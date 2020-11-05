Estimated jackpot: $130,000

9-2-0

(nine, two, zero)

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

6-9-7-4

(six, nine, seven, four)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:45.50

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 45.50)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

03-13-24-25-38

(three, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

04-06-07-23-26

(four, six, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

04-05-20-31-35

(four, five, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five)

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

5-9-0-3

(five, nine, zero, three)

3-4-2-2

(three, four, two, two)

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

4-7-0-3

(four, seven, zero, three)

0-3-8-6

(zero, three, eight, six)

5-7

(five, seven)

4-3

(four, three)

8-3-7

(eight, three, seven)

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

0-3-3-3

(zero, three, three, three)

9-1-5-9

(nine, one, five, nine)

4-6-3-2-6

(four, six, three, two, six)

5-4-6-0-8

(five, four, six, zero, eight)

4-6

(four, six)

1-1

(one, one)

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

6-0-2

(six, zero, two)

7-9-9-6

(seven, nine, nine, six)

9-5-4-7

(nine, five, four, seven)

5-4-3-5-8

(five, four, three, five, eight)

2-3-9-2-8

(two, three, nine, two, eight)

9-9-7

(nine, nine, seven)

6-2-3

(six, two, three)

6-0-3-5

(six, zero, three, five)

3-3-6-9

(three, three, six, nine)

7-3-0-4-8

(seven, three, zero, four, eight)

7-3-4-3-8

(seven, three, four, three, eight)

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

19-20-22-45-49-51, Extra Shot: 22

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-one; Extra Shot: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $9.2 million

10-14-33-35-37

(ten, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

06-18-20-22-42

(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

06-09-19-26-28

(six, nine, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

06-07-19-21-23-24-26-29-34-36-37-40-43-45-46-55-64-65-69-74, BE: 29

(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-five, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-four; BE: twenty-nine)

3-3-8, SB: 8

(three, three, eight; SB: eight)

9-1-9, SB: 1

(nine, one, nine; SB: one)

5-4-6-2, SB: 8

(five, four, six, two; SB: eight)

1-0-1-4, SB: 1

(one, zero, one, four; SB: one)

08-09-14-17-24-29-30-34-42-52-55-57-61-62-63-66-68-69-76-78, BE: 42

(eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: forty-two)

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

5-4-6-2

(five, four, six, two)

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

JC-AH-2H-5S-7S

(JC, AH, 2H, 5S, 7S)

01-10-13-31, Cash Ball: 22

(one, ten, thirteen, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

9-6-3-7

(nine, six, three, seven)

6-9-4-9

(six, nine, four, nine)

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

9-2-2-4

(nine, two, two, four)

KD-AD-3D-5S-6S

(KD, AD, 3D, 5S, 6S)

KC-QD-7C-4D-3H

(KC, QD, 7C, 4D, 3H)

08-17-27-28-38, Bonus: 22

(eight, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-two)

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

9-7-9-7

(nine, seven, nine, seven)

8-4-1-0

(eight, four, one, zero)

01-05-09-10-22

(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-two)

9-7-6-2

(nine, seven, six, two)

1-2-3-3

(one, two, three, three)

JC-AC-QS-10H-3S

(JC, AC, QS, 10H, 3S)

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

2-4-5-1

(two, four, five, one)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

5-8-7-8

(five, eight, seven, eight)

03-05-07-11-18

(three, five, seven, eleven, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $184,000

05-07-12-14-16-17-18-19-21-22-31-35-39-42-46-49-51-53-57-58-59-72

(five, seven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy-two)

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

05-08-20-24-27

(five, eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

8-1-2

(eight, one, two)

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

2-9-1-4

(two, nine, one, four)

3-6-1-3

(three, six, one, three)

01-07-18-25-39

(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

03-06-12-17, Bonus: 1

(three, six, twelve, seventeen; Bonus: one)

Month: 5, Day: 8, Year: 42

(Month: five; Day: eight; Year: forty-two)

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

18-23-24-26-34

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four)

01-10-24-32-33, Xtra: 5

(one, ten, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three; Xtra: five)

11-14-22-24-27-45, Xtra: 3

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Xtra: three)

6-1-4, Fireball: 2

(six, one, four; Fireball: two)

6-8-3-0, Fireball: 2

(six, eight, three, zero; Fireball: two)

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

6-9-7-8

(six, nine, seven, eight)

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

4-1-7-8

(four, one, seven, eight)

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

7-9-9-1

(seven, nine, nine, one)

03-06-24-27-28-32-34-37-40-50-51-52-54-57-65-67-73-74-79-80

(three, six, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty)

7-0-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

7-2-4-5

(seven, two, four, five)

2-6-3-8

(two, six, three, eight)

2-8-7-0-7

(two, eight, seven, zero, seven)

9-0-0-5-1

(nine, zero, zero, five, one)

06-15-31-32-37

(six, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

09-10-11-29-36

(nine, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

01-07-11-13-20-23-26-29

(one, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

6-1-9-1

(six, one, nine, one)

8-7-9-2

(eight, seven, nine, two)

2-9-0-8

(two, nine, zero, eight)

01-05-14-23-43

(one, five, fourteen, twenty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

04-12-18-19-22-35

(four, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

7-8, Wild: 2

(seven, eight; Wild: two)

6-2, Wild: 4

(six, two; Wild: four)

8-6-2, Wild: 2

(eight, six, two; Wild: two)

2-3-1, Wild: 4

(two, three, one; Wild: four)

4-6-2-9, Wild: 2

(four, six, two, nine; Wild: two)

6-0-5-6, Wild: 4

(six, zero, five, six; Wild: four)

1-8-0-0-7, Wild: 2

(one, eight, zero, zero, seven; Wild: two)

1-2-4-7-3, Wild: 4

(one, two, four, seven, three; Wild: four)

10-12-21-22-24

(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

5-4-8-7

(five, four, eight, seven)

7-5-4-7

(seven, five, four, seven)

04-05-24-30-33, Extra: 11

(four, five, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three; Extra: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $239,000

12-17-23-25-26, Power-Up: 2

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six; Power, Up: two)

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

8-6-6-1

(eight, six, six, one)

3-1-6-9

(three, one, six, nine)

2-5-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, five, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

6-2-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-1-2, Lucky Sum: 6

(three, one, two; Lucky Sum: six)

1-7-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, seven, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

0-8-6-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, eight, six, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-6-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, six, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

03-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-19-21-22-23

(three, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

03-04-07-08-15-16-17-18-20-21-22-23

(three, four, seven, eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-04-05-06-08-12-13-14-15-18-21-23

(one, four, five, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

2-6-6-5, FIREBALL: 8

(two, six, six, five; FIREBALL: eight)

6-6-8-0, FIREBALL:

(six, six, eight, zero; FIREBALL: zero)

4-5-1-8, FIREBALL:

(four, five, one, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

6-3-4, FIREBALL: 8

(six, three, four; FIREBALL: eight)

2-1-8, FIREBALL:

(two, one, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

4-6-3, FIREBALL: 1

(four, six, three; FIREBALL: one)

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

8-0-5-7

(eight, zero, five, seven)

03-11-12-13-22-23

(three, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

9-0-4-8

(nine, zero, four, eight)

02-03-06-08-09-12-14-17-19-21-22

(two, three, six, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-06-08-14-16-17-18-19-20-21-22

(one, six, eight, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

8-8-8-7

(eight, eight, eight, seven)

06-17-28-32-33-38, Doubler: N

(six, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

03-11-23-24-25

(three, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

2-9-0-3

(two, nine, zero, three)