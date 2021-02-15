Estimated jackpot: $260,000
0-1-2
(zero, one, two)
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
7-2-0-7
(seven, two, zero, seven)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.22
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.22)
Estimated jackpot: $424,000
04-17-18-22-25
(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
07-16-18-20-30
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
9-6-7
(nine, six, seven)
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
9-8-9-0
(nine, eight, nine, zero)
08-12-17-23-27-33
(eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $167,000
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
3-7-6-5
(three, seven, six, five)
6-9-3-8
(six, nine, three, eight)
0-9
(zero, nine)
2-3
(two, three)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)
3-7-7-5
(three, seven, seven, five)
4-7-1-0
(four, seven, one, zero)
2-9-8-7-0
(two, nine, eight, seven, zero)
1-0-5-9-6
(one, zero, five, nine, six)
5-6, Fireball:
(five, six; Fireball: zero)
6-3, Fireball: 7
(six, three; Fireball: seven)
1-8-6, Fireball:
(one, eight, six; Fireball: zero)
2-9-8, Fireball: 7
(two, nine, eight; Fireball: seven)
4-7-8-8, Fireball:
(four, seven, eight, eight; Fireball: zero)
1-2-1-1, Fireball: 7
(one, two, one, one; Fireball: seven)
2-4-2-9-8, Fireball:
(two, four, two, nine, eight; Fireball: zero)
5-0-8-9-4, Fireball: 7
(five, zero, eight, nine, four; Fireball: seven)
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
1-7-0-8
(one, seven, zero, eight)
5-8-3-6
(five, eight, three, six)
8-7-3-9-9
(eight, seven, three, nine, nine)
1-3-1-3-7
(one, three, one, three, seven)
1-0-3
(one, zero, three)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
9-3-4-0
(nine, three, four, zero)
6-0-1-7
(six, zero, one, seven)
17-18-27-37-50-52, Extra Shot: 22
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, fifty, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.9 million
01-04-07-27-29
(one, four, seven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
03-08-16-23-25
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
09-16-21-26-30-31-35-36-38-42-43-51-54-56-59-65-68-69-71-73, BE: 21
(nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three; BE: twenty-one)
5-8-3, SB: 3
(five, eight, three; SB: three)
6-7-0-6, SB: 3
(six, seven, zero, six; SB: three)
5-8-3
(five, eight, three)
6-7-0-6
(six, seven, zero, six)
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
08-10-18-23-25, Cash Ball: 3
(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
7-5-9-3
(seven, five, nine, three)
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
7-9-1-5
(seven, nine, one, five)
JH-7C-9D-9S-10S
(JH, 7C, 9D, 9S, 10S)
4C-8C-10C-2D-4H
(4C, 8C, 10C, 2D, 4H)
04-12-22-38-39, Bonus: 25
(four, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-five)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
9-8-6-5
(nine, eight, six, five)
9-1-5-7
(nine, one, five, seven)
07-10-27-30-32
(seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two)
1-6-6-5
(one, six, six, five)
6-3-4-3
(six, three, four, three)
KH-QS-7C-10C-9H
(KH, QS, 7C, 10C, 9H)
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
5-6-3-4
(five, six, three, four)
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
6-4-5-5
(six, four, five, five)
04-12-14-25-34
(four, twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
11-13-18-19-23-24-30-34-35-43-46-49-55-57-60-61-64-65-74-76-77-79
(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
03-22-28-34-42
(three, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
04-08-09-27-31
(four, eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
8-4-7-9
(eight, four, seven, nine)
4-8-1-5
(four, eight, one, five)
14-20-24-29-38
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $97,000
03-10-25-26, Bonus: 8
(three, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six; Bonus: eight)
3-7-7, Fireball: 8
(three, seven, seven; Fireball: eight)
3-7-3-8, Fireball: 8
(three, seven, three, eight; Fireball: eight)
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
9-0-9-6
(nine, zero, nine, six)
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
6-7-0-7
(six, seven, zero, seven)
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
5-7-5-0
(five, seven, five, zero)
10-20-24-25-36
(ten, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-six)
06-07-17-20-25-26-32-33-36-38-48-58-61-63-65-67-70-73-74-75
(six, seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five)
0-1-1, Lucky Sum: 2
(zero, one, one; Lucky Sum: two)
2-1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, one, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)
10-16-17-25-46-49, Kicker: 7-5-8-1-7-3
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-six, forty-nine; Kicker: seven, five, eight, one, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
4-6-9-1
(four, six, nine, one)
4-5-4-8
(four, five, four, eight)
9-7-6-6-6
(nine, seven, six, six, six)
7-2-2-1-9
(seven, two, two, one, nine)
08-15-20-27-29
(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $223,000
03-10-19-29-35
(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
01-06-12-13-18-23-27-32
(one, six, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $14,000
02-05-06-18-31-45
(two, five, six, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
6-3-9-9
(six, three, nine, nine)
4-9-4-5
(four, nine, four, five)
3-9-8-1
(three, nine, eight, one)
13-33-37-40
(thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)
08-09-24-33-37
(eight, nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
09-14-28-30-32-37
(nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.57 million
6-2, Wild:
(six, two; Wild: zero)
3-1, Wild: 2
(three, one; Wild: two)
6-3-9, Wild:
(six, three, nine; Wild: zero)
1-6-0, Wild: 2
(one, six, zero; Wild: two)
7-0-4-2, Wild:
(seven, zero, four, two; Wild: zero)
4-8-7-5, Wild: 2
(four, eight, seven, five; Wild: two)
6-0-9-2-6, Wild:
(six, zero, nine, two, six; Wild: zero)
2-4-9-9-9, Wild: 2
(two, four, nine, nine, nine; Wild: two)
02-06-20-25-26
(two, six, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
6-5-3-6
(six, five, three, six)
1-9-7-6
(one, nine, seven, six)
03-15-16-18-23, Extra: 19
(three, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three; Extra: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
20-23-31-35-38, Power-Up: 3
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
2-2-7-9
(two, two, seven, nine)
4-6-7-4
(four, six, seven, four)
4-2-0, Lucky Sum: 6
(four, two, zero; Lucky Sum: six)
1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, six, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-7-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-6-3-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, six, three, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-9-0-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, nine, zero, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-1-0
(four, one, zero)
2-0-1-4
(two, zero, one, four)
04-05-09-12-15-23
(four, five, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three)
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
4-7-5-1
(four, seven, five, one)
02-04-05-06-09-12-14-16-17-20-21
(two, four, five, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-03-08-10-11-12-15-16-19-20-22
(one, three, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
5-5-0-9
(five, five, zero, nine)
05-09-11-14-25-37, Doubler: N
(five, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
05-14-22-28-31
(five, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
2-8-1-7
(two, eight, one, seven)
