Estimated jackpot: $250,000
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
2-0-5-8
(two, zero, five, eight)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:45.61
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 45.61)
Estimated jackpot: $239,000
06-24-28-33-38
(six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
15-18-20-23-25
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
4-0-2
(four, zero, two)
10-26-29-30-35
(ten, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five)
6-7-6, WB: 9
(six, seven, six; WB: nine)
6-1-1, WB: 5
(six, one, one; WB: five)
7-9-8-5, WB: 7
(seven, nine, eight, five; WB: seven)
8-2-4-9, WB: 7
(eight, two, four, nine; WB: seven)
03-04-13-14-25-30
(three, four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
0-5-2-1
(zero, five, two, one)
9-7-4-4
(nine, seven, four, four)
2-6
(two, six)
1-7
(one, seven)
9-6-0
(nine, six, zero)
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
6-4-0-0
(six, four, zero, zero)
9-0-7-2
(nine, zero, seven, two)
0-6-0-8-6
(zero, six, zero, eight, six)
1-9-7-9-3
(one, nine, seven, nine, three)
0-8, Fireball: 5
(zero, eight; Fireball: five)
6-7, Fireball: 7
(six, seven; Fireball: seven)
4-6-8, Fireball: 5
(four, six, eight; Fireball: five)
8-8-0, Fireball: 7
(eight, eight, zero; Fireball: seven)
9-7-5-2, Fireball: 5
(nine, seven, five, two; Fireball: five)
1-7-5-4, Fireball: 7
(one, seven, five, four; Fireball: seven)
9-3-6-0-4, Fireball: 5
(nine, three, six, zero, four; Fireball: five)
3-7-7-9-2, Fireball: 7
(three, seven, seven, nine, two; Fireball: seven)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
3-8-8-3
(three, eight, eight, three)
1-5-8-2
(one, five, eight, two)
1-6-9-4-1
(one, six, nine, four, one)
4-1-0-1-0
(four, one, zero, one, zero)
03-06-10-12-28-37
(three, six, ten, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
9-2-7-4
(nine, two, seven, four)
1-0-5-6
(one, zero, five, six)
16-34-40-45-51-52, Extra Shot: 7
(sixteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two; Extra Shot: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
05-15-20-22-40
(five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
06-10-18-19-32
(six, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
14-16-20-24-27-29-31-33-34-35-37-39-40-46-49-53-61-69-70-79, BE: 14
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-nine; BE: fourteen)
5-5-0, SB: 3
(five, five, zero; SB: three)
5-8-7-3, SB: 3
(five, eight, seven, three; SB: three)
2-9-2
(two, nine, two)
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
9-6-0-8
(nine, six, zero, eight)
5-8-7-3
(five, eight, seven, three)
4-1-2
(four, one, two)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
17-20-22-28-29, Cash Ball: 3
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.56 million
AC-AD-JH-3S-5S
(AC, AD, JH, 3S, 5S)
02-18-20-25, Cash Ball: 21
(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
8-9-7
(eight, nine, seven)
9-0-1-1
(nine, zero, one, one)
5-7-1-6
(five, seven, one, six)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
0-0-5-3
(zero, zero, five, three)
QD-JH-5C-9H-10S
(QD, JH, 5C, 9H, 10S)
KC-AC-QH-4S-9S
(KC, AC, QH, 4S, 9S)
08-10-12-23-25, Bonus: 1
(eight, ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five; Bonus: one)
6-3-4
(six, three, four)
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
8-6-3-1
(eight, six, three, one)
5-9-2-6
(five, nine, two, six)
03-07-12-13-17
(three, seven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen)
2-4-6-6
(two, four, six, six)
9-7-7-4
(nine, seven, seven, four)
QS-KS-5C-3D-4D
(QS, KS, 5C, 3D, 4D)
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
9-8-1-3
(nine, eight, one, three)
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
1-0-6-0
(one, zero, six, zero)
05-12-13-31-39
(five, twelve, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
04-07-08-13-24-30-32-33-35-36-38-43-47-51-53-55-60-61-63-68-69-73
(four, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three)
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
20-24-28-36-46
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-09-11-15-16
(one, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
1-7-6
(one, seven, six)
1-1-6-6
(one, one, six, six)
2-4-4-7
(two, four, four, seven)
05-11-37-38-39
(five, eleven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $112,000
01-08-22-26, Bonus: 4
(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-six; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $6,305
Month: 9, Day: 10, Year: 99
(Month: nine; Day: ten; Year: ninety-nine)
5-1-2
(five, one, two)
02-05-17-18-24
(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four)
5-8-0, Fireball: 2
(five, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
8-5-9-9, Fireball: 2
(eight, five, nine, nine; Fireball: two)
01-10-24-26-35, Xtra: 4
(one, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five; Xtra: four)
05-42-43-45-46-49, Xtra: 5
(five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine; Xtra: five)
7-5-3, Fireball:
(seven, five, three; Fireball: zero)
3-6-1-4, Fireball:
(three, six, one, four; Fireball: zero)
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
0-5-9-2
(zero, five, nine, two)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
7-8-9-5
(seven, eight, nine, five)
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
9-8-6-8
(nine, eight, six, eight)
02-04-12-16-22
(two, four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two)
01-04-08-11-12-18-22-23-25-31-33-40-42-54-58-61-64-68-74-77
(one, four, eight, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
6-7-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, seven, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-7-7-3, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, seven, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
05-12-13-20-31-49, Kicker: 1-9-6-1-9-4
(five, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, forty-nine; Kicker: one, nine, six, one, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $6.3 million
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
6-9-3-7
(six, nine, three, seven)
9-9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine, nine)
1-3-3-3-1
(one, three, three, three, one)
7-3-2-5-9
(seven, three, two, five, nine)
01-10-11-23-33
(one, ten, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
06-12-13-31-36
(six, twelve, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
5-7-8
(five, seven, eight)
01-08-10-13-18-24-26-30
(one, eight, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
12-18-24-26-28-45
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
2-6-1-9
(two, six, one, nine)
1-5-2-3
(one, five, two, three)
0-8-7-6
(zero, eight, seven, six)
06-43-59-76
(six, forty-three, fifty-nine, seventy-six)
11-16-18-31-39
(eleven, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000
05-11-12-30-34-45
(five, eleven, twelve, thirty, thirty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
1-2, Wild: 6
(one, two; Wild: six)
3-4, Wild: 3
(three, four; Wild: three)
4-9-8, Wild: 6
(four, nine, eight; Wild: six)
9-4-2, Wild: 3
(nine, four, two; Wild: three)
5-3-8-7, Wild: 6
(five, three, eight, seven; Wild: six)
6-8-8-4, Wild: 3
(six, eight, eight, four; Wild: three)
9-4-9-3-0, Wild: 6
(nine, four, nine, three, zero; Wild: six)
7-5-6-8-1, Wild: 3
(seven, five, six, eight, one; Wild: three)
06-12-20-27-28
(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
1-2-0-3
(one, two, zero, three)
1-1-4-6
(one, one, four, six)
09-10-22-35-37, Extra: 32
(nine, ten, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $379,000
09-11-17-25-37, Power-Up: 3
(nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
2-0-7-5
(two, zero, seven, five)
1-7-8-4
(one, seven, eight, four)
1-6-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, six, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-9-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-8-9-6, Lucky Sum: 31
(eight, eight, nine, six; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)
7-6-4-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(seven, six, four, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
4-3-6-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, three, six, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
02-03-05-06-08-11-15-16-17-19-22-24
(two, three, five, six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-09-10-12-16-18-19-20-21-22-23
(one, two, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-05-07-08-10-11-18-19-21-22-23-24
(two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
8-6-5-3, FIREBALL: 7
(eight, six, five, three; FIREBALL: seven)
7-4-4-3, FIREBALL: 5
(seven, four, four, three; FIREBALL: five)
8-5-2-9, FIREBALL: 4
(eight, five, two, nine; FIREBALL: four)
6-0-0, FIREBALL:
(six, zero, zero; FIREBALL: zero)
2-2-6, FIREBALL: 1
(two, two, six; FIREBALL: one)
3-3-6, FIREBALL: 7
(three, three, six; FIREBALL: seven)
5-1-5
(five, one, five)
1-8-5-5
(one, eight, five, five)
02-07-08-09-12-15
(two, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
2-7-5-7
(two, seven, five, seven)
02-03-07-09-11-12-14-16-20-21-22
(two, three, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-04-05-06-07-09-12-13-14-17-18
(one, four, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen)
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
0-9-7-7
(zero, nine, seven, seven)
05-07-19-23-27-33, Doubler: N
(five, seven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
07-14-15-24-27
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
6-0-1-5
(six, zero, one, five)
