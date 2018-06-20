The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

09-33-40-41-44-47, Kicker: 5-9-4-5-5-3

(nine, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven; Kicker: five, nine, four, five, five, three)

Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

1-9-7-2

(one, nine, seven, two)

9-5-3-2

(nine, five, three, two)

3-5-5-4-2

(three, five, five, four, two)

3-7-6-2-8

(three, seven, six, two, eight)

07-13-16-26-36

(seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

08-11-13-21-26

(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

4-1-8

(four, one, eight)

02-07-10-14-FREE-19-21-28-29

(two, seven, ten, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $17,000

12-22-26-30-34-47

(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four, forty-seven)

1-7-7-2

(one, seven, seven, two)

5-2-3-7

(five, two, three, seven)

7-9-7-0

(seven, nine, seven, zero)

05-23-24-31

(five, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)

11-29-32-38-40

(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

04-14-15-29-34-35

(four, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $920,000

2-1, Wild: 8

(two, one; Wild: eight)

4-1, Wild: 1

(four, one; Wild: one)

5-9-6, Wild: 8

(five, nine, six; Wild: eight)

4-0-5, Wild: 1

(four, zero, five; Wild: one)

5-0-8-5, Wild: 8

(five, zero, eight, five; Wild: eight)

3-0-5-8, Wild: 1

(three, zero, five, eight; Wild: one)

3-3-3-5-6, Wild: 8

(three, three, three, five, six; Wild: eight)

3-5-4-5-0, Wild: 1

(three, five, four, five, zero; Wild: one)

03-16-21-22-23

(three, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

9-3-6-8

(nine, three, six, eight)

3-4-1-3

(three, four, one, three)

09-13-19-33-37, Power-Up: 3

(nine, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

0-7-8

(zero, seven, eight)

2-4-1-9

(two, four, one, nine)

7-4-2-0

(seven, four, two, zero)

03-22-23-30-31

(three, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

0-5-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, five, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-3-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, three, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

2-2-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, two, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

2-5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, five, one, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

3-7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(three, seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

17-21-24-25-26, Bonus: 3

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six; Bonus: three)

04-06-07-08-09-11-12-14-16-18-23-24

(four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-04-07-10-11-14-15-16-17-20-21

(one, two, four, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

02-04-07-09-12-15-16-17-19-20-22-23

(two, four, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

9-0-4-0, Sum It Up: 13

(nine, zero, four, zero; Sum It Up: thirteen)

0-2-6-3, Sum It Up: 11

(zero, two, six, three; Sum It Up: eleven)

7-3-4-8, Sum It Up: 22

(seven, three, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

1-9-6, Sum It Up: 16

(one, nine, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)

2-2-4, Sum It Up: 8

(two, two, four; Sum It Up: eight)

3-7-6, Sum It Up: 16

(three, seven, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)

02-07-18-22-31

(two, seven, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

07-13-16-30-31

(seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one)

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

8-5-1-2

(eight, five, one, two)

1-6-3-6

(one, six, three, six)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.