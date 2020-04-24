7-3-8-9

(seven, three, eight, nine)

11-12-26-34-39

(eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

2-3-1-5

(two, three, one, five)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.00

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.00)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000

20-23-25-26-30

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

15-20-27-38-40, Mega Ball: 15

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty; Mega Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

04-08-12-23-27

(four, eight, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

04-05-08-17-28-33

(four, five, eight, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

06-16-29-30-35-37

(six, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

05-11-21-28-34

(five, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

05-07-10-11-12-15-21-22

(five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-03-06-08-09-13-16-17

(one, three, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen)

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

6-5-1-2

(six, five, one, two)

1-0-4-0

(one, zero, four, zero)

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

7-5-6-9

(seven, five, six, nine)

0-8-7-2

(zero, eight, seven, two)

5-6

(five, six)

5-8

(five, eight)

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

4-4-7-0

(four, four, seven, zero)

2-1-1-0

(two, one, one, zero)

7-0-6-1-0

(seven, zero, six, one, zero)

8-1-2-8-8

(eight, one, two, eight, eight)

04-26-33-34-35

(four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

06-12-16-27-30-44

(six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.25 million

05

(five)

5-6

(five, six)

5-5

(five, five)

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

0-6-0-1

(zero, six, zero, one)

6-8-5-8

(six, eight, five, eight)

7-7-1-7-1

(seven, seven, one, seven, one)

4-9-6-8-7

(four, nine, six, eight, seven)

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

9-8-7-1

(nine, eight, seven, one)

6-7-2-8

(six, seven, two, eight)

6-5-1-0

(six, five, one, zero)

09-17-19-20-28

(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $586,000

5-6-8-9-4

(five, six, eight, nine, four)

3-1-5-9-0

(three, one, five, nine, zero)

14-30-31-32-39

(fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

03-15-21-22-27

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

05-12-27-31-38-45, Extra Shot: 18

(five, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-five; Extra Shot: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $9.75 million

01-12-13-25-41

(one, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

05-07-11-14-33

(five, seven, eleven, fourteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

01-03-05-21-35

(one, three, five, twenty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

06-07-11-16-27-44

(six, seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-four)

01-02-04-09-20-23-37-39-49-53-58-62-65-67-70-71-72-76-77-80, BE: 72

(one, two, four, nine, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: seventy-two)

0-5-4, SB: 8

(zero, five, four; SB: eight)

0-6-1, SB: 6

(zero, six, one; SB: six)

5-7-5-2, SB: 8

(five, seven, five, two; SB: eight)

7-9-5-4, SB: 6

(seven, nine, five, four; SB: six)

04-09-10-12-15-18-20-21-22-25-37-43-46-50-53-54-60-63-65-80, BE: 43

(four, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, eighty; BE: forty-three)

03-05-09-13-25-29

(three, five, nine, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

7-9-5-4

(seven, nine, five, four)

5-7-5-2

(five, seven, five, two)

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

02-03-11-15-32, Cash Ball: 11

(two, three, eleven, fifteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

KS-4C-10C-2H-8S

(KS, 4C, 10C, 2H, 8S)

02-06-27-33, Cash Ball: 20

(two, six, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty)

7-6-6

(seven, six, six)

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

3-3-4-5

(three, three, four, five)

9-3-5-5

(nine, three, five, five)

04-14-24-26-37

(four, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

07-09-16-19-22-38

(seven, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

4-7-7-3

(four, seven, seven, three)

QH-3C-10C-8D-9H

(QH, 3C, 10C, 8D, 9H)

AC-AD-9D-4H-6H

(AC, AD, 9D, 4H, 6H)

13-21-22-26-27, Bonus: 8

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Bonus: eight)

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

7-9-5-3

(seven, nine, five, three)

2-6-5-6

(two, six, five, six)

08-18-26-30-31

(eight, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one)

01-04-16-34-41-43

(one, four, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

8-8-5-7

(eight, eight, five, seven)

9-2-0-5

(nine, two, zero, five)

03-10-26-33-44-45

(three, ten, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million

QH-AH-4D-2S-10S

(QH, AH, 4D, 2S, 10S)

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

8-4-1-8

(eight, four, one, eight)

9-8-8

(nine, eight, eight)

3-7-4-0

(three, seven, four, zero)

01-10-13-28-39

(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $206,000

02-03-09-10-13-17-19-24-40-41-44-47-51-52-54-58-59-62-73-76-78-79

(two, three, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

04-06-09-25-27

(four, six, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

02-03-15-18-20-39

(two, three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

1-1-2-9

(one, one, two, nine)

9-2-1-8

(nine, two, one, eight)

02-09-13-16-18

(two, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $261,000

12-18-22-25, Bonus: 15

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Bonus: fifteen)

01-06-09-39-42

(one, six, nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

Month: 5, Day: 17, Year: 46

(Month: five; Day: seventeen; Year: forty-six)

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

01-20-24-27-31

(one, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

JS-4C-5C-10C-9D

(JS, 4C, 5C, 10C, 9D)

7-4-5, Fireball: 6

(seven, four, five; Fireball: six)

4-4-6-6, Fireball: 6

(four, four, six, six; Fireball: six)

17-20-27-32-36, Xtra: 2

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $172,000

5-8-1, Fireball: 1

(five, eight, one; Fireball: one)

8-8-0-7, Fireball: 1

(eight, eight, zero, seven; Fireball: one)

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

9-8-1-9

(nine, eight, one, nine)

5-3-9-2

(five, three, nine, two)

03-23-27-30-34

(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

3-5-2-3

(three, five, two, three)

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

4-6-9-9

(four, six, nine, nine)

06-08-18-21-31

(six, eight, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

06-12-14-34-36-43-44-45-58-59-60-61-64-65-71-72-73-74-75-77

(six, twelve, fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

15-27-29-49-50-56, Bonus: 26

(fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six; Bonus: twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million

05-10-24-27-28

(five, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

3-4-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, four, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-2-9-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, two, nine, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-3-9-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, three, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

05-27-32-34-41-48, Kicker: 7-4-2-5-0-8

(five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, four, two, five, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $12.6 million

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

7-0-8-9

(seven, zero, eight, nine)

9-2-5-5

(nine, two, five, five)

5-2-9-6-9

(five, two, nine, six, nine)

3-7-7-5-2

(three, seven, seven, five, two)

05-13-25-33-35

(five, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

13-21-24-31-36

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-six)

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

02-08-11-14-FREE-20-24-25-29

(two, eight, eleven, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

06-11-20-24-41-45

(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

4-9-6-7

(four, nine, six, seven)

9-8-1-8

(nine, eight, one, eight)

4-1-6-7

(four, one, six, seven)

0-8-1-6

(zero, eight, one, six)

17-37-38-50

(seventeen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty)

18-20-34-40-43

(eighteen, twenty, thirty-four, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

03-11-17-22-28-39

(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

3-3, Wild: 5

(three, three; Wild: five)

7-8, Wild: 9

(seven, eight; Wild: nine)

5-1-3, Wild: 5

(five, one, three; Wild: five)

7-8-8, Wild: 9

(seven, eight, eight; Wild: nine)

6-7-5-2, Wild: 5

(six, seven, five, two; Wild: five)

5-6-3-7, Wild: 9

(five, six, three, seven; Wild: nine)

6-5-0-5-8, Wild: 5

(six, five, zero, five, eight; Wild: five)

9-2-5-3-4, Wild: 9

(nine, two, five, three, four; Wild: nine)

02-04-10-27-30

(two, four, ten, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

5-2-8-8

(five, two, eight, eight)

5-1-9-6

(five, one, nine, six)

01-08-17-23-35, Extra: 2

(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-five; Extra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $132,000

10-11-14-36-37, Power-Up: 3

(ten, eleven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

5-4-2-9

(five, four, two, nine)

0-0-9-8

(zero, zero, nine, eight)

09-19-24-33-34

(nine, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

6-0-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-6-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, six, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-6-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

4-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-3-8-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, three, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

0-1-7-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, one, seven, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

05-06-08-09-10-11-14-17-18-19-20-21

(five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

04-05-06-08-09-13-14-16-17-19-20-23

(four, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

01-04-06-07-10-14-15-18-19-21-22-24

(one, four, six, seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-08-09-10-14-15-17-18-19-20-22-24

(one, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-07-19-31-33

(one, seven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)

5-4-0-4, FIREBALL: 9

(five, four, zero, four; FIREBALL: nine)

6-3-8-9, FIREBALL: 8

(six, three, eight, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

3-0-9-2, FIREBALL: 8

(three, zero, nine, two; FIREBALL: eight)

7-8-4-1, FIREBALL: 3

(seven, eight, four, one; FIREBALL: three)

14-19-22-38-39-54

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $12.75 million

6-7-6, FIREBALL: 6

(six, seven, six; FIREBALL: six)

8-2-8, FIREBALL:

(eight, two, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

1-1-1, FIREBALL:

(one, one, one; FIREBALL: zero)

3-8-7, FIREBALL: 9

(three, eight, seven; FIREBALL: nine)

03-22-27-32-34-37, Bonus: 4

(three, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Bonus: four)

02-06-07-15-32

(two, six, seven, fifteen, thirty-two)

01-14-24-32-33

(one, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

4-0-8-3

(four, zero, eight, three)

7-2-7-4

(seven, two, seven, four)

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

04-07-10-30-37

(four, seven, ten, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

11-14-16-22-23-26-30-31-32-37-38-41-44-47-51-52-62-68-69-72

(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two)

08-13-15-32-36-38

(eight, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

08-12-16-22

(eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two)

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

4-2-5-3

(four, two, five, three)

03-06-09-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-21

(three, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

03-22-32-35-39-45

(three, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $10.7 million

03-14-20-21-35-38, Doubler: N

(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

04-05-13-15-16

(four, five, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

2-8-6-5

(two, eight, six, five)