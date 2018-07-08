The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
01-09-22-28-36
(one, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
12-13-14-17-20-30
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty)
3-4-5-7-7-4-7
(three, four, five, seven, seven, four, seven)
03-04-11-14-17-19-22-25-29-34-36-38-55-56-60-69-70-72-76-78, BE: 22
(three, four, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-two)
1-3-8, SB:
(one, three, eight; SB: zero)
9-4-6, SB: 5
(nine, four, six; SB: five)
3-7-1-2, SB:
(three, seven, one, two; SB: zero)
3-8-4-3, SB: 5
(three, eight, four, three; SB: five)
02-11-16-19-21-23-26-28-29-34-38-43-46-47-51-52-58-59-65-77, BE: 34
(two, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-four)
06-23-32-35-43-45
(six, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five)
9-4-6
(nine, four, six)
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
3-8-4-3
(three, eight, four, three)
3-7-1-2
(three, seven, one, two)
0-8-6
(zero, eight, six)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
04-07-13-19-21, Cash Ball: 8
(four, seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: eight)
KC-QS-AS-10C-6H
(KC, QS, AS, 10C, 6H)
04-21-25-32, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: four)
0-2-8
(zero, two, eight)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
8-6-3-9
(eight, six, three, nine)
9-1-8-2
(nine, one, eight, two)
06-09-16-27-31
(six, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
12-27-29-30-31-37
(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
6-8-5-2
(six, eight, five, two)
KC-QD-JS-KS-4S
(KC, QD, JS, KS, 4S)
QD-AS-3C-9C-10D
(QD, AS, 3C, 9C, 10D)
13-15-20-24-34, Bonus: 2
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: two)
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
8-1-8-8
(eight, one, eight, eight)
5-9-4-7
(five, nine, four, seven)
11-16-23-26-34
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)
06-28-31-35-40-46
(six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty, forty-six)
9-9-3-8
(nine, nine, three, eight)
9-7-3-2
(nine, seven, three, two)
09-18-30-34-40-42
(nine, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)
JC-KH-KS-10C-10D
(JC, KH, KS, 10C, 10D)
0-0-2
(zero, zero, two)
7-7-1-5
(seven, seven, one, five)
7-7-6
(seven, seven, six)
1-6-8-5
(one, six, eight, five)
02-13-16-24-37
(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
01-04-17-18-23-29-34-37-38-41-49-52-57-62-66-67-72-73-74-75-76-80
(one, four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
06-08-22-30-31
(six, eight, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)
07-13-14-17-18-37
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
1-4-2-3
(one, four, two, three)
3-4-0-0
(three, four, zero, zero)
02-04-17-21-36
(two, four, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
03-04-24-28, Bonus: 13
(three, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)
04-08-28-29-38
(four, eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Month: 7, Day: 24, Year: 36
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-four; Year: thirty-six)
0-9-9
(zero, nine, nine)
11-24-25-35-36
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
2C-2D-8D-6H-2S
(2C, 2D, 8D, 6H, 2S)
1-9-2, Fireball: 8
(one, nine, two; Fireball: eight)
4-0-8-7, Fireball: 8
(four, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: eight)
01-15-18-26-40, Xtra: 2
(one, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty; Xtra: two)
4-0-3, Fireball: 8
(four, zero, three; Fireball: eight)
1-8-7-0, Fireball: 8
(one, eight, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.