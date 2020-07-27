(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 40.92)
03-08-16-28-29
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
01-03-19-20-32
(one, three, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)
4-1-2
(four, one, two)
3-8-6
(three, eight, six)
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
0-9-2-1
(zero, nine, two, one)
12-16-27-28-29-34
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
7-3-5-0
(seven, three, five, zero)
6-4-3-4
(six, four, three, four)
7-9
(seven, nine)
2-1
(two, one)
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
4-2-5
(four, two, five)
4-2-5-4
(four, two, five, four)
0-3-4-9
(zero, three, four, nine)
0-8-3-2-8
(zero, eight, three, two, eight)
6-0-3-3-5
(six, zero, three, three, five)
8-4
(eight, four)
0-6
(zero, six)
1-6-3
(one, six, three)
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
9-6-7-4
(nine, six, seven, four)
9-4-0-6
(nine, four, zero, six)
9-6-6-3-2
(nine, six, six, three, two)
3-8-0-6-4
(three, eight, zero, six, four)
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
0-0-7-7
(zero, zero, seven, seven)
2-1-6-5
(two, one, six, five)
5-4-1-2-5
(five, four, one, two, five)
8-2-4-5-9
(eight, two, four, five, nine)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
10-11-16-24-30
(ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
09-10-13-24-33-34-35-43-44-51-52-54-55-58-64-65-67-76-77-78, BE: 77
(nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-seven)
8-3-8, SB: 8
(eight, three, eight; SB: eight)
4-4-3-2, SB: 8
(four, four, three, two; SB: eight)
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
4-4-3-2
(four, four, three, two)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
02-11-12-14-26, Cash Ball: 21
(two, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
7-4-8-4
(seven, four, eight, four)
2C-8C-4D-6H-9H
(2C, 8C, 4D, 6H, 9H)
KC-AC-JD-4C-5C
(KC, AC, JD, 4C, 5C)
13-15-24-29-34, Bonus: 21
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-one)
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
3-8-1-5
(three, eight, one, five)
7-9-0-6
(seven, nine, zero, six)
04-11-21-26-33
(four, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three)
7-8-3-4
(seven, eight, three, four)
2-5-2-0
(two, five, two, zero)
KC-6C-7C-3D-8H
(KC, 6C, 7C, 3D, 8H)
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
8-3-1-6
(eight, three, one, six)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
5-1-0-5
(five, one, zero, five)
04-19-20-21-31
(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
03-05-07-11-12-15-17-19-21-28-37-43-44-48-55-59-62-69-72-76-77-80
(three, five, seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
13-15-33-45-46
(thirteen, fifteen, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000
18-23-26-28-30
(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
2-6-2-5
(two, six, two, five)
8-6-8-7
(eight, six, eight, seven)
02-06-13-29-34
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
16-20-24-27, Bonus: 2
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: two)
8-3-6, Fireball: 3
(eight, three, six; Fireball: three)
3-2-8-5, Fireball: 3
(three, two, eight, five; Fireball: three)
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)
8-2-4-9
(eight, two, four, nine)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
3-9-9-8
(three, nine, nine, eight)
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
4-5-8-2
(four, five, eight, two)
02-06-08-09-13-21-25-26-28-30-31-33-36-40-42-43-53-54-63-71
(two, six, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, seventy-one)
7-1-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, one, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, six, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
19-30-31-34-35-39, Kicker: 5-4-7-5-6-0
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Kicker: five, four, seven, five, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
8-0-6-8
(eight, zero, six, eight)
9-2-4-8
(nine, two, four, eight)
9-8-6-0-0
(nine, eight, six, zero, zero)
3-5-3-7-2
(three, five, three, seven, two)
01-08-23-30-36
(one, eight, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-29-33-34-35
(two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
04-07-10-13-FREE-20-24-27-30
(four, seven, ten, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
7-9-4-5
(seven, nine, four, five)
6-5-1-3
(six, five, one, three)
8-6-5-2
(eight, six, five, two)
05-06-30-36-38
(five, six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
13-18-28-35-40-48
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
2-2, Wild: 7
(two, two; Wild: seven)
6-8, Wild: 9
(six, eight; Wild: nine)
1-6-7, Wild: 7
(one, six, seven; Wild: seven)
1-3-9, Wild: 9
(one, three, nine; Wild: nine)
1-2-6-5, Wild: 7
(one, two, six, five; Wild: seven)
5-8-3-1, Wild: 9
(five, eight, three, one; Wild: nine)
4-8-4-2-3, Wild: 7
(four, eight, four, two, three; Wild: seven)
9-0-9-8-5, Wild: 9
(nine, zero, nine, eight, five; Wild: nine)
03-20-22-28-30
(three, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
9-1-6-9
(nine, one, six, nine)
5-9-9-3
(five, nine, nine, three)
12-18-25-34-38, Extra: 15
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Extra: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $349,000
07-19-22-23-36, Power-Up: 10
(seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: ten)
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
9-4-4-9
(nine, four, four, nine)
3-3-1-4
(three, three, one, four)
6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(six, one, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
9-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 27
(six, eight, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
6-3-6-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, three, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-1-4-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, one, four, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
03-04-09-19-33, Bonus: 3
(three, four, nine, nineteen, thirty-three; Bonus: three)
03-05-07-10-13-14-16-18-21-22-23-24
(three, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-06-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-20-23
(two, three, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-03-04-09-11-14-15-18-19-22-23-24
(one, three, four, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
0-1-5-9, FIREBALL: 2
(zero, one, five, nine; FIREBALL: two)
2-7-9-0, FIREBALL: 4
(two, seven, nine, zero; FIREBALL: four)
9-4-0-4, FIREBALL: 1
(nine, four, zero, four; FIREBALL: one)
4-1-9, FIREBALL:
(four, one, nine; FIREBALL: zero)
6-5-9, FIREBALL: 5
(six, five, nine; FIREBALL: five)
1-3-7, FIREBALL: 2
(one, three, seven; FIREBALL: two)
15-20-24-26-32
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two)
6-7-8
(six, seven, eight)
6-0-0-2
(six, zero, zero, two)
03-06-14-15-18-22
(three, six, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine)
6-2-7-2
(six, two, seven, two)
01-03-04-09-10-13-14-18-19-20-21
(one, three, four, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
3-7-7
(three, seven, seven)
7-6-1-4
(seven, six, one, four)
