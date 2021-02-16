7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
3-8-5-2
(three, eight, five, two)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.75
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.75)
09-11-14-20-35
(nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-five)
12-14-21-22-25
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five)
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
3-6-1-0
(three, six, one, zero)
4-0-2
(four, zero, two)
0-2-5
(zero, two, five)
5-5-9-8
(five, five, nine, eight)
3-8-1-1
(three, eight, one, one)
2-4
(two, four)
9-6
(nine, six)
4-8-0
(four, eight, zero)
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
7-6-2-5
(seven, six, two, five)
0-9-0-1
(zero, nine, zero, one)
5-3-7-6-4
(five, three, seven, six, four)
6-9-7-2-8
(six, nine, seven, two, eight)
0-8, Fireball: 5
(zero, eight; Fireball: five)
4-0-9, Fireball: 5
(four, zero, nine; Fireball: five)
1-6-5-2, Fireball: 5
(one, six, five, two; Fireball: five)
9-1-5-6-3, Fireball: 5
(nine, one, five, six, three; Fireball: five)
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
6-8-2-5
(six, eight, two, five)
5-9-1-7
(five, nine, one, seven)
4-5-6-9-0
(four, five, six, nine, zero)
5-7-4-1-4
(five, seven, four, one, four)
1-1-7
(one, one, seven)
1-6-6-4
(one, six, six, four)
06-08-09-11-39
(six, eight, nine, eleven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
03-04-10-12-24-29-30-33-35-36-39-41-43-50-52-57-59-64-65-79, BE: 36
(three, four, ten, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-six)
5-2-8, SB: 4
(five, two, eight; SB: four)
3-0-8-6, SB: 4
(three, zero, eight, six; SB: four)
5-2-8
(five, two, eight)
3-0-8-6
(three, zero, eight, six)
1-8-4
(one, eight, four)
9-4-1
(nine, four, one)
1-4-1-5
(one, four, one, five)
JC-KC-2D-3D-9S
(JC, KC, 2D, 3D, 9S)
QH-6C-7C-6D-4H
(QH, 6C, 7C, 6D, 4H)
02-07-12-14-38, Bonus: 25
(two, seven, twelve, fourteen, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-five)
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
0-8-0
(zero, eight, zero)
7-4-0-4
(seven, four, zero, four)
6-8-6-9
(six, eight, six, nine)
08-12-22-26-30
(eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)
3-8-4-4
(three, eight, four, four)
6-1-8-4
(six, one, eight, four)
QD-8H-9H-4S-10S
(QD, 8H, 9H, 4S, 10S)
3-5-3
(three, five, three)
9-3-0-8
(nine, three, zero, eight)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
6-9-8-5
(six, nine, eight, five)
02-05-16-30-38
(two, five, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
04-06-09-12-21-28-35-36-37-44-47-48-49-50-52-55-58-61-64-72-77-78
(four, six, nine, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
01-05-11-12-20
(one, five, eleven, twelve, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
8-1-3
(eight, one, three)
6-3-5-5
(six, three, five, five)
0-9-4-4
(zero, nine, four, four)
04-12-14-22-28
(four, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
05-06-12-22, Bonus: 10
(five, six, twelve, twenty-two; Bonus: ten)
5-3-4, Fireball: 8
(five, three, four; Fireball: eight)
5-5-8-2, Fireball: 8
(five, five, eight, two; Fireball: eight)
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
4-9-7-1
(four, nine, seven, one)
7-2-3
(seven, two, three)
2-6-9-6
(two, six, nine, six)
01-03-06-08-20-23-24-25-31-37-39-43-45-50-51-53-59-63-73-79
(one, three, six, eight, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-three, seventy-nine)
8-1-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, one, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-1-0-1, Lucky Sum: 4
(two, one, zero, one; Lucky Sum: four)
8-0-6
(eight, zero, six)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
9-1-0-8
(nine, one, zero, eight)
2-4-5-1
(two, four, five, one)
7-7-6-3-3
(seven, seven, six, three, three)
6-8-8-0-5
(six, eight, eight, zero, five)
10-14-15-30-39
(ten, fourteen, fifteen, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $266,000
02-05-12-13-19-22-27-29
(two, five, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $15,000
0-9-7-2
(zero, nine, seven, two)
2-6-9-6
(two, six, nine, six)
0-6-2-3
(zero, six, two, three)
07-32-33-36-42
(seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
03-07-13-25-34-45
(three, seven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.71 million
7-1, Wild: 7
(seven, one; Wild: seven)
6-8, Wild:
(six, eight; Wild: zero)
9-9-3, Wild: 7
(nine, nine, three; Wild: seven)
0-3-6, Wild:
(zero, three, six; Wild: zero)
6-4-3-3, Wild: 7
(six, four, three, three; Wild: seven)
8-9-3-1, Wild:
(eight, nine, three, one; Wild: zero)
4-6-4-1-9, Wild: 7
(four, six, four, one, nine; Wild: seven)
7-9-4-4-2, Wild:
(seven, nine, four, four, two; Wild: zero)
01-05-09-17-25
(one, five, nine, seventeen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-9-7-8
(five, nine, seven, eight)
7-7-4-8
(seven, seven, four, eight)
01-18-30-31-38, Extra: 17
(one, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Extra: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
04-30-31-34-38, Power-Up: 3
(four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
1-4-0-4
(one, four, zero, four)
9-7-2-3
(nine, seven, two, three)
1-3-7, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)
9-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-6-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, six, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-5-2-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, five, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-9-2-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, nine, two, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
01-03-08-10-11-15-16-18-19-21-22-24
(one, three, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-04-06-07-09-11-12-13-17-18-21
(two, three, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
04-06-08-09-10-12-14-16-17-19-22-23
(four, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
4-4-4-8, FIREBALL:
(four, four, four, eight; FIREBALL: zero)
2-1-5-6, FIREBALL: 3
(two, one, five, six; FIREBALL: three)
8-8-1-8, FIREBALL: 7
(eight, eight, one, eight; FIREBALL: seven)
7-9-9, FIREBALL: 4
(seven, nine, nine; FIREBALL: four)
0-4-3, FIREBALL: 8
(zero, four, three; FIREBALL: eight)
5-0-8, FIREBALL: 2
(five, zero, eight; FIREBALL: two)
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
4-6-4-0
(four, six, four, zero)
03-09-12-15-16-21
(three, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one)
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
7-4-9-2
(seven, four, nine, two)
01-02-03-06-07-08-09-10-12-14-19
(one, two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
8-2-5-5
(eight, two, five, five)
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.