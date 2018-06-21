The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
02-10-18-26-30
(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty)
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
04-05-09-14-FREE-20-22-28-30
(four, five, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $18,000
8-3-8-8
(eight, three, eight, eight)
8-8-5-1
(eight, eight, five, one)
6-9-5-8
(six, nine, five, eight)
01-04-15-19-31
(one, four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
16-24-35-40-43-46
(sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty, forty-three, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
0-8, Wild: 6
(zero, eight; Wild: six)
9-6, Wild: 1
(nine, six; Wild: one)
4-5-3, Wild: 6
(four, five, three; Wild: six)
2-4-6, Wild: 1
(two, four, six; Wild: one)
3-4-1-9, Wild: 6
(three, four, one, nine; Wild: six)
2-2-3-4, Wild: 1
(two, two, three, four; Wild: one)
8-2-9-1-6, Wild: 6
(eight, two, nine, one, six; Wild: six)
5-3-5-9-3, Wild: 1
(five, three, five, nine, three; Wild: one)
10-11-17-21-24
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
0-7-6-4
(zero, seven, six, four)
9-5-7-3
(nine, five, seven, three)
03-04-22-30-32, Extra: 34
(three, four, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two; Extra: thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
03-05-20-27-32, Power-Up: 3
(three, five, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)
9-8-2
(nine, eight, two)
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
1-5-6-9
(one, five, six, nine)
5-7-0-0
(five, seven, zero, zero)
7-8-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, eight, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-4-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, four, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-9-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, nine, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-0-3-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, zero, three, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
3-8-0-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, eight, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
02-05-06-08-09-10-11-12-14-16-17-21
(two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
02-03-04-06-09-12-14-16-17-18-20-23
(two, three, four, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
03-05-07-09-11-12-13-15-18-19-20-22
(three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
4-7-4-8, Sum It Up: 23
(four, seven, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
8-2-4-3, Sum It Up: 17
(eight, two, four, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)
1-7-1-3, Sum It Up: 12
(one, seven, one, three; Sum It Up: twelve)
1-0-2, Sum It Up: 3
(one, zero, two; Sum It Up: three)
4-7-0, Sum It Up: 11
(four, seven, zero; Sum It Up: eleven)
2-8-9, Sum It Up: 19
(two, eight, nine; Sum It Up: nineteen)
04-09-12-16-18
(four, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen)
4-2-5
(four, two, five)
2-6-5-1
(two, six, five, one)
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
02-03-10-17-19-21-24-27-29-32-33-36-40-41-45-49-52-68-69-74
(two, three, ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four)
07-17-18-21
(seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
01-05-06-18-19-22
(one, five, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
9-6-5-4
(nine, six, five, four)
QC-KC-AH-AS-6C
(QC, KC, AH, AS, 6C)
03-06-18-25-37-38, Doubler: N
(three, six, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
02-05-17-23-24
(two, five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
3-3-7-3
(three, three, seven, three)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.