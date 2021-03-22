Estimated jackpot: $190,000
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
3-8-9-6
(three, eight, nine, six)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.03
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.03)
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
02-05-32-33-37
(two, five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
02-09-13-18-30
(two, nine, thirteen, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
1-3-9
(one, three, nine)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
02-09-11-19-26
(two, nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-six)
4-5-6, WB:
(four, five, six; WB: zero)
8-0-3, WB: 4
(eight, zero, three; WB: four)
8-0-4-2, WB: 2
(eight, zero, four, two; WB: two)
7-6-3-0, WB: 4
(seven, six, three, zero; WB: four)
07-08-11-22-33-35
(seven, eight, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
8-3-1-4
(eight, three, one, four)
5-1-9-0
(five, one, nine, zero)
9-5
(nine, five)
8-1
(eight, one)
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
6-8-7-2
(six, eight, seven, two)
9-7-5-3
(nine, seven, five, three)
0-7-9-2-7
(zero, seven, nine, two, seven)
8-1-6-7-2
(eight, one, six, seven, two)
5-5, Fireball: 8
(five, five; Fireball: eight)
6-1, Fireball: 7
(six, one; Fireball: seven)
6-2-6, Fireball: 8
(six, two, six; Fireball: eight)
0-7-0, Fireball: 7
(zero, seven, zero; Fireball: seven)
0-0-4-3, Fireball: 8
(zero, zero, four, three; Fireball: eight)
9-9-5-0, Fireball: 7
(nine, nine, five, zero; Fireball: seven)
5-4-0-7-8, Fireball: 8
(five, four, zero, seven, eight; Fireball: eight)
7-2-1-9-1, Fireball: 7
(seven, two, one, nine, one; Fireball: seven)
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
7-9-6-4
(seven, nine, six, four)
5-3-2-0
(five, three, two, zero)
0-8-9-0-9
(zero, eight, nine, zero, nine)
3-2-9-4-9
(three, two, nine, four, nine)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
6-0-5
(six, zero, five)
4-7-9-1
(four, seven, nine, one)
2-0-6-4
(two, zero, six, four)
10-19-24-43-45-46, Extra Shot: 7
(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six; Extra Shot: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $8.15 million
19-22-26-32-33
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
04-12-20-42-43
(four, twelve, twenty, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
06-16-18-21-23-29-30-33-43-46-47-51-52-60-61-67-75-76-77-79, BE: 33
(six, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-three)
4-6-4, SB: 1
(four, six, four; SB: one)
1-9-2-9, SB: 1
(one, nine, two, nine; SB: one)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
1-9-2-9
(one, nine, two, nine)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
02-10-12-17-26, Cash Ball: 7
(two, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.46 million
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
9-1-7-2
(nine, one, seven, two)
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
8-9-8-8
(eight, nine, eight, eight)
KH-KS-8D-8H-9H
(KH, KS, 8D, 8H, 9H)
KC-6C-3D-10H-4S
(KC, 6C, 3D, 10H, 4S)
01-15-28-35-36, Bonus: 9
(one, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six; Bonus: nine)
0-3-4
(zero, three, four)
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
9-2-3-5
(nine, two, three, five)
3-7-6-7
(three, seven, six, seven)
09-11-15-21-34
(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)
7-7-4-3
(seven, seven, four, three)
6-2-9-0
(six, two, nine, zero)
2C-4H-3S-8S-10S
(2C, 4H, 3S, 8S, 10S)
9-1-7
(nine, one, seven)
9-6-5-6
(nine, six, five, six)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
6-3-5-6
(six, three, five, six)
10-22-23-30-36
(ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
07-20-21-26-27-30-31-38-39-42-43-44-48-50-54-55-57-58-66-68-73-78
(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-eight)
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
04-11-13-15-36
(four, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $615,000
05-20-22-27-28
(five, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
9-0-0-6
(nine, zero, zero, six)
5-2-5-7
(five, two, five, seven)
01-09-22-32-33
(one, nine, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
06-08-13-27, Bonus: 13
(six, eight, thirteen, twenty-seven; Bonus: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $14,089
Month: 12, Day: 21, Year: 4
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-one; Year: four)
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
21-25-30-33-34
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
4-1-3, Fireball:
(four, one, three; Fireball: zero)
9-5-4-8, Fireball:
(nine, five, four, eight; Fireball: zero)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
0-1-7-0
(zero, one, seven, zero)
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
2-5-6-1
(two, five, six, one)
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
2-4-5-9
(two, four, five, nine)
04-17-18-25-35
(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)
02-05-08-13-17-29-36-37-39-41-44-46-54-61-62-69-70-72-78-79
(two, five, eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
05-20-28-32-37-46, Kicker: 4-6-7-0-0-3
(five, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-six; Kicker: four, six, seven, zero, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $6 million
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
3-3-9-9
(three, three, nine, nine)
9-3-3-6
(nine, three, three, six)
4-9-7-9-3
(four, nine, seven, nine, three)
0-4-1-9-3
(zero, four, one, nine, three)
05-24-31-32-36
(five, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $217,000
05-23-33-34-36
(five, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
01-08-12-13-18-22-27-30
(one, eight, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
04-11-16-18-27-46
(four, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-six)
1-4-7-6
(one, four, seven, six)
0-2-7-3
(zero, two, seven, three)
9-5-4-1
(nine, five, four, one)
09-17-38-50
(nine, seventeen, thirty-eight, fifty)
02-09-11-21-29
(two, nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $910,000
03-22-27-33-40-47
(three, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million
6-1, Wild: 6
(six, one; Wild: six)
2-4, Wild: 4
(two, four; Wild: four)
8-1-9, Wild: 6
(eight, one, nine; Wild: six)
5-0-5, Wild: 4
(five, zero, five; Wild: four)
6-5-7-7, Wild: 6
(six, five, seven, seven; Wild: six)
1-7-4-4, Wild: 4
(one, seven, four, four; Wild: four)
0-6-9-6-7, Wild: 6
(zero, six, nine, six, seven; Wild: six)
1-0-8-0-9, Wild: 4
(one, zero, eight, zero, nine; Wild: four)
03-09-11-19-20
(three, nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
9-4-1-2
(nine, four, one, two)
6-0-9-3
(six, zero, nine, three)
12-20-24-30-38, Extra: 11
(twelve, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight; Extra: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
09-11-12-25-38, Power-Up: 2
(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
0-0-7-2
(zero, zero, seven, two)
7-7-3-4
(seven, seven, three, four)
3-6-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, six, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-2-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, two, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-7-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, seven, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-3-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, three, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-6-0-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, six, zero, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-2-0-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, two, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
01-02-03-06-09-11-12-17-18-19-20-23
(one, two, three, six, nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
03-04-05-06-08-10-11-13-15-22-23-24
(three, four, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-04-05-07-08-09-12-14-22-23-24
(one, two, four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
2-0-6-0, FIREBALL: 9
(two, zero, six, zero; FIREBALL: nine)
5-8-2-3, FIREBALL: 7
(five, eight, two, three; FIREBALL: seven)
5-7-2-7, FIREBALL: 1
(five, seven, two, seven; FIREBALL: one)
7-0-9, FIREBALL: 7
(seven, zero, nine; FIREBALL: seven)
7-7-6, FIREBALL: 1
(seven, seven, six; FIREBALL: one)
0-7-4, FIREBALL:
(zero, seven, four; FIREBALL: zero)
6-2-7
(six, two, seven)
5-9-2-8
(five, nine, two, eight)
03-05-06-09-15-18
(three, five, six, nine, fifteen, eighteen)
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
8-7-5-9
(eight, seven, five, nine)
05-07-10-12-14-15-18-19-20-21-22
(five, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
03-04-05-07-09-13-15-16-19-20-22
(three, four, five, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
0-5-0-3
(zero, five, zero, three)
02-03-06-32-37-39, Doubler: N
(two, three, six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
04-09-19-20-30
(four, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty)
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
1-4-9-6
(one, four, nine, six)
