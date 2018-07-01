The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
01-03-04-14-20
(one, three, four, fourteen, twenty)
02-13-17-27-29-39
(two, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
1-3-1-3
(one, three, one, three)
8-4-7-9
(eight, four, seven, nine)
02-08-19-27-30
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
3-5-2-8
(three, five, two, eight)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:45.27
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 45.27)
07-11-27-28-36
(seven, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
01-22-23-26-36, Mega Ball: 4
(one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six; Mega Ball: four)
13-20-24-25-28
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
01-11-14-18-35-41
(one, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-one)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
06-16-26-33-35
(six, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five)
02-03-06-07-16-20-21-22
(two, three, six, seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-05-06-10-13-19-22
(one, three, five, six, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
2-4-3-2
(two, four, three, two)
1-7-3-6
(one, seven, three, six)
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
7-2-9-0
(seven, two, nine, zero)
5-4-7-0
(five, four, seven, zero)
3-1
(three, one)
3-3
(three, three)
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
1-8-9-4
(one, eight, nine, four)
8-9-5-1
(eight, nine, five, one)
7-2-6-1-8
(seven, two, six, one, eight)
0-5-5-7-0
(zero, five, five, seven, zero)
05-11-17-30-35
(five, eleven, seventeen, thirty, thirty-five)
13-24-28-32-37-47
(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-seven)
05
(five)
3-4
(three, four)
0-3
(zero, three)
9-8-5
(nine, eight, five)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
3-7-3-3
(three, seven, three, three)
7-8-2-8
(seven, eight, two, eight)
5-9-9-9-1
(five, nine, nine, nine, one)
9-7-9-1-2
(nine, seven, nine, one, two)
AC-JH-7C-7H-6S
(AC, JH, 7C, 7H, 6S)
03-05-07-10-12-14-15-17-18-19-21-24
(three, five, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
03-04-05-07-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-23
(three, four, five, seven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-04-11-12-13-14-20-21-22-24
(one, two, three, four, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-06-07-08-09-14-16-18-21-22
(one, two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
8-9-7
(eight, nine, seven)
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
5-6-0
(five, six, zero)
7-3-8-2
(seven, three, eight, two)
5-4-6-3
(five, four, six, three)
6-1-5-1
(six, one, five, one)
03-07-17-25-35
(three, seven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-five)
0-0-9-8-1
(zero, zero, nine, eight, one)
7-0-0-0-0
(seven, zero, zero, zero, zero)
02-03-14-32-42
(two, three, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-two)
2-5-1
(two, five, one)
3-1-0
(three, one, zero)
02-04-07-15-30
(two, four, seven, fifteen, thirty)
16-38-43-46-48-52, Extra Shot: 9
(sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two; Extra Shot: nine)
09-20-21-25-40
(nine, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty)
14-37-41-42-43
(fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.