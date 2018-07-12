The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

0-4-4-8

(zero, four, four, eight)

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

2C-8D-9D-4S-8S

(2C, 8D, 9D, 4S, 8S)

14-26-28-34, Cash Ball: 6

(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Cash Ball: six)

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

0-1-6-6

(zero, one, six, six)

6-7-1-4

(six, seven, one, four)

2-0-1

(two, zero, one)

2-3-5-5

(two, three, five, five)

KC-QS-5C-2D-3H

(KC, QS, 5C, 2D, 3H)

AH-KS-9D-3H-7S

(AH, KS, 9D, 3H, 7S)

08-10-11-23-29, Bonus: 18

(eight, ten, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Bonus: eighteen)

7-7-5

(seven, seven, five)

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

3-2-8-3

(three, two, eight, three)

2-9-7-6

(two, nine, seven, six)

4-1-6-5

(four, one, six, five)

8-8-7-0

(eight, eight, seven, zero)

AH-7C-8C-2D-9S

(AH, 7C, 8C, 2D, 9S)

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

5-6-9-3

(five, six, nine, three)

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

2-9-3-6

(two, nine, three, six)

09-20-29-32-37

(nine, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

03-04-07-09-16-18-19-30-34-38-48-49-52-55-58-61-62-67-71-75-77-78

(three, four, seven, nine, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

03-18-19-24-25

(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

1-6-5

(one, six, five)

5-8-3-9

(five, eight, three, nine)

4-6-3-8

(four, six, three, eight)

01-08-17-26-29

(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

03-11-13-28, Bonus: 16

(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)

Month: 12, Day: 31, Year: 70

(Month: twelve; Day: thirty-one; Year: seventy)

3-5-5

(three, five, five)

10-11-17-26-29

(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

JD-4C-4D-6S-8S

(JD, 4C, 4D, 6S, 8S)

9-9-5, Fireball: 1

(nine, nine, five; Fireball: one)

6-1-7-4, Fireball: 1

(six, one, seven, four; Fireball: one)

16-20-27-29-35, Xtra: 2

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

04-07-09-13-15-28, Xtra: 5

(four, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $10.2 million

7-6-9, Fireball: 9

(seven, six, nine; Fireball: nine)

6-3-0-9, Fireball: 9

(six, three, zero, nine; Fireball: nine)

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

5-3-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, three, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

0-1-8-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, one, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

4-7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, seven, two, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

02-05-06-18-19-20-24-27-28-29-31-40-42-46-49-52-60-64-69-76

(two, five, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-six)

2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-2-6-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, two, six, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

7-7-8

(seven, seven, eight)

2-2-1

(two, two, one)

7-7-8-5

(seven, seven, eight, five)

4-1-8-2

(four, one, eight, two)

1-1-5-7-4

(one, one, five, seven, four)

8-8-5-8-0

(eight, eight, five, eight, zero)

08-15-28-31-34

(eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

