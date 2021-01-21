Estimated jackpot: $100,000
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
5-8-3
(five, eight, three)
7-6-0-8
(seven, six, zero, eight)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.78
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.78)
05-06-15-38-39
(five, six, fifteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
01-08-14-24-25
(one, eight, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
5-5-5-3
(five, five, five, three)
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
8-8-9-9
(eight, eight, nine, nine)
9-7-5-6
(nine, seven, five, six)
4-4
(four, four)
8-3
(eight, three)
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
7-8-5-6
(seven, eight, five, six)
3-5-0-3
(three, five, zero, three)
5-1-1-6-9
(five, one, one, six, nine)
0-9-7-0-4
(zero, nine, seven, zero, four)
6-3, Fireball: 8
(six, three; Fireball: eight)
3-7-7, Fireball: 8
(three, seven, seven; Fireball: eight)
8-2-0-3, Fireball: 8
(eight, two, zero, three; Fireball: eight)
8-4-0-0-4, Fireball: 8
(eight, four, zero, zero, four; Fireball: eight)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
7-5-5-2
(seven, five, five, two)
2-4-5-9
(two, four, five, nine)
0-6-3-3-4
(zero, six, three, three, four)
4-5-8-6-9
(four, five, eight, six, nine)
4-0-1
(four, zero, one)
9-3-3-7
(nine, three, three, seven)
22-25-26-29-32
(twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
09-18-19-21-30-34-35-36-37-41-43-50-60-63-65-66-67-71-79-80, BE: 36
(nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, fifty, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: thirty-six)
6-0-7, SB: 1
(six, zero, seven; SB: one)
3-8-3-7, SB: 1
(three, eight, three, seven; SB: one)
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
3-8-3-7
(three, eight, three, seven)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
2-7-9
(two, seven, nine)
2-2-8
(two, two, eight)
8-8-7-9
(eight, eight, seven, nine)
JC-QD-6C-9C-3H
(JC, QD, 6C, 9C, 3H)
QC-JD-10C-3H-2S
(QC, JD, 10C, 3H, 2S)
02-04-14-18-37, Bonus: 13
(two, four, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirteen)
0-7-7
(zero, seven, seven)
8-2-3
(eight, two, three)
8-7-8-2
(eight, seven, eight, two)
1-0-1-9
(one, zero, one, nine)
05-13-14-22-26
(five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
5-5-8-3
(five, five, eight, three)
8-1-4-8
(eight, one, four, eight)
JD-QH-KH-4D-5H
(JD, QH, KH, 4D, 5H)
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
1-4-7-5
(one, four, seven, five)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
4-1-0-9
(four, one, zero, nine)
01-17-21-24-31
(one, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-02-03-14-18-19-20-22-34-40-41-42-46-48-49-51-63-66-71-74-75-77
(one, two, three, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
03-12-13-26-27
(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
0-4-6-7
(zero, four, six, seven)
7-6-2-0
(seven, six, two, zero)
12-31-33-35-38
(twelve, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
01-04-05-17, Bonus: 15
(one, four, five, seventeen; Bonus: fifteen)
0-7-3, Fireball: 3
(zero, seven, three; Fireball: three)
6-9-8-4, Fireball: 3
(six, nine, eight, four; Fireball: three)
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
9-2-2-5
(nine, two, two, five)
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
4-8-8-4
(four, eight, eight, four)
01-18-20-21-28-35-36-38-46-47-53-57-62-65-66-67-68-72-78-79
(one, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
2-4-2, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, four, two; Lucky Sum: eight)
9-9-4-4, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, nine, four, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
1-0-6-2
(one, zero, six, two)
1-1-2-8
(one, one, two, eight)
2-6-6-0-8
(two, six, six, zero, eight)
4-8-4-0-3
(four, eight, four, zero, three)
01-11-16-18-33
(one, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-16-19-32-36
(three, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-six)
5-7-8
(five, seven, eight)
01-05-09-13-18-24-27-31
(one, five, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
9-2-7-1
(nine, two, seven, one)
9-4-0-8
(nine, four, zero, eight)
4-8-5-0
(four, eight, five, zero)
18-19-26-29-37
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
05-15-17-19-36-39
(five, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
9-6, Wild: 5
(nine, six; Wild: five)
4-6, Wild: 9
(four, six; Wild: nine)
5-0-4, Wild: 5
(five, zero, four; Wild: five)
4-3-5, Wild: 9
(four, three, five; Wild: nine)
4-6-9-7, Wild: 5
(four, six, nine, seven; Wild: five)
2-2-3-4, Wild: 9
(two, two, three, four; Wild: nine)
1-0-0-8-1, Wild: 5
(one, zero, zero, eight, one; Wild: five)
3-4-6-0-9, Wild: 9
(three, four, six, zero, nine; Wild: nine)
10-12-15-17-23
(ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
4-8-6-5
(four, eight, six, five)
8-4-2-2
(eight, four, two, two)
08-14-19-29-30, Extra: 28
(eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty; Extra: twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $98,000
06-09-15-27-33, Power-Up: 3
(six, nine, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
8-6-8-2
(eight, six, eight, two)
2-5-9-5
(two, five, nine, five)
4-4-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, four, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-5-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
0-1-2, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, one, two; Lucky Sum: three)
4-0-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, zero, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
4-5-5-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, five, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
01-02-05-09-10-12-17-18-19-20-21-22
(one, two, five, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-05-08-09-11-13-14-16-17-18-19-21
(one, five, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
04-05-09-10-13-14-17-18-20-21-22-24
(four, five, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
9-1-2-1, FIREBALL: 1
(nine, one, two, one; FIREBALL: one)
1-7-1-1, FIREBALL: 5
(one, seven, one, one; FIREBALL: five)
4-0-0-6, FIREBALL: 9
(four, zero, zero, six; FIREBALL: nine)
6-2-1, FIREBALL: 9
(six, two, one; FIREBALL: nine)
4-1-8, FIREBALL: 4
(four, one, eight; FIREBALL: four)
3-6-8, FIREBALL: 5
(three, six, eight; FIREBALL: five)
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)
6-8-6-7
(six, eight, six, seven)
01-06-10-15-16-25
(one, six, ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
3-4-0
(three, four, zero)
2-3-9-2
(two, three, nine, two)
01-03-06-08-09-10-13-14-16-20-21
(one, three, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
5-9-0
(five, nine, zero)
7-7-1-3
(seven, seven, one, three)
