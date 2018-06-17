The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

06-10-19-39-42

(six, ten, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-two)

04-15-23-31-38-42

(four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two)

1-1-7-7-9-7-0

(one, one, seven, seven, nine, seven, zero)

01-05-10-15-21-29-31-33-34-37-40-47-55-56-57-64-65-66-77-78, BE: 57

(one, five, ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: fifty-seven)

0-6-6, SB: 5

(zero, six, six; SB: five)

6-4-3, SB: 8

(six, four, three; SB: eight)

4-2-2-8, SB: 5

(four, two, two, eight; SB: five)

6-6-0-7, SB: 8

(six, six, zero, seven; SB: eight)

02-13-14-17-18-20-27-28-30-35-47-49-51-56-58-63-69-74-77-78, BE: 74

(two, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-four)

06-08-09-16-26-36

(six, eight, nine, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six)

6-4-3

(six, four, three)

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

6-6-0-7

(six, six, zero, seven)

4-2-2-8

(four, two, two, eight)

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

1-6-5

(one, six, five)

07-13-24-25-27, Cash Ball: 13

(seven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: thirteen)

QD-6C-9C-7D-10D

(QD, 6C, 9C, 7D, 10D)

07-17-32-33, Cash Ball: 18

(seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eighteen)

2-6-3

(two, six, three)

3-5-9

(three, five, nine)

7-4-8-4

(seven, four, eight, four)

8-8-7-5

(eight, eight, seven, five)

07-08-18-19-37

(seven, eight, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-seven)

03-16-18-24-25-28

(three, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

7-1-1-1

(seven, one, one, one)

JC-5C-7C-8C-3S

(JC, 5C, 7C, 8C, 3S)

QS-7H-10H-9S-10S

(QS, 7H, 10H, 9S, 10S)

03-25-26-31-32, Bonus: 12

(three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two; Bonus: twelve)

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

5-2-8-8

(five, two, eight, eight)

9-4-0-0

(nine, four, zero, zero)

10-13-25-28-33

(ten, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

07-12-15-27-30-48

(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-eight)

4-9-1-3

(four, nine, one, three)

4-1-8-3

(four, one, eight, three)

02-06-07-27-31-41

(two, six, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one)

JD-JH-3C-7D-4S

(JD, JH, 3C, 7D, 4S)

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

3-6-3-9

(three, six, three, nine)

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

0-9-5-3

(zero, nine, five, three)

06-15-25-30-36

(six, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six)

02-05-07-09-12-13-16-17-35-44-45-46-47-49-52-53-59-62-64-66-67-74

(two, five, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-four)

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

04-06-11-21-26

(four, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six)

04-11-12-13-15-30

(four, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, thirty)

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)

8-3-1-7

(eight, three, one, seven)

7-4-9-9

(seven, four, nine, nine)

02-13-15-36-37

(two, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

03-15-26-28, Bonus: 3

(three, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Bonus: three)

02-23-28-30-42

(two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-two)

Month: 6, Day: 2, Year: 82

(Month: six; Day: two; Year: eighty-two)

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

04-07-10-35-38

(four, seven, ten, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

JC-QH-2H-7H-7S

(JC, QH, 2H, 7H, 7S)

5-7-7, Fireball: 8

(five, seven, seven; Fireball: eight)

3-3-3-3, Fireball: 8

(three, three, three, three; Fireball: eight)

10-11-16-25-28, Xtra: 4

(ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Xtra: four)

9-9-7, Fireball: 8

(nine, nine, seven; Fireball: eight)

3-2-2-5, Fireball: 8

(three, two, two, five; Fireball: eight)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.