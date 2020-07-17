Estimated jackpot: $80,000

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

6-3-1-4

(six, three, one, four)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:46.79

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 46.79)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

12-16-29-32-38

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

07-18-21-24-25

(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

03-06-14-23-34

(three, six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

04-09-17-25-28-31

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

0-3-2-4

(zero, three, two, four)

6-4-0-4

(six, four, zero, four)

06-12-21-24-27-32

(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

5-0-5

AD

(five, zero, five)

1-3-5-1

(one, three, five, one)

0-5-1-7

(zero, five, one, seven)

2-4

(two, four)

7-3

(seven, three)

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

0-0-2-4

(zero, zero, two, four)

1-1-6-9

(one, one, six, nine)

4-9-8-6-5

(four, nine, eight, six, five)

AD

1-1-4-8-7

(one, one, four, eight, seven)

6-4

(six, four)

3-8

(three, eight)

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

9-5-9-1

(nine, five, nine, one)

5-7-4-2

(five, seven, four, two)

0-1-9-7-1

(zero, one, nine, seven, one)

1-4-9-4-8

(one, four, nine, four, eight)

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

5-5-8-3

(five, five, eight, three)

7-0-9-6

(seven, zero, nine, six)

3-6-9-0-4

(three, six, nine, zero, four)

AD

4-1-4-4-6

(four, one, four, four, six)

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

15-26-34-39-40

(fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

04-12-25-29-31

(four, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

09-16-23-38-43

(nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)

03-08-09-13-17-23-25-26-27-34-58-59-63-66-67-68-69-75-77-78, BE: 23

AD

(three, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-three)

AD

5-1-6, SB: 9

(five, one, six; SB: nine)

6-4-5, SB: 6

(six, four, five; SB: six)

2-9-4-4, SB: 9

(two, nine, four, four; SB: nine)

5-9-1-0, SB: 6

(five, nine, one, zero; SB: six)

09-13-18-21-35-37-41-42-43-44-46-47-50-56-66-71-72-75-79-80, BE: 35

(nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: thirty-five)

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

5-1-6

(five, one, six)

5-9-1-0

(five, nine, one, zero)

AD

2-9-4-4

(two, nine, four, four)

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

KH-9C-9D-6H-2S

(KH, 9C, 9D, 6H, 2S)

AD

02-15-19-34, Cash Ball: 3

(two, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: three)

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

1-7-0-9

(one, seven, zero, nine)

9-5-3-6

(nine, five, three, six)

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

1-7-2-9

(one, seven, two, nine)

KS-6C-3D-7H-6S

(KS, 6C, 3D, 7H, 6S)

JD-JS-3C-7D-10D

(JD, JS, 3C, 7D, 10D)

03-11-14-32-33, Bonus: 8

(three, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three; Bonus: eight)

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

0-2-3-7

(zero, two, three, seven)

2-1-0-3

(two, one, zero, three)

01-03-28-31-33

(one, three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

6-2-2-0

(six, two, two, zero)

5-8-0-1

(five, eight, zero, one)

QS-4D-10D-9H-7S

(QS, 4D, 10D, 9H, 7S)

AD

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

7-9-6-9

AD

(seven, nine, six, nine)

2-6-8

(two, six, eight)

3-9-4-5

(three, nine, four, five)

06-14-26-29-39

(six, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-09-11-15-29-36-37-38-43-46-47-51-53-55-60-61-64-69-71-75-77-80

(two, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

05-18-24-25-32

(five, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

08-15-16-18-28

(eight, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

0-6-0

(zero, six, zero)

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

9-3-5-6

(nine, three, five, six)

7-7-2-9

(seven, seven, two, nine)

17-23-25-28-36

AD

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $138,000

06-17-24-27, Bonus: 11

(six, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: eleven)

Month: 3, Day: 30, Year: 19

(Month: three; Day: thirty; Year: nineteen)

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

01-06-13-16-23

(one, six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

8-3-4, Fireball: 8

(eight, three, four; Fireball: eight)

3-0-3-9, Fireball: 8

(three, zero, three, nine; Fireball: eight)

01-09-26-27-32, Xtra: 2

AD

(one, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

9-4-6, Fireball: 9

(nine, four, six; Fireball: nine)

2-1-4-7, Fireball: 9

(two, one, four, seven; Fireball: nine)

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

0-2-6-8

(zero, two, six, eight)

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

4-5-7-3

AD

(four, five, seven, three)

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

5-9-1-4

(five, nine, one, four)

06-11-14-23-24-33-38-41-44-46-48-51-57-59-64-65-69-75-78-79

(six, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

02-11-24-28-30

(two, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, three, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

9-1-1-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, one, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

4-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

6-4-3

(six, four, three)

0-0-5-7

(zero, zero, five, seven)

0-4-4-0

(zero, four, four, zero)

6-4-1-6-5

AD

(six, four, one, six, five)

9-4-8-7-3

(nine, four, eight, seven, three)

09-13-18-30-35

(nine, thirteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

20-22-25-28-36

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

01-05-12-16-FREE-19-22-25-30

(one, five, twelve, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

6-4-5-0

(six, four, five, zero)

9-1-5-9

(nine, one, five, nine)

4-7-2-4

(four, seven, two, four)

02-03-25-26-40

(two, three, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

14-15-21-27-32-45

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.06 million

2-9, Wild: 5

(two, nine; Wild: five)

5-4, Wild: 3

(five, four; Wild: three)

0-3-2, Wild: 5

(zero, three, two; Wild: five)

9-0-7, Wild: 3

(nine, zero, seven; Wild: three)

8-1-7-2, Wild: 5

(eight, one, seven, two; Wild: five)

2-4-7-8, Wild: 3

(two, four, seven, eight; Wild: three)

5-4-6-1-6, Wild: 5

(five, four, six, one, six; Wild: five)

5-9-4-9-0, Wild: 3

(five, nine, four, nine, zero; Wild: three)

08-15-18-19-20

(eight, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

2-5-3-4

(two, five, three, four)

8-9-2-8

(eight, nine, two, eight)

08-15-18-20-21, Extra: 24

(eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one; Extra: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $229,000

01-12-18-28-37, Power-Up: 10

(one, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven; Power, Up: ten)

3-3-5

(three, three, five)

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

1-8-5-5

(one, eight, five, five)

9-4-2-1

(nine, four, two, one)

3-8-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

8-3-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

6-3-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, three, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(zero, three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-3-2-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, three, two, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

1-1-3-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, one, three, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

08-14-24-27-32, Bonus: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Bonus: three)

03-04-08-10-11-12-17-18-20-21-22-23

(three, four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-04-06-12-13-16-17-18-19-20-21-23

(one, four, six, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

04-05-06-11-13-14-15-16-17-22-23-24

(four, five, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-04-07-08-09-11-14-15-22-23-24

(two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

04-08-25-28-35

(four, eight, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

2-4-9-0, FIREBALL: 9

(two, four, nine, zero; FIREBALL: nine)

9-6-9-7, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, six, nine, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

0-6-4-9, FIREBALL: 6

(zero, six, four, nine; FIREBALL: six)

5-1-0, FIREBALL: 2

(five, one, zero; FIREBALL: two)

3-9-2, FIREBALL: 7

(three, nine, two; FIREBALL: seven)

4-5-3, FIREBALL: 4

(four, five, three; FIREBALL: four)

02-08-18-28-30

(two, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty)

01-11-12-14-19

(one, eleven, twelve, fourteen, nineteen)

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

0-5-7-8

(zero, five, seven, eight)

4-6-4-0

(four, six, four, zero)

02-03-10-14-21-23

(two, three, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

5-0-0-0

(five, zero, zero, zero)

02-04-06-08-09-12-14-18-19-20-21

(two, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-02-03-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-22

(one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

4-9-5-6

(four, nine, five, six)

03-23-25-31-34-38, Doubler: N

(three, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

11-19-22-23-25

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

5-1-0-9

(five, one, zero, nine)