The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

01-09-22-28-36

(one, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

12-13-14-17-20-30

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty)

3-4-5-7-7-4-7

(three, four, five, seven, seven, four, seven)

03-04-11-14-17-19-22-25-29-34-36-38-55-56-60-69-70-72-76-78, BE: 22

(three, four, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-two)

1-3-8, SB:

(one, three, eight; SB: zero)

9-4-6, SB: 5

(nine, four, six; SB: five)

3-7-1-2, SB:

(three, seven, one, two; SB: zero)

3-8-4-3, SB: 5

(three, eight, four, three; SB: five)

02-11-16-19-21-23-26-28-29-34-38-43-46-47-51-52-58-59-65-77, BE: 34

(two, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-four)

06-23-32-35-43-45

(six, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five)

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

3-8-4-3

(three, eight, four, three)

3-7-1-2

(three, seven, one, two)

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

04-07-13-19-21, Cash Ball: 8

(four, seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: eight)

KC-QS-AS-10C-6H

(KC, QS, AS, 10C, 6H)

04-21-25-32, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: four)

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

6-0-1

(six, zero, one)

8-6-3-9

(eight, six, three, nine)

9-1-8-2

(nine, one, eight, two)

06-09-16-27-31

(six, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

12-27-29-30-31-37

(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

6-8-5-2

(six, eight, five, two)

KC-QD-JS-KS-4S

(KC, QD, JS, KS, 4S)

QD-AS-3C-9C-10D

(QD, AS, 3C, 9C, 10D)

13-15-20-24-34, Bonus: 2

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

8-1-8-8

(eight, one, eight, eight)

5-9-4-7

(five, nine, four, seven)

11-16-23-26-34

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)

06-28-31-35-40-46

(six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty, forty-six)

9-9-3-8

(nine, nine, three, eight)

9-7-3-2

(nine, seven, three, two)

09-18-30-34-40-42

(nine, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)

JC-KH-KS-10C-10D

(JC, KH, KS, 10C, 10D)

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

7-7-1-5

(seven, seven, one, five)

7-7-6

(seven, seven, six)

1-6-8-5

(one, six, eight, five)

02-13-16-24-37

(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

01-04-17-18-23-29-34-37-38-41-49-52-57-62-66-67-72-73-74-75-76-80

(one, four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)

6-6-8

(six, six, eight)

06-08-22-30-31

(six, eight, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)

07-13-14-17-18-37

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven)

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

4-1-4

(four, one, four)

1-4-2-3

(one, four, two, three)

3-4-0-0

(three, four, zero, zero)

02-04-17-21-36

(two, four, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six)

03-04-24-28, Bonus: 13

(three, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)

04-08-28-29-38

(four, eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Month: 7, Day: 24, Year: 36

(Month: seven; Day: twenty-four; Year: thirty-six)

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

11-24-25-35-36

(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)

2C-2D-8D-6H-2S

(2C, 2D, 8D, 6H, 2S)

1-9-2, Fireball: 8

(one, nine, two; Fireball: eight)

4-0-8-7, Fireball: 8

(four, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: eight)

01-15-18-26-40, Xtra: 2

(one, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty; Xtra: two)

4-0-3, Fireball: 8

(four, zero, three; Fireball: eight)

1-8-7-0, Fireball: 8

(one, eight, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.