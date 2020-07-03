Estimated jackpot: $240,000

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

1-4-7-5

(one, four, seven, five)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.62

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.62)

Estimated jackpot: $643,000

04-06-36-37-38

(four, six, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

04-08-11-18-28

(four, eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

10-24-29-30-32

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)

01-02-21-38-39-41

(one, two, twenty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one)

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

4-1-1-9

(four, one, one, nine)

6-6-7-9

(six, six, seven, nine)

12-15-17-25-26-33

(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

3-2-7-8

(three, two, seven, eight)

9-2-0-8

(nine, two, zero, eight)

2-3

(two, three)

7-6

(seven, six)

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

0-8-5-4

(zero, eight, five, four)

2-0-9-9

(two, zero, nine, nine)

7-2-5-3-6

(seven, two, five, three, six)

6-9-8-7-6

(six, nine, eight, seven, six)

4-8

(four, eight)

8-8

(eight, eight)

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

8-3-4-4

(eight, three, four, four)

1-3-1-0

(one, three, one, zero)

6-7-5-5-6

(six, seven, five, five, six)

8-1-1-4-7

(eight, one, one, four, seven)

6-1-2

(six, one, two)

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

4-3-6-9

(four, three, six, nine)

3-8-3-9

(three, eight, three, nine)

0-0-9-9-0

(zero, zero, nine, nine, zero)

7-2-1-2-6

(seven, two, one, two, six)

3-7-9

(three, seven, nine)

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

06-18-25-30-41-43, Extra Shot: 19

(six, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, forty-one, forty-three; Extra Shot: nineteen)

10-12-20-25-29

(ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

06-09-18-31-42

(six, nine, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

03-19-27-30-35

(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five)

01-04-05-10-13-17-20-27-28-29-31-33-35-38-44-45-54-76-77-79, BE: 76

(one, four, five, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-six)

8-8-5, SB: 1

(eight, eight, five; SB: one)

0-3-9, SB: 8

(zero, three, nine; SB: eight)

1-1-4-9, SB: 1

(one, one, four, nine; SB: one)

2-3-4-6, SB: 8

(two, three, four, six; SB: eight)

02-07-10-11-13-14-16-18-24-32-37-38-43-45-48-50-55-58-63-77, BE: 48

(two, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy-seven; BE: forty-eight)

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

1-1-4-9

(one, one, four, nine)

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

AS-9H-6S-7S-8S

(AS, 9H, 6S, 7S, 8S)

01-14-20-22, Cash Ball: 13

(one, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two; Cash Ball: thirteen)

8-9-9

(eight, nine, nine)

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

4-9-8-9

(four, nine, eight, nine)

7-8-3-8

(seven, eight, three, eight)

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

4-1-5-4

(four, one, five, four)

AC-4C-9C-6D-7D

(AC, 4C, 9C, 6D, 7D)

JC-JD-QD-8D-10H

(JC, JD, QD, 8D, 10H)

03-14-20-23-37, Bonus: 35

(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-five)

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

1-5-0-7

(one, five, zero, seven)

7-5-3-2

(seven, five, three, two)

09-22-23-26-32

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)

3-8-4-7

(three, eight, four, seven)

9-7-0-9

(nine, seven, zero, nine)

QD-JS-7H-9H-2S

(QD, JS, 7H, 9H, 2S)

0-7-9

(zero, seven, nine)

6-0-9-8

(six, zero, nine, eight)

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

0-9-9-6

(zero, nine, nine, six)

06-07-19-20-33

(six, seven, nineteen, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

05-08-09-11-14-20-21-24-38-40-41-45-46-47-51-55-56-58-60-66-67-80

(five, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-seven, eighty)

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

03-06-10-22-30

(three, six, ten, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

12-17-25-28-29

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

4-5-8-9

(four, five, eight, nine)

2-6-8-2

(two, six, eight, two)

05-07-11-15-34

(five, seven, eleven, fifteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $109,000

01-07-18-22, Bonus: 15

(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-two; Bonus: fifteen)

Month: 4, Day: 21, Year: 41

(Month: four; Day: twenty-one; Year: forty-one)

0-1-2

(zero, one, two)

19-21-27-33-35

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $138,000

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

3-6-4, Fireball:

(three, six, four; Fireball: zero)

4-0-6-0, Fireball:

(four, zero, six, zero; Fireball: zero)

13-22-37-38-41, Xtra: 3

(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

3-7-9, Fireball: 9

(three, seven, nine; Fireball: nine)

3-7-4-2, Fireball: 9

(three, seven, four, two; Fireball: nine)

9-9-4

(nine, nine, four)

5-2-2-7

(five, two, two, seven)

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

4-6-3-9

(four, six, three, nine)

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

7-6-5-5

(seven, six, five, five)

02-03-06-07-08-12-20-24-34-42-43-49-56-58-71-72-76-78-79-80

(two, three, six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)

11-19-31-32-36

(eleven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)

0-2-2, Lucky Sum: 4

(zero, two, two; Lucky Sum: four)

2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)

3-5-2-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, five, two, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-4-7-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, four, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

0-2-5-9

(zero, two, five, nine)

3-5-4-0

(three, five, four, zero)

6-6-3-2-0

(six, six, three, two, zero)

3-2-8-7-5

(three, two, eight, seven, five)

06-11-25-33-34

(six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $301,000

08-12-17-24-31

(eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

2-0-6

(two, zero, six)

01-06-09-14-FREE-20-23-28-30

(one, six, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

7-2-6-8

(seven, two, six, eight)

3-6-7-6

(three, six, seven, six)

4-4-5-2

(four, four, five, two)

08-20-28-29-39

(eight, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

07-11-17-27-33-46

(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

5-9, Wild: 9

(five, nine; Wild: nine)

5-7, Wild: 9

(five, seven; Wild: nine)

6-1-9, Wild: 9

(six, one, nine; Wild: nine)

0-3-1, Wild: 9

(zero, three, one; Wild: nine)

0-1-5-7, Wild: 9

(zero, one, five, seven; Wild: nine)

5-6-4-4, Wild: 9

(five, six, four, four; Wild: nine)

0-5-3-1-8, Wild: 9

(zero, five, three, one, eight; Wild: nine)

2-9-4-3-5, Wild: 9

(two, nine, four, three, five; Wild: nine)

02-19-21-23-27

(two, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

6-0-7-5

(six, zero, seven, five)

3-4-0-2

(three, four, zero, two)

04-07-23-24-29, Power-Up: 2

(four, seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

5-7-0-0

(five, seven, zero, zero)

4-1-9-4

(four, one, nine, four)

9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

3-6-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, six, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

7-4-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, four, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

7-4-1-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, four, one, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-2-0-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(six, two, zero, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

2-2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

10-19-22-23-24, Bonus: 1

(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: one)

01-03-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-20-21-24

(one, three, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-02-04-05-10-12-13-15-20-21-22-24

(one, two, four, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-03-04-05-06-11-15-16-17-18-19-20

(one, three, four, five, six, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

01-02-03-09-11-12-13-15-17-19-21-24

(one, two, three, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

13-22-25-32-34

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

0-0-2-9, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, zero, two, nine; FIREBALL: seven)

5-7-4-3, FIREBALL:

(five, seven, four, three; FIREBALL: zero)

3-3-3-9, FIREBALL: 2

(three, three, three, nine; FIREBALL: two)

5-3-3, FIREBALL: 5

(five, three, three; FIREBALL: five)

5-8-5, FIREBALL: 7

(five, eight, five; FIREBALL: seven)

2-3-3, FIREBALL: 8

(two, three, three; FIREBALL: eight)

03-16-22-32-34

(three, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four)

04-07-11-28-30

(four, seven, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

5-1-9-9

(five, one, nine, nine)

4-0-7-4

(four, zero, seven, four)

04-08-11-21-25-30-31-33-35-42-44-49-55-56-57-58-59-61-67-69

(four, eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-nine)

01-10-12-18-22-23

(one, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

6-4-8-6

(six, four, eight, six)

01-02-03-05-07-08-12-19-20-21-22

(one, two, three, five, seven, eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

04-05-07-09-11-13-14-15-18-20-22

(four, five, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

4-6-0

(four, six, zero)

5-1-9-5

(five, one, nine, five)

01-05-07-11-33-35, Doubler: N

(one, five, seven, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

08-09-20-26-31

(eight, nine, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

1-2-0

(one, two, zero)

9-1-1-9

(nine, one, one, nine)