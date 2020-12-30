9-1-0-1
(nine, one, zero, one)
03-08-15-20-26
(three, eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
0-7-1
(zero, seven, one)
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
5-3-1-8
(five, three, one, eight)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.75
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.75)
05-07-23-28-36
(five, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
4-0-2-9
(four, zero, two, nine)
04-07-15-22-24-35
(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $147,000
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
1-8-1
(one, eight, one)
3-6-7-4
(three, six, seven, four)
1-0-8-9
(one, zero, eight, nine)
9-8
(nine, eight)
1-1
(one, one)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
1-5-1-0
(one, five, one, zero)
6-3-9-9
(six, three, nine, nine)
2-3-8-7-0
(two, three, eight, seven, zero)
8-6-0-7-3
(eight, six, zero, seven, three)
9-1
(nine, one)
2-9
(two, nine)
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
6-0-7-7
(six, zero, seven, seven)
6-8-5-7
(six, eight, five, seven)
1-0-7-4-0
(one, zero, seven, four, zero)
2-6-0-8-5
(two, six, zero, eight, five)
0-6-4
(zero, six, four)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
7-5-4-0
(seven, five, four, zero)
9-1-6-3
(nine, one, six, three)
3-3-9-0-3
(three, three, nine, zero, three)
7-9-4-5-3
(seven, nine, four, five, three)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
05-14-33-40-45
(five, fourteen, thirty-three, forty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
08-15-16-17-20-30-37-41-42-43-52-54-62-63-66-67-68-76-79-80, BE: 62
(eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-two)
1-4-7, SB: 9
(one, four, seven; SB: nine)
5-1-2-4, SB: 9
(five, one, two, four; SB: nine)
1-4-7
(one, four, seven)
5-1-2-4
(five, one, two, four)
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
0-9-2-0
(zero, nine, two, zero)
9C-3D-9D-6S-9S
(9C, 3D, 9D, 6S, 9S)
KC-JD-QH-5C-4S
(KC, JD, QH, 5C, 4S)
05-06-11-13-15, Bonus: 36
(five, six, eleven, thirteen, fifteen; Bonus: thirty-six)
7-2-2
(seven, two, two)
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
4-7-5-0
(four, seven, five, zero)
3-7-1-4
(three, seven, one, four)
20-23-28-33-34
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)
0-6-8-4
(zero, six, eight, four)
3-5-3-2
(three, five, three, two)
07-21-22-28-37-38
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
KS-9C-5D-9D-3S
(KS, 9C, 5D, 9D, 3S)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
0-4-4-4
(zero, four, four, four)
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
3-4-8-7
(three, four, eight, seven)
01-03-04-33-38
(one, three, four, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $495,000
08-10-12-15-18-19-20-31-35-36-44-49-51-58-59-61-63-64-66-67-68-75
(eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-five)
3-7-3
(three, seven, three)
01-16-44-45-47
(one, sixteen, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
10-11-12-14-27
(ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
03-09-26-27-35-42
(three, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
1-8-5-7
(one, eight, five, seven)
6-0-9-5
(six, zero, nine, five)
04-07-08-20-33
(four, seven, eight, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
06-09-18-23, Bonus: 2
(six, nine, eighteen, twenty-three; Bonus: two)
3-2-4, Fireball: 5
(three, two, four; Fireball: five)
2-1-1-5, Fireball: 5
(two, one, one, five; Fireball: five)
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)
6-7-7-9
(six, seven, seven, nine)
3-7-7
(three, seven, seven)
6-1-0-2
(six, one, zero, two)
04-09-21-22-25-28-29-33-35-38-42-43-46-49-50-65-68-70-73-74
(four, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four)
01-10-37-49-53-57, Bonus: 46
(one, ten, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Bonus: forty-six)
4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
9-2-9-0, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, two, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)
01-11-13-35-40-48, Kicker: 8-5-1-5-3-6
(one, eleven, thirteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight; Kicker: eight, five, one, five, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
7-7-5
(seven, seven, five)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
2-4-0-0
(two, four, zero, zero)
0-3-6-7
(zero, three, six, seven)
6-5-4-3-7
(six, five, four, three, seven)
9-4-4-5-3
(nine, four, four, five, three)
07-14-19-26-31
(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $652,000
11-17-28-34-36
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six)
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
01-08-09-13-17-23-25-30
(one, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
9-8-0-3
(nine, eight, zero, three)
6-3-5-0
(six, three, five, zero)
8-2-1-1
(eight, two, one, one)
19-25-26-39-43
(nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
02-04-07-24-32-36
(two, four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.43 million
8-2, Wild: 1
(eight, two; Wild: one)
8-7, Wild: 8
(eight, seven; Wild: eight)
8-0-5, Wild: 1
(eight, zero, five; Wild: one)
2-9-6, Wild: 8
(two, nine, six; Wild: eight)
6-4-1-6, Wild: 1
(six, four, one, six; Wild: one)
3-8-6-0, Wild: 8
(three, eight, six, zero; Wild: eight)
5-0-1-8-1, Wild: 1
(five, zero, one, eight, one; Wild: one)
8-7-7-7-8, Wild: 8
(eight, seven, seven, seven, eight; Wild: eight)
01-06-15-25-29
(one, six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $122,000
6-9-9-7
(six, nine, nine, seven)
8-1-3-9
(eight, one, three, nine)
13-18-20-26-33, Extra: 32
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000
04-11-16-28-32, Power-Up: 2
(four, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
5-9-2-8
(five, nine, two, eight)
1-7-2-0
(one, seven, two, zero)
4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-9-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(six, two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-0-3-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, zero, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
8-8-0-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, eight, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
01-06-07-08-11-12-15-16-20-21-22-23
(one, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
04-06-07-08-11-12-17-18-19-20-21-23
(four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
02-04-07-09-13-16-17-19-21-22-23-24
(two, four, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
3-8-5-6, FIREBALL: 4
(three, eight, five, six; FIREBALL: four)
9-3-0-9, FIREBALL: 6
(nine, three, zero, nine; FIREBALL: six)
0-2-8-6, FIREBALL: 3
(zero, two, eight, six; FIREBALL: three)
0-6-3, FIREBALL: 8
(zero, six, three; FIREBALL: eight)
3-0-9, FIREBALL: 1
(three, zero, nine; FIREBALL: one)
8-8-4, FIREBALL:
(eight, eight, four; FIREBALL: zero)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
5-9-6-1
(five, nine, six, one)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
8-3-7-4
(eight, three, seven, four)
01-05-06-07-08-09-15-16-19-20-22
(one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
2-2-0-2
(two, two, zero, two)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.