, six, six)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
7-9-5-3
(seven, nine, five, three)
2-6-5-6
(two, six, five, six)
08-18-26-30-31
(eight, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one)
01-04-16-34-41-43
(one, four, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
8-8-5-7
(eight, eight, five, seven)
9-2-0-5
(nine, two, zero, five)
03-10-26-33-44-45
(three, ten, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
QH-AH-4D-2S-10S
(QH, AH, 4D, 2S, 10S)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
8-4-1-8
(eight, four, one, eight)
9-8-8
(nine, eight, eight)
3-7-4-0
(three, seven, four, zero)
01-10-13-28-39
(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
02-03-09-10-13-17-19-24-40-41-44-47-51-52-54-58-59-62-73-76-78-79
(two, three, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
8-8-6
(eight, eight, six)
04-06-09-25-27
(four, six, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
02-03-15-18-20-39
(two, three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
1-1-2-9
(one, one, two, nine)
9-2-1-8
(nine, two, one, eight)
02-09-13-16-18
(two, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $261,000
12-18-22-25, Bonus: 15
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Bonus: fifteen)
01-06-09-39-42
(one, six, nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
Month: 5, Day: 17, Year: 46
(Month: five; Day: seventeen; Year: forty-six)
4-7-5
(four, seven, five)
01-20-24-27-31
(one, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
JS-4C-5C-10C-9D
(JS, 4C, 5C, 10C, 9D)
7-4-5, Fireball: 6
(seven, four, five; Fireball: six)
4-4-6-6, Fireball: 6
(four, four, six, six; Fireball: six)
17-20-27-32-36, Xtra: 2
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
5-8-1, Fireball: 1
(five, eight, one; Fireball: one)
8-8-0-7, Fireball: 1
(eight, eight, zero, seven; Fireball: one)
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
9-8-1-9
(nine, eight, one, nine)
5-3-9-2
(five, three, nine, two)
03-23-27-30-34
(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $41,000
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
3-5-2-3
(three, five, two, three)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
4-6-9-9
(four, six, nine, nine)
06-08-18-21-31
(six, eight, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
06-12-14-34-36-43-44-45-58-59-60-61-64-65-71-72-73-74-75-77
(six, twelve, fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
15-27-29-49-50-56, Bonus: 26
(fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six; Bonus: twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million
05-10-24-27-28
(five, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
3-4-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, four, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-2-9-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, two, nine, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
5-3-9-5, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, three, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
05-27-32-34-41-48, Kicker: 7-4-2-5-0-8
(five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, four, two, five, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $12.6 million
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
7-0-8-9
(seven, zero, eight, nine)
9-2-5-5
(nine, two, five, five)
5-2-9-6-9
(five, two, nine, six, nine)
3-7-7-5-2
(three, seven, seven, five, two)
05-13-25-33-35
(five, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
13-21-24-31-36
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-six)
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)
02-08-11-14-FREE-20-24-25-29
(two, eight, eleven, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000
06-11-20-24-41-45
(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
4-9-6-7
(four, nine, six, seven)
9-8-1-8
(nine, eight, one, eight)
4-1-6-7
(four, one, six, seven)
0-8-1-6
(zero, eight, one, six)
17-37-38-50
(seventeen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty)
18-20-34-40-43
(eighteen, twenty, thirty-four, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
03-11-17-22-28-39
(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
3-3, Wild: 5
(three, three; Wild: five)
7-8, Wild: 9
(seven, eight; Wild: nine)
5-1-3, Wild: 5
(five, one, three; Wild: five)
7-8-8, Wild: 9
(seven, eight, eight; Wild: nine)
6-7-5-2, Wild: 5
(six, seven, five, two; Wild: five)
5-6-3-7, Wild: 9
(five, six, three, seven; Wild: nine)
6-5-0-5-8, Wild: 5
(six, five, zero, five, eight; Wild: five)
9-2-5-3-4, Wild: 9
(nine, two, five, three, four; Wild: nine)
02-04-10-27-30
(two, four, ten, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
5-2-8-8
(five, two, eight, eight)
5-1-9-6
(five, one, nine, six)
01-08-17-23-35, Extra: 2
(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-five; Extra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $132,000
10-11-14-36-37, Power-Up: 3
(ten, eleven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
8-4-3
(eight, four, three)
5-4-2-9
(five, four, two, nine)
0-0-9-8
(zero, zero, nine, eight)
09-19-24-33-34
(nine, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $41,000
6-0-9, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-6-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, six, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-6-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
0-3-8-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, three, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-1-7-3, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, one, seven, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)
05-06-08-09-10-11-14-17-18-19-20-21
(five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
04-05-06-08-09-13-14-16-17-19-20-23
(four, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-04-06-07-10-14-15-18-19-21-22-24
(one, four, six, seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-08-09-10-14-15-17-18-19-20-22-24
(one, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-07-19-31-33
(one, seven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
5-4-0-4, FIREBALL: 9
(five, four, zero, four; FIREBALL: nine)
6-3-8-9, FIREBALL: 8
(six, three, eight, nine; FIREBALL: eight)
3-0-9-2, FIREBALL: 8
(three, zero, nine, two; FIREBALL: eight)
7-8-4-1, FIREBALL: 3
(seven, eight, four, one; FIREBALL: three)
14-19-22-38-39-54
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $12.75 million
6-7-6, FIREBALL: 6
(six, seven, six; FIREBALL: six)
8-2-8, FIREBALL:
(eight, two, eight; FIREBALL: zero)
1-1-1, FIREBALL:
(one, one, one; FIREBALL: zero)
3-8-7, FIREBALL: 9
(three, eight, seven; FIREBALL: nine)
03-22-27-32-34-37, Bonus: 4
(three, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Bonus: four)
02-06-07-15-32
(two, six, seven, fifteen, thirty-two)
01-14-24-32-33
(one, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)
0-3-2
(zero, three, two)
8-5-1
(eight, five, one)
4-0-8-3
(four, zero, eight, three)
7-2-7-4
(seven, two, seven, four)
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
04-07-10-30-37
(four, seven, ten, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
11-14-16-22-23-26-30-31-32-37-38-41-44-47-51-52-62-68-69-72
(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two)
08-13-15-32-36-38
(eight, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
08-12-16-22
(eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two)
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
4-2-5-3
(four, two, five, three)
03-06-09-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-21
(three, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
03-22-32-35-39-45
(three, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10.7 million
03-14-20-21-35-38, Doubler: N
(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
04-05-13-15-16
(four, five, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
2-8-6-5
(two, eight, six, five)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.