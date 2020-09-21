Estimated jackpot: $200,000

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

2-0-9-1

(two, zero, nine, one)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.69

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.69)

Estimated jackpot: $312,000

03-21-31-32-39

(three, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

02-06-17-20-26

(two, six, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

8-8-7-3

(eight, eight, seven, three)

19-28-29-31-32-35

(nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

5-1-6-1

(five, one, six, one)

1-7-9-7

(one, seven, nine, seven)

8-5

(eight, five)

4-0

(four, zero)

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

4-0-2-7

(four, zero, two, seven)

0-0-4-9

(zero, zero, four, nine)

4-6-8-8-5

(four, six, eight, eight, five)

7-0-2-3-4

(seven, zero, two, three, four)

9-7

(nine, seven)

0-8

(zero, eight)

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

9-3-6-7

(nine, three, six, seven)

5-1-9-3

(five, one, nine, three)

9-5-6-0-2

(nine, five, six, zero, two)

8-2-7-1-1

(eight, two, seven, one, one)

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

9-1-1

(nine, one, one)

7-0-9-7

(seven, zero, nine, seven)

1-1-1-6

(one, one, one, six)

5-7-1-1-3

(five, seven, one, one, three)

5-1-2-4-4

(five, one, two, four, four)

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

02-06-09-19-39-45, Extra Shot: 11

(two, six, nine, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-five; Extra Shot: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $6.35 million

09-20-29-39-44

(nine, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-06-24-29-34

(two, six, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

01-13-16-18-21-22-28-29-30-31-32-36-39-40-41-42-51-59-68-71, BE: 40

(one, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-one; BE: forty)

9-8-0, SB: 5

(nine, eight, zero; SB: five)

4-7-0-1, SB: 5

(four, seven, zero, one; SB: five)

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

4-7-0-1

(four, seven, zero, one)

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

4-6-0

(four, six, zero)

04-05-11-15-28, Cash Ball: 24

(four, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $370,000

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

2-3-4-4

(two, three, four, four)

QD-8C-3H-3S-8S

(QD, 8C, 3H, 3S, 8S)

QH-KH-6C-3D-3H

(QH, KH, 6C, 3D, 3H)

09-12-15-30-33, Bonus: 23

(nine, twelve, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-three)

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

4-6-1-9

(four, six, one, nine)

0-4-4-5

(zero, four, four, five)

04-07-12-27-31

(four, seven, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

4-3-8-9

(four, three, eight, nine)

9-2-6-4

(nine, two, six, four)

10-14-21-24-33-41

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-one)

7D-8D-9D-5H-9S

(7D, 8D, 9D, 5H, 9S)

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

6-5-2-9

(six, five, two, nine)

1-2-9

(one, two, nine)

9-0-7-4

(nine, zero, seven, four)

11-19-25-27-39

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-02-09-13-14-25-26-28-29-35-37-38-39-41-42-52-59-67-71-72-75-80

(one, two, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, eighty)

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

20-27-33-41-47

(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

09-17-18-27-30

(nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

9-7-7-1

(nine, seven, seven, one)

5-4-3-0

(five, four, three, zero)

05-10-30-32-33

(five, ten, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $173,000

02-06-09-14, Bonus: 15

(two, six, nine, fourteen; Bonus: fifteen)

Month: 5, Day: 16, Year: 9

(Month: five; Day: sixteen; Year: nine)

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

02-03-05-33-34

(two, three, five, thirty-three, thirty-four)

01-05-10-34-36-47, Xtra: 3

(one, five, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-seven; Xtra: three)

1-3-8, Fireball: 9

(one, three, eight; Fireball: nine)

9-9-5-9, Fireball: 9

(nine, nine, five, nine; Fireball: nine)

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

2-8-3-1

(two, eight, three, one)

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

7-1-2-9

(seven, one, two, nine)

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

5-5-4-3

(five, five, four, three)

02-09-16-18-30-31-33-39-42-52-54-55-56-57-58-59-68-69-74-78

(two, nine, sixteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

1-0-5, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, zero, five; Lucky Sum: six)

3-0-2-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(three, zero, two, one; Lucky Sum: six)

10-11-18-23-39-49, Kicker: 6-3-7-1-5-8

(ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Kicker: six, three, seven, one, five, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

5-7-1-6

(five, seven, one, six)

9-6-1-6

(nine, six, one, six)

0-0-2-3-8

(zero, zero, two, three, eight)

7-0-0-9-8

(seven, zero, zero, nine, eight)

02-06-26-28-34

(two, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

04-20-28-32-34

(four, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

01-06-11-14-17-21-28-31

(one, six, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

11-16-20-34-35-46

(eleven, sixteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

0-3-2-3

(zero, three, two, three)

3-6-8-1

(three, six, eight, one)

0-2-3-7

(zero, two, three, seven)

44-53-69-74

(forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-four)

02-03-23-28-35

(two, three, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

05-11-18-36-39-42

(five, eleven, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.33 million

5-1, Wild: 2

(five, one; Wild: two)

5-7, Wild: 6

(five, seven; Wild: six)

6-0-9, Wild: 2

(six, zero, nine; Wild: two)

6-6-0, Wild: 6

(six, six, zero; Wild: six)

2-6-7-1, Wild: 2

(two, six, seven, one; Wild: two)

2-4-8-9, Wild: 6

(two, four, eight, nine; Wild: six)

1-4-4-3-4, Wild: 2

(one, four, four, three, four; Wild: two)

6-5-9-4-1, Wild: 6

(six, five, nine, four, one; Wild: six)

02-11-12-22-29

(two, eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

7-2-4-0

(seven, two, four, zero)

5-6-8-8

(five, six, eight, eight)

01-09-11-13-26, Extra: 17

(one, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six; Extra: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $247,000

01-18-27-35-38, Power-Up: 2

(one, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

5-1-8-1

(five, one, eight, one)

8-1-4-9

(eight, one, four, nine)

0-9-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

5-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

6-7-3-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(six, seven, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

9-5-4-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, five, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

2-7-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, seven, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

02-04-06-08-09-13-15-16-17-20-21-23

(two, four, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-03-07-11-16-18-19-21-22-23-24

(one, two, three, seven, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-04-05-06-09-10-11-13-14-18-20

(two, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty)

2-3-0-5, FIREBALL: 5

(two, three, zero, five; FIREBALL: five)

6-6-0-0, FIREBALL: 2

(six, six, zero, zero; FIREBALL: two)

6-1-2-0, FIREBALL: 1

(six, one, two, zero; FIREBALL: one)

1-2-0, FIREBALL: 1

(one, two, zero; FIREBALL: one)

8-6-4, FIREBALL: 7

(eight, six, four; FIREBALL: seven)

1-2-6, FIREBALL: 7

(one, two, six; FIREBALL: seven)

02-07-08-15-22

(two, seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-two)

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

2-2-5-1

(two, two, five, one)

03-04-07-09-13-22

(three, four, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-two)

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

1-5-3-5

(one, five, three, five)

01-02-04-07-08-09-12-13-14-20-22

(one, two, four, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-02-06-07-09-12-13-14-16-19-20

(one, two, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

8-3-6-6

(eight, three, six, six)

03-07-12-30-35-37, Doubler: Y

(three, seven, twelve, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler: Y)

03-11-15-18-27

(three, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

0-2-9-4

(zero, two, nine, four)