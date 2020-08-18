(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 44.24)

01-05-29-30-38

(one, five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight)

02-12-16-19-28

(two, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

AD

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

1-9-4-5

(one, nine, four, five)

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

5-0-3-9

(five, zero, three, nine)

1-4-0-2

(one, four, zero, two)

AD

0-5

(zero, five)

7-7

(seven, seven)

7-5-2

(seven, five, two)

3-8-9

(three, eight, nine)

8-7-5-3

(eight, seven, five, three)

1-5-1-0

(one, five, one, zero)

5-2-8-0-5

(five, two, eight, zero, five)

6-6-3-8-4

(six, six, three, eight, four)

0-5

(zero, five)

2-0

(two, zero)

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

2-6-9-9

(two, six, nine, nine)

7-7-9-4

(seven, seven, nine, four)

4-6-3-1-4

(four, six, three, one, four)

7-9-2-9-3

(seven, nine, two, nine, three)

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

7-9-4

(seven, nine, four)

AD

7-8-6-8

(seven, eight, six, eight)

3-8-6-9

(three, eight, six, nine)

6-4-0-4-7

(six, four, zero, four, seven)

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

03-26-27-37-42

(three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

03-06-13-16-18-19-21-22-23-24-31-35-36-39-41-50-62-64-71-76, BE: 6

(three, six, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-six; BE: six)

AD

8-3-7, SB: 6

(eight, three, seven; SB: six)

2-6-8-8, SB: 6

(two, six, eight, eight; SB: six)

8-3-7

(eight, three, seven)

2-6-8-8

(two, six, eight, eight)

AD

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

6-0-6

(six, zero, six)

5-3-9-2

(five, three, nine, two)

JC-JD-QS-2H-3H

(JC, JD, QS, 2H, 3H)

18-20-23-27-33, Bonus: 10

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Bonus: ten)

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

2-7-9-7

(two, seven, nine, seven)

3-3-9-3

(three, three, nine, three)

08-17-22-23-33

(eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)

4-7-7-7

(four, seven, seven, seven)

2-1-3-9

(two, one, three, nine)

JC-QD-5C-3D-5S

(JC, QD, 5C, 3D, 5S)

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

5-0-3-9

(five, zero, three, nine)

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

03-04-08-26-36

(three, four, eight, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

01-09-14-15-23-27-33-36-40-42-43-46-51-53-55-60-61-62-67-68-70-73

AD

AD

(one, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three)

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

21-25-28-29-31

(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

7-0-3

(seven, zero, three)

6-6-0-5

(six, six, zero, five)

1-6-3-9

(one, six, three, nine)

13-26-29-32-39

(thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

06-07-17-23, Bonus: 16

(six, seven, seventeen, twenty-three; Bonus: sixteen)

1-5-0, Fireball: 5

AD

(one, five, zero; Fireball: five)

7-5-3-9, Fireball: 5

(seven, five, three, nine; Fireball: five)

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

7-6-5-4

(seven, six, five, four)

AD

9-8-6

(nine, eight, six)

0-9-6-9

(zero, nine, six, nine)

6-5-4

(six, five, four)

7-3-1-7

(seven, three, one, seven)

11-12-13-18-26-27-31-37-38-43-48-54-58-61-67-68-70-72-73-76

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six)

5-9-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

8-2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

AD

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

2-7-2

(two, seven, two)

7-5-1-3

(seven, five, one, three)

5-3-6-5

(five, three, six, five)

2-1-7-7-3

(two, one, seven, seven, three)

8-4-5-2-8

(eight, four, five, two, eight)

02-25-30-34-37

(two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

AD

01-05-09-15-FREE-17-23-26-31

(one, five, nine, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

3-2-1-0

(three, two, one, zero)

4-5-7-5

(four, five, seven, five)

8-7-5-1

(eight, seven, five, one)

10-54-55-58

(ten, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight)

17-24-25-36-38

(seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

AD

08-22-25-35-38-45

(eight, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

4-6, Wild:

(four, six; Wild: zero)

3-1, Wild: 8

(three, one; Wild: eight)

9-5-2, Wild:

(nine, five, two; Wild: zero)

4-5-7, Wild: 8

(four, five, seven; Wild: eight)

3-3-6-9, Wild:

(three, three, six, nine; Wild: zero)

1-5-9-2, Wild: 8

(one, five, nine, two; Wild: eight)

2-2-9-1-7, Wild:

(two, two, nine, one, seven; Wild: zero)

AD

0-5-9-6-1, Wild: 8

(zero, five, nine, six, one; Wild: eight)

01-12-15-17-19

(one, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

3-4-0-6

(three, four, zero, six)

8-8-7-3

(eight, eight, seven, three)

04-14-15-27-31, Extra: 8

AD

(four, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Extra: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

11-15-18-21-24, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

7-5-2-9

(seven, five, two, nine)

6-6-0-2

(six, six, zero, two)

9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-3-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, three, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: seven)

4-6-3-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, six, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

5-6-3-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, six, three, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

AD

6-4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

01-02-04-05-06-09-15-18-20-21-23-24

(one, two, four, five, six, nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

04-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-18-19-20-24

(four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

03-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-19-20-23-24

(three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

6-1-4-5, FIREBALL: 5

(six, one, four, five; FIREBALL: five)

9-4-1-1, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, four, one, one; FIREBALL: seven)

3-3-6-5, FIREBALL: 1

(three, three, six, five; FIREBALL: one)

6-7-7, FIREBALL: 4

(six, seven, seven; FIREBALL: four)

4-8-6, FIREBALL: 1

(four, eight, six; FIREBALL: one)

6-0-8, FIREBALL: 3

(six, zero, eight; FIREBALL: three)

AD

17-21-25-29-32

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

4-2-3-3

(four, two, three, three)

06-08-09-11-13-24

(six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four)

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

4-3-8-0

(four, three, eight, zero)

01-02-03-05-08-09-10-11-13-14-20

(one, two, three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty)

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

4-9-7-5

(four, nine, seven, five)