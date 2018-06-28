The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
9-8-0-3
(nine, eight, zero, three)
3-7-5-0
(three, seven, five, zero)
01-03-15-25-26, Extra: 17
(one, three, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Extra: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
04-09-18-30-32, Power-Up: 2
(four, nine, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
9-9-1-0
(nine, nine, one, zero)
5-3-2-7
(five, three, two, seven)
5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, two, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-8-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, eight, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-5-9-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, five, nine, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
9-3-2-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, three, two, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-2-9-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, two, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
01-04-05-08-11-13-14-16-17-20-21-22
(one, four, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
02-03-05-06-08-10-16-19-20-21-22-23
(two, three, five, six, eight, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-04-07-09-11-12-14-16-18-20-22-23
(two, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
3-6-8-4, Sum It Up: 21
(three, six, eight, four; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
1-7-7-8, Sum It Up: 23
(one, seven, seven, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
0-2-2-0, Sum It Up: 4
(zero, two, two, zero; Sum It Up: four)
6-2-2, Sum It Up: 10
(six, two, two; Sum It Up: ten)
8-9-1, Sum It Up: 18
(eight, nine, one; Sum It Up: eighteen)
8-3-2, Sum It Up: 13
(eight, three, two; Sum It Up: thirteen)
03-05-09-15-19
(three, five, nine, fifteen, nineteen)
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
1-9-1-1
(one, nine, one, one)
01-16-17-18-22-23
(one, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
3-7-4-1
(three, seven, four, one)
KD-JH-QH-QS-10D
(KD, JH, QH, QS, 10D)
10-14-19-22-24
(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
0-3-3-1
(zero, three, three, one)
