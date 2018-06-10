The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

04-10-14-25-26

(four, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

6-9-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, nine, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

9-1-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(nine, one, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

5-8-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

0-5-3-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, five, three, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

06-16-24-30-35

(six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five)

02-11-19-23-24-26-28-29-36-37-39-52-55-57-58-59-70-72-77-80

(two, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven, eighty)

09-10-20-28-32-37, Bonus: 11

(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Bonus: eleven)

03-14-26-29-35

(three, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

6-8-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

9-1-6-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, one, six, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

5-8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(five, eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

04-14-19-21-24-43, Kicker: 6-8-5-2-0-6

(four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-three; Kicker: six, eight, five, two, zero, six)

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

2-9-2-2

(two, nine, two, two)

0-3-0-7

(zero, three, zero, seven)

9-5-4-6-0

(nine, five, four, six, zero)

9-1-9-9-9

(nine, one, nine, nine, nine)

04-07-17-21-39

(four, seven, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-nine)

05-14-24-28-31

(five, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

04-05-10-14-FREE-19-21-25-32

(four, five, ten, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

04-05-09-18-28-41

(four, five, nine, eighteen, twenty-eight, forty-one)

9-6-2-6

(nine, six, two, six)

8-6-4-9

(eight, six, four, nine)

8-0-4-5

(eight, zero, four, five)

6-5-3-8

(six, five, three, eight)

02-20-28-33

(two, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

04-05-18-31-34

(four, five, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

03-05-11-25-26-28

(three, five, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

6-8, Wild:

(six, eight; Wild: zero)

5-0, Wild: 6

(five, zero; Wild: six)

5-1-3, Wild:

(five, one, three; Wild: zero)

8-2-2, Wild: 6

(eight, two, two; Wild: six)

9-6-6-3, Wild:

(nine, six, six, three; Wild: zero)

8-9-3-3, Wild: 6

(eight, nine, three, three; Wild: six)

8-7-0-9-8, Wild:

(eight, seven, zero, nine, eight; Wild: zero)

8-8-4-7-3, Wild: 6

(eight, eight, four, seven, three; Wild: six)

15-18-21-22-28

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

8-1-2-8

(eight, one, two, eight)

3-9-1-7

(three, nine, one, seven)

04-11-13-26-32, Extra: 6

(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two; Extra: six)

05-24-27-32-33, Power-Up: 10

(five, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: ten)

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

5-3-0-3

(five, three, zero, three)

3-0-9-4

(three, zero, nine, four)

05-10-15-25-35

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)

2-0-0, Lucky Sum: 2

(two, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: two)

6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-6-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, six, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

5-2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

2-7-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, seven, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-6-1-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, six, one, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.