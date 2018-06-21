The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

02-10-18-26-30

(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty)

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

04-05-09-14-FREE-20-22-28-30

(four, five, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $18,000

8-3-8-8

(eight, three, eight, eight)

8-8-5-1

(eight, eight, five, one)

6-9-5-8

(six, nine, five, eight)

01-04-15-19-31

(one, four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

16-24-35-40-43-46

(sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $950,000

0-8, Wild: 6

(zero, eight; Wild: six)

9-6, Wild: 1

(nine, six; Wild: one)

4-5-3, Wild: 6

(four, five, three; Wild: six)

2-4-6, Wild: 1

(two, four, six; Wild: one)

3-4-1-9, Wild: 6

(three, four, one, nine; Wild: six)

2-2-3-4, Wild: 1

(two, two, three, four; Wild: one)

8-2-9-1-6, Wild: 6

(eight, two, nine, one, six; Wild: six)

5-3-5-9-3, Wild: 1

(five, three, five, nine, three; Wild: one)

10-11-17-21-24

(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

0-7-6-4

(zero, seven, six, four)

9-5-7-3

(nine, five, seven, three)

03-04-22-30-32, Extra: 34

(three, four, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two; Extra: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

03-05-20-27-32, Power-Up: 3

(three, five, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)

9-8-2

(nine, eight, two)

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

1-5-6-9

(one, five, six, nine)

5-7-0-0

(five, seven, zero, zero)

7-8-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, eight, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-4-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, four, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-9-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, nine, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

3-0-3-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, zero, three, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

3-8-0-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, eight, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

6-3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

02-05-06-08-09-10-11-12-14-16-17-21

(two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

02-03-04-06-09-12-14-16-17-18-20-23

(two, three, four, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

03-05-07-09-11-12-13-15-18-19-20-22

(three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

4-7-4-8, Sum It Up: 23

(four, seven, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

8-2-4-3, Sum It Up: 17

(eight, two, four, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)

1-7-1-3, Sum It Up: 12

(one, seven, one, three; Sum It Up: twelve)

1-0-2, Sum It Up: 3

(one, zero, two; Sum It Up: three)

4-7-0, Sum It Up: 11

(four, seven, zero; Sum It Up: eleven)

2-8-9, Sum It Up: 19

(two, eight, nine; Sum It Up: nineteen)

04-09-12-16-18

(four, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen)

4-2-5

(four, two, five)

2-6-5-1

(two, six, five, one)

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

02-03-10-17-19-21-24-27-29-32-33-36-40-41-45-49-52-68-69-74

(two, three, ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four)

07-17-18-21

(seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

01-05-06-18-19-22

(one, five, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

9-6-5-4

(nine, six, five, four)

QC-KC-AH-AS-6C

(QC, KC, AH, AS, 6C)

03-06-18-25-37-38, Doubler: N

(three, six, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

02-05-17-23-24

(two, five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

3-3-7-3

(three, three, seven, three)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.