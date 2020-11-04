8-6-6-2

(eight, six, six, two)

09-14-18-20-22

(nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

9-0-7-9

(nine, zero, seven, nine)

AD

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.09

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 43.09)

AD

08-16-25-26-27

(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

2-3-1

(two, three, one)

6-4-2-7

(six, four, two, seven)

01-02-08-09-12-14

(one, two, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

3-4-6-7

(three, four, six, seven)

5-0-2-7

(five, zero, two, seven)

4-8

(four, eight)

2-4

(two, four)

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

2-9-7

(two, nine, seven)

4-0-5-7

(four, zero, five, seven)

5-1-8-0

(five, one, eight, zero)

7-2-1-0-6

(seven, two, one, zero, six)

AD

1-9-1-9-7

(one, nine, one, nine, seven)

5-0

(five, zero)

0-8

(zero, eight)

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

1-9-5-2

(one, nine, five, two)

8-1-1-1

(eight, one, one, one)

3-3-6-3-9

(three, three, six, three, nine)

7-2-8-1-5

(seven, two, eight, one, five)

5-6-1

(five, six, one)

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

AD

9-7-5-4

(nine, seven, five, four)

2-3-6-2

(two, three, six, two)

8-2-5-0-9

(eight, two, five, zero, nine)

9-3-8-9-8

(nine, three, eight, nine, eight)

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

09-10-20-23-44

(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

03-08-09-18-20-25-27-29-33-38-41-43-47-55-58-62-63-71-73-79, BE: 47

(three, eight, nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-nine; BE: forty-seven)

AD

0-9-7, SB: 6

(zero, nine, seven; SB: six)

1-3-4-9, SB: 6

(one, three, four, nine; SB: six)

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

1-3-4-9

(one, three, four, nine)

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

7-7-5

(seven, seven, five)

9-0-8-5

(nine, zero, eight, five)

JC-5H-9H-4S-10S

AD

(JC, 5H, 9H, 4S, 10S)

10C-7H-10H-4S-5S

(10C, 7H, 10H, 4S, 5S)

01-04-14-26-33, Bonus: 10

(one, four, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Bonus: ten)

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

7-2-7-1

(seven, two, seven, one)

3-0-8-4

(three, zero, eight, four)

02-04-12-31-32

(two, four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two)

8-4-1-2

(eight, four, one, two)

2-1-1-2

(two, one, one, two)

02-16-24-25-37-42

(two, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $29.5 million

JD-QH-JS-9D-8H

(JD, QH, JS, 9D, 8H)

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

4-1-4-0

(four, one, four, zero)

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

6-0-5-4

(six, zero, five, four)

05-06-11-36-39

(five, six, eleven, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

02-07-17-18-20-21-22-25-26-27-30-36-37-43-48-49-53-54-56-57-79-80

(two, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)

AD

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

04-10-22-29-45

(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-five)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $1.01 million

07-12-13-20-28

(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

2-5-9

(two, five, nine)

0-8-4-1

(zero, eight, four, one)

06-12-23-28, Bonus: 7

(six, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Bonus: seven)

5-2-3, Fireball: 2

(five, two, three; Fireball: two)

8-9-6-9, Fireball: 2

(eight, nine, six, nine; Fireball: two)

9-5-9

(nine, five, nine)

0-3-0-8

(zero, three, zero, eight)

9-2-7

(nine, two, seven)

0-0-6-3

(zero, zero, six, three)

02-03-15-16-18-28-37-42-43-45-51-52-54-59-62-63-66-75-76-80

(two, three, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)

AD

AD

0-1-3, Lucky Sum: 4

(zero, one, three; Lucky Sum: four)

0-2-2-2, Lucky Sum: 6

(zero, two, two, two; Lucky Sum: six)

03-29-32-38-40-41, Kicker: 2-5-2-6-6-9

(three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one; Kicker: two, five, two, six, six, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million

4-0-4

(four, zero, four)

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

1-1-4-6

(one, one, four, six)

9-7-0-1

(nine, seven, zero, one)

4-2-3-6-7

(four, two, three, six, seven)

7-1-5-4-5

(seven, one, five, four, five)

08-10-15-19-37

(eight, ten, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

12-17-23-29-36

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

04-07-09-16-20-21-28-31

AD

(four, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

1-6-2-8

(one, six, two, eight)

AD

5-4-8-3

(five, four, eight, three)

2-9-0-1

(two, nine, zero, one)

07-10-13-15-33

(seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

15-19-26-31-44-45

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

8-0, Wild: 1

(eight, zero; Wild: one)

1-5, Wild: 6

(one, five; Wild: six)

1-4-1, Wild: 1

(one, four, one; Wild: one)

6-4-7, Wild: 6

(six, four, seven; Wild: six)

7-1-2-0, Wild: 1

(seven, one, two, zero; Wild: one)

5-7-8-5, Wild: 6

(five, seven, eight, five; Wild: six)

8-4-3-4-5, Wild: 1

AD

(eight, four, three, four, five; Wild: one)

4-1-8-4-2, Wild: 6

(four, one, eight, four, two; Wild: six)

08-09-15-20-24

(eight, nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

4-7-7-8

(four, seven, seven, eight)

5-5-8-2

(five, five, eight, two)

01-03-08-26-28, Extra: 16

AD

(one, three, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Extra: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

01-02-07-22-27, Power-Up: 3

(one, two, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

1-7-8-0

(one, seven, eight, zero)

3-7-4-8

(three, seven, four, eight)

8-3-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, three, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

0-4-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, four, one; Lucky Sum: five)

7-2-3-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, two, three, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

2-7-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, seven, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-1-1-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, one, one, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

05-07-08-10-14-16-17-19-20-21-22-23

(five, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

AD

01-04-05-07-08-09-11-14-18-22-23-24

(one, four, five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-05-09-10-14-15-17-19-24

(one, two, three, four, five, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)

5-4-6-6, FIREBALL: 7

(five, four, six, six; FIREBALL: seven)

8-0-2-5, FIREBALL:

(eight, zero, two, five; FIREBALL: zero)

4-0-2-0, FIREBALL: 1

(four, zero, two, zero; FIREBALL: one)

8-3-4, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, three, four; FIREBALL: three)

3-7-6, FIREBALL: 2

(three, seven, six; FIREBALL: two)

5-8-1, FIREBALL: 3

(five, eight, one; FIREBALL: three)

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

7-4-8-3

(seven, four, eight, three)

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

4-6-2-5

(four, six, two, five)

01-02-03-06-08-09-16-17-18-21-22

(one, two, three, six, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

6-0-8-0

(six, zero, eight, zero)