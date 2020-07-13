Estimated jackpot: $60,000
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
1-4-0
(one, four, zero)
1-2-1-5
(one, two, one, five)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.82
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.82)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000
08-11-17-30-32
(eight, eleven, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
01-04-05-11-22
(one, four, five, eleven, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
6-1-9
(six, one, nine)
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
02-10-12-15-32
(two, ten, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two)
9-0-0
(nine, zero, zero)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
9-5-5-5
(nine, five, five, five)
8-6-6-6
(eight, six, six, six)
03-04-10-19-25-34
(three, four, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
1-0-4-1
(one, zero, four, one)
8-2-2-6
(eight, two, two, six)
4-9
(four, nine)
7-0
(seven, zero)
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
3-4-9-3
(three, four, nine, three)
3-4-9-9
(three, four, nine, nine)
9-6-3-3-7
(nine, six, three, three, seven)
1-5-0-6-3
(one, five, zero, six, three)
1-9
(one, nine)
9-7
(nine, seven)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
6-4-0-3
(six, four, zero, three)
2-0-2-4
(two, zero, two, four)
6-4-3-2-6
(six, four, three, two, six)
1-4-6-4-6
(one, four, six, four, six)
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
6-4-8-0
(six, four, eight, zero)
9-7-5-9
(nine, seven, five, nine)
8-9-0-5-9
(eight, nine, zero, five, nine)
3-8-6-9-4
(three, eight, six, nine, four)
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
13-19-23-27-36-39, Extra Shot: 14
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
03-07-10-36-37
(three, seven, ten, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
01-04-12-16-27
(one, four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
01-02-08-25-26-28-30-32-38-40-48-49-58-61-62-63-68-71-79-80, BE: 62
(one, two, eight, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-two)
5-6-1, SB: 2
(five, six, one; SB: two)
4-2-7, SB: 5
(four, two, seven; SB: five)
1-4-9-1, SB: 2
(one, four, nine, one; SB: two)
4-9-8-9, SB: 5
(four, nine, eight, nine; SB: five)
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
1-4-9-1
(one, four, nine, one)
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
03-05-08-10-14, Cash Ball: 10
(three, five, eight, ten, fourteen; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $260,000
JS-QS-6C-6H-8S
(JS, QS, 6C, 6H, 8S)
08-10-17-18, Cash Ball: 2
(eight, ten, seventeen, eighteen; Cash Ball: two)
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
2-3-0-4
(two, three, zero, four)
1-4-1-8
(one, four, one, eight)
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
8-1-2-8
(eight, one, two, eight)
JC-2C-6D-8S-10S
(JC, 2C, 6D, 8S, 10S)
JS-5C-2D-3S-6S
(JS, 5C, 2D, 3S, 6S)
15-19-23-25-28, Bonus: 13
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
7-0-5
(seven, zero, five)
5-8-0-9
(five, eight, zero, nine)
6-5-0-3
(six, five, zero, three)
02-04-10-16-17
(two, four, ten, sixteen, seventeen)
2-6-1-0
(two, six, one, zero)
9-0-1-2
(nine, zero, one, two)
QS-9C-8H-2S-4S
(QS, 9C, 8H, 2S, 4S)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
1-3-9-4
(one, three, nine, four)
0-0-5
(zero, zero, five)
2-8-7-5
(two, eight, seven, five)
09-13-21-24-25
(nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $184,000
02-11-14-17-18-20-22-28-30-34-40-48-50-56-58-61-62-65-68-69-72-77
(two, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
8-9-3
(eight, nine, three)
09-35-38-39-41
(nine, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
11-14-16-22-27
(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
1-1-8-8
(one, one, eight, eight)
3-4-2-8
(three, four, two, eight)
04-11-18-22-27
(four, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
01-03-05-24, Bonus: 12
(one, three, five, twenty-four; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 11, Day: 23, Year: 74
(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-three; Year: seventy-four)
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
01-10-13-18-28
(one, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
18-19-25-30-31, Xtra: 2
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one; Xtra: two)
21-26-40-41-46-48, Xtra: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight; Xtra: four)
4-3-1, Fireball: 1
(four, three, one; Fireball: one)
8-7-1-3, Fireball: 1
(eight, seven, one, three; Fireball: one)
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
7-8-5-7
(seven, eight, five, seven)
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
0-5-0-3
(zero, five, zero, three)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
5-4-1-9
(five, four, one, nine)
01-02-11-12-17-20-33-35-36-39-43-49-52-59-69-70-75-77-78-79
(one, two, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(two, two, one; Lucky Sum: five)
6-4-0-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, four, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
05-09-12-13-37-42, Kicker: 7-6-6-7-9-4
(five, nine, twelve, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-two; Kicker: seven, six, six, seven, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
3-4-2-1
(three, four, two, one)
9-9-7-7
(nine, nine, seven, seven)
8-1-1-3-7
(eight, one, one, three, seven)
1-3-6-0-5
(one, three, six, zero, five)
01-23-28-30-32
(one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-16-20-21-22
(three, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
0-9-7
(zero, nine, seven)
02-05-10-14-FREE-18-22-25-30
(two, five, ten, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
03-12-15-22-24-37
(three, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million
8-3-7-6
(eight, three, seven, six)
2-2-2-5
(two, two, two, five)
1-7-4-2
(one, seven, four, two)
02-05-36-37
(two, five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
08-31-32-39-43
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
11-34-35-39-47-48
(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $860,000
0-5, Wild: 5
(zero, five; Wild: five)
6-2, Wild: 6
(six, two; Wild: six)
4-9-5, Wild: 5
(four, nine, five; Wild: five)
8-5-7, Wild: 6
(eight, five, seven; Wild: six)
3-4-8-9, Wild: 5
(three, four, eight, nine; Wild: five)
4-6-8-6, Wild: 6
(four, six, eight, six; Wild: six)
1-8-5-5-9, Wild: 5
(one, eight, five, five, nine; Wild: five)
6-1-1-3-9, Wild: 6
(six, one, one, three, nine; Wild: six)
06-07-23-24-28
(six, seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
5-8-8-2
(five, eight, eight, two)
1-9-9-5
(one, nine, nine, five)
02-03-10-12-13, Power-Up: 2
(two, three, ten, twelve, thirteen; Power, Up: two)
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
3-3-5
(three, three, five)
0-2-0-4
(zero, two, zero, four)
0-1-7-2
(zero, one, seven, two)
8-5-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, five, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-1-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, one, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
8-7-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, seven, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-9-6-9, Lucky Sum: 32
(eight, nine, six, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-two)
8-2-1-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, two, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
0-0-1-8, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, zero, one, eight; Lucky Sum: nine)
01-17-23-28-31, Bonus: 4
(one, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Bonus: four)
02-03-04-06-08-10-11-13-16-18-19-23
(two, three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
03-06-09-10-13-14-15-16-17-18-22-24
(three, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-05-06-10-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21
(one, five, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
1-5-9-6, FIREBALL: 6
(one, five, nine, six; FIREBALL: six)
0-9-1-1, FIREBALL:
(zero, nine, one, one; FIREBALL: zero)
8-0-2-9, FIREBALL: 5
(eight, zero, two, nine; FIREBALL: five)
3-7-0, FIREBALL: 7
(three, seven, zero; FIREBALL: seven)
3-0-0, FIREBALL: 3
(three, zero, zero; FIREBALL: three)
8-0-8, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, zero, eight; FIREBALL: three)
02-03-29-31-34
(two, three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four)
08-09-11-16-22
(eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two)
5-2-9
(five, two, nine)
7-9-4
(seven, nine, four)
0-3-4-1
(zero, three, four, one)
7-5-4-3
(seven, five, four, three)
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
02-07-22-35-38
(two, seven, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
02-31-40-41-42-47
(two, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven)
01-05-19-21
(one, five, nineteen, twenty-one)
07-10-16-17-20-21
(seven, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
6-8-1
(six, eight, one)
7-7-2-0
(seven, seven, two, zero)
01-05-09-10-12-13-15-16-18-19-21
(one, five, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
01-02-04-05-06-07-09-11-12-13-16
(one, two, four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen)
5-3-7
(five, three, seven)
2-9-5-8
(two, nine, five, eight)
01-04-13-18-27-35, Doubler: N
(one, four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
05-12-15-23-25
(five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
6-4-5
(six, four, five)
9-4-2-4
(nine, four, two, four)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.